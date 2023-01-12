ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CA

Christ Child Society Holds Annual Christmas Brunch

First published in the Jan. 12 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Christ Child Society of Pasadena recently gathered for their annual Christmas Brunch at a private home in Pasadena. Attendees were encouraged to bring diapers, onesies, lotions and handknit items to be placed in layettes for newborn babies...
Burbank Chapter of Armenian Group Hosts Christmas Celebration

First published in the Jan. 14 print issue of the Burbank Leader. While most Burbankers have packed away the lights, decorations and other traces of their Christmas celebrations, Armenian residents were still deeply in the holiday spirit last week. Although the majority of Christians celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25, Armenians...
Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food Experiences

The locations of each have attained cult-like status. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, PinksHollywood.com, PortosBakery.com, The San Francisco Business Times, Craves.EverybodyShops.com, and SpoonUniversity.com.
Schiff to Speak at King Day Festivities

First published in the Jan. 14 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Glendale’s third annual Martin Luther King Jr. Peace Walk and Festival will be held on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16, at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Glendale, located at 209 N. Louise St.
Ascencia Remembers Lives Lost to Homelessness

Manu Tanuvasa took his time warming up to people, but when he opened himself up, his way of relating to them would touch their hearts. This endearing attribute will be kept fondly in the memories of those who knew him. Tanuvasa, who was proud to be from the island of...
Mother of Four Tragically Falls Over 500-Feet at California’s Mt. Baldy

An experienced hiker and mother of four tragically passed away after she fell more than 500 feet at California’s Mt. Baldy. According to reports, Crystal Paula Gonzalez, also known to her family and friends as the “Hiking Queen,” was hiking the 10,000-foot mountain when she slid to her death. Before, she documented her process via Facebook, noting how dangerous the conditions were during her hike. In one clip, she showed her followers a sheet of ice barreled down the mountain, going right past her. As a result, she decided to go back down the mountain as conditions worsened.
Motorcyclist dies during wheelie stunt in Long Beach

Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died while performing a street stunt in Long Beach. The victim was identified as a 35-year-old man from Long Beach. The crash happened on Dec. 18 near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Molino Avenue around 7:40 p.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department. Upon investigating, police […]
Woman airlifted from tree in Laguna Hills

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. - A woman was rescued from a creek in Laguna Hills Saturday as rains have caused water levels to rise and creeks to move rapidly. Orange County rescue crews were called to Aliso Creek Saturday around 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports that a person was trapped in the creek. Multiple crews responded to the scene.
St. Francis Grad on Rose Bowl Roster

First published in the Jan. 12 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. St. Francis High School graduate Bryson Reeves, a University of Utah sophomore who plays safety, was on the Utes’ roster for the 109th annual Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena on Jan. 2. Utah was defeated by the Penn State University Nittany Lions, 35-21.
No Pants Subway Ride is Canceled Again

The No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled again. The event hasn’t taken place since January 2020. Improv Everywhere would host the comedic event in several cities including Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. It’s just as it sounds, people board the subway with no pants on. Maybe...
Women’s body found in Santa Clara Riverbed after rainstorms

On Jan. 9, Ventura County Fire Dispatch attempted a swift water rescue following a 9-1-1 call, but were unable to find the woman, later identified as Christina Lorenzen, before her and her shelter were covered by the rising water in the Santa Clara Riverbed. Her body was recovered the next evening on Jan. 10. The post Women’s body found in Santa Clara Riverbed after rainstorms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Woman reportedly dies giving birth in Inglewood hospital

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A woman has reportedly died while giving birth at an Inglewood hospital Jan. 11. The woman’s friend took to social media to post about the tragedy saying “Centinela Hospital you need to explain what happened to my friend”. So far the hospital has...
