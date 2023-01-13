Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Complete List of Multiple Big Lots! Permanent Closings For JanuaryJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Multiple Big Lots! Locations Closing This WeekJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Related
1310kfka.com
Woman wanted in connection with Greeley murder, other crimes arrested
Greeley police arrested a woman wanted for murder who allegedly went on a crime spree. Police handcuffed 27-year-old Mary Garcia Friday afternoon following a traffic stop in Evans that led to a chase. Marquez abandoned her vehicle at 11th Avenue and 25th Street and tried to flee on foot but was quickly captured. Police saif Garcia shot and killed Herminia Marquez on the 1100 block of 24th Street in late November. Police said Marquez is also a suspect in in an armed robbery at a Greeley store the day after Christmas and a home-invasion robbery in Greeley on the first day of the New Year. She was also wanted in an attempted purse snatching in which a gun shot was fired.
1310kfka.com
Police: 1 dead 2 hurt, man charged in DUI crash in Loveland
A man faces vehicular homicide and DUI charges following a crash in Loveland that killed a man and seriously injured two others. Police said 26-year-old Dustin Kirby ran a redlight at East Eisenhower Boulevard and North Denver Avenue late Saturday night and plowed into a sedan. Two passengers in the sedan a 22-year-old woman and a 34-year-old were thrown from the vehicle and hospitalized in serious condition. The driver of the sedan, a 33-year-old man, was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. Kirby wasn’t hurt. Police suspect speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.
Speed, alcohol suspected in fatal crash in Loveland; suspect driver not injured
A suspected DUI crash south of Boyd Lake in Loveland ended with one person dead and two seriously injured on Saturday evening.
Denver Police arrest 1 connected to stabbing homicide
Denver Police arrested a man for allegedly stabbing another man to death in Sanderson Gulch Park on Jan. 14. Joshua Vargas-Belmontes, 22, born Jan. 17, 2000, was arrested in the 1500 block of south Hazel Court after police interviewed witnesses and reviewed security camera footage. The arrest came 90 minutes...
Boulder police announce suspect in custody after stabbing on Valmont Road
Police in Boulder announced Sunday an investigation is underway following a stabbing that was reported on Valmont Road.Authorities say, at approximately 4:00 p.m. officers received a report of an adult male suffering from stab wounds that were inflicted by a family member. The incident stemmed from an argument between the victim and family member.The victim was transported to an area hospital, where they remain in critical condition. Boulder police identified the suspect as Victor Zavala-Castro, 18, who was taken into custody at the scene. Police say Castro was booked into the county jail on a felony charge of first-degree assault. Investigators say there is no active threat following the arrest. Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call Detective Starks at 303-441-3067.
Greeley murder suspect, who allegedly led crime spree, in custody
A woman connected to the murder of a 21-year-old woman in late November allegedly went on a crime spree of sorts and now finds herself in custody.
Juvenile suspect arrested after murder of juvenile female
Denver Police arrested a juvenile male suspect in connection to the Wednesday murder of a juvenile female victim. At 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, the victim was inside a vehicle and stopped in the 5400 block of North Atchison Way in Denver when the suspect approached the vehicle and shot the victim once.
Deadly Crash Near East Loveland Walmart Kills 1, Injures 2 Others
A tragedy Saturday evening, January 14, 2022, as a suspected drunk driver traveling at high rate of speed, ended up taking a life while behind the wheel. It's another situation where it appears that alcohol made someone do something that they would never think to do, normally. There's nothing wrong with having a few drinks, there is a problem when a person has too many, and then proceeds to drive.
Police arrest suspect in local park homicide
DENVER — The Denver Police Department have identified and arrested a suspect in connection with a death of a man near the 1600 block of South Hazel Court. At about 4 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a deceased man being found in Sanderson Gulch Park.
1310kfka.com
Police investigate murder after body found in Greeley’s Ramsier Park
A man was found dead in a Greeley Park. Deputies were called to the south side of Ramsier Park on the 2800 block of C Street Saturday at 1:30 a.m. There, they found a 32-year-old man’s body. Police said the man’s injuries and manner of death are consistent with murder, and his death is now an active murder investigation. The man hasn’t been identified yet.
Fort Morgan Times
Pain and prison, then peace: How a Denver shooter and victim reconciled two decades after the shot was fired
Twenty-three years after Jonathan Nelson shot Matthew Roberts in the stomach at a party in East Park Hill, the two men sat down to brunch with their wives. It was the first time the two men had ever spoken. They’d chosen drastically different lives since that night in 1998, and when they met on that day in October 2021, Nelson had just left prison. Roberts, by then, was working with the Denver Police Department’s victim assistance unit.
Denver PD investigating death ‘believed to be a homicide’
The Denver Police Department was investigating a death Saturday evening in the 1600 block of South Hazel Court that was "believed to be a homicide," police said.
Homicide suspected after man found dead in Greeley park
The Greeley Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 32-year-old man was found dead in Ramsier Park.
Juvenile suspect in custody following N. Atchison Way homicide, according to DPD
A male juvenile suspect is in custody following a shooting that occurred in a Montbello neighborhood that left a 16-year-old girl dead, according to Denver Police Department. The department issued an announcement late Friday night saying a suspect was in custody for the homicide. DPD says, the suspect is being held in custody for investigation of first-degree murder. Due to the arrestee being a juvenile, additional information about the incident is not available for release, including his name, an arrest affidavit, or a booking photo. Authorities say Denver police officers responded to a shooting on the 4600 block of Peoria on Wednesday around 6:20...
Sister of teen fatally shot in Denver describes moments suspect approached them
Jenni Granados Cortez, the sister of fatal shooting victim, Aaliyah Cortez speaks out, describes moments armed suspect approached them in Montbello neighborhood
Wanted suspect arrested after multi-city police pursuit
Two police departments were involved in the pursuit and capture of a suspect wanted on multiple warrants Thursday.
Second crash occurs nearby while police clear initial crash in Arvada
A motorcycle and a vehicle collided Sunday afternoon while police were already clearing a non-injury crash nearby.
Denver police officer crashes car while responding to armed robbery
A marked Denver Police Department vehicle was involved in a crash near the intersection of Federal Boulevard and Evans Avenue Saturday while responding to an armed robbery.
Juvenile arrested in connection to 16-year-old’s murder
Police said a juvenile male was arrested and is being held for investigation of first-degree murder for a deadly shooting on Wednesday night.
Wanted man arrested in Greeley after multi-agency vehicle pursuit
Police arrested a wanted man Thursday after a vehicle pursuit that began in Evans ended in Greeley, the Greeley Police Department said.
Comments / 1