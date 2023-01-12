Read full article on original website

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Authorities arrested the man who has been on a run after killing his girlfriend and her 4-year-old boyWestland DailyCamden, AR
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Kendall Jenner Goes Braless, Ronaldo vs Messi Ticket Crosses $2.6M, Miss Universe 2022, & MoreDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
Where to Get Free Burgers and Shakes this WeekCaroline at EatDrinkLAWest Hollywood, CA
outlooknewspapers.com
Christ Child Society Holds Annual Christmas Brunch
First published in the Jan. 12 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Christ Child Society of Pasadena recently gathered for their annual Christmas Brunch at a private home in Pasadena. Attendees were encouraged to bring diapers, onesies, lotions and handknit items to be placed in layettes for newborn babies...
outlooknewspapers.com
Burbank Chapter of Armenian Group Hosts Christmas Celebration
First published in the Jan. 14 print issue of the Burbank Leader. While most Burbankers have packed away the lights, decorations and other traces of their Christmas celebrations, Armenian residents were still deeply in the holiday spirit last week. Although the majority of Christians celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25, Armenians...
Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food Experiences
The locations of each have attained cult-like status. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, PinksHollywood.com, PortosBakery.com, The San Francisco Business Times, Craves.EverybodyShops.com, and SpoonUniversity.com.
outlooknewspapers.com
Schiff to Speak at King Day Festivities
First published in the Jan. 14 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Glendale’s third annual Martin Luther King Jr. Peace Walk and Festival will be held on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16, at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Glendale, located at 209 N. Louise St.
outlooknewspapers.com
Ascencia Remembers Lives Lost to Homelessness
Manu Tanuvasa took his time warming up to people, but when he opened himself up, his way of relating to them would touch their hearts. This endearing attribute will be kept fondly in the memories of those who knew him. Tanuvasa, who was proud to be from the island of...
Mother of Four Tragically Falls Over 500-Feet at California’s Mt. Baldy
An experienced hiker and mother of four tragically passed away after she fell more than 500 feet at California’s Mt. Baldy. According to reports, Crystal Paula Gonzalez, also known to her family and friends as the “Hiking Queen,” was hiking the 10,000-foot mountain when she slid to her death. Before, she documented her process via Facebook, noting how dangerous the conditions were during her hike. In one clip, she showed her followers a sheet of ice barreled down the mountain, going right past her. As a result, she decided to go back down the mountain as conditions worsened.
NBC Los Angeles
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Three More Stores in Los Angeles, Orange Counties
Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing 62 more stores across 30 U.S. states, adding to the closures the company first announced last September. Eight more stores will close in California, the most in any state, including three in the Los Angeles and Orange counties. The company...
Here's where LA ranks in Forbes list of best places to live in California
Los Angeles was highly rated in a new list from Forbes that looks at the best places to live in California.
Lisa Marie Presley dies after suffering cardiac arrest
Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital Thursday after she reportedly suffered cardiac arrest, according to TMZ. People later reported that Presley died.
LA Mayor Karen Bass administration clears large Venice encampment, houses 92 homeless
In her first 100 days, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is dealing with the homeless crisis straight on. She was out there when crews started clearing encampments in Venice.
Motorcyclist dies during wheelie stunt in Long Beach
Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died while performing a street stunt in Long Beach. The victim was identified as a 35-year-old man from Long Beach. The crash happened on Dec. 18 near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Molino Avenue around 7:40 p.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department. Upon investigating, police […]
foxla.com
Woman airlifted from tree in Laguna Hills
LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. - A woman was rescued from a creek in Laguna Hills Saturday as rains have caused water levels to rise and creeks to move rapidly. Orange County rescue crews were called to Aliso Creek Saturday around 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports that a person was trapped in the creek. Multiple crews responded to the scene.
Peacocks Takeover Southern California Town and Cause Chaos
Residents say the birds are beautiful to look at but they’re also very destructive and loud!
outlooknewspapers.com
St. Francis Grad on Rose Bowl Roster
First published in the Jan. 12 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. St. Francis High School graduate Bryson Reeves, a University of Utah sophomore who plays safety, was on the Utes’ roster for the 109th annual Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena on Jan. 2. Utah was defeated by the Penn State University Nittany Lions, 35-21.
947wls.com
No Pants Subway Ride is Canceled Again
The No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled again. The event hasn’t taken place since January 2020. Improv Everywhere would host the comedic event in several cities including Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. It’s just as it sounds, people board the subway with no pants on. Maybe...
Horrific Attack Prompts Woman to Move Back to San Diego County
The attack happened in the Koreatown community of Los Angeles
Women’s body found in Santa Clara Riverbed after rainstorms
On Jan. 9, Ventura County Fire Dispatch attempted a swift water rescue following a 9-1-1 call, but were unable to find the woman, later identified as Christina Lorenzen, before her and her shelter were covered by the rising water in the Santa Clara Riverbed. Her body was recovered the next evening on Jan. 10. The post Women’s body found in Santa Clara Riverbed after rainstorms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Wounded driver arrives at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City after report of shooting on 10 Fwy
Emergency responders were dispatched to Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City after a man who said he had been shot while driving on the 10 Freeway drove to the studio lot.
2urbangirls.com
Woman reportedly dies giving birth in Inglewood hospital
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A woman has reportedly died while giving birth at an Inglewood hospital Jan. 11. The woman’s friend took to social media to post about the tragedy saying “Centinela Hospital you need to explain what happened to my friend”. So far the hospital has...
