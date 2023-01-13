Read full article on original website
Electric Buick Models To Feature Flush-Mounted Door Handles
The Buick Wildcat EV concept made it obvious that Buick is headed in a new direction in terms of not only branding, but also the styling of its vehicles. On the styling end, GM Authority has now learned that future electric Buick vehicles will feature flush-mounted exterior door handles. This...
GMC Yukon Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In January 2023
For January 2023, a GMC Yukon discount continues to offer low-interest financing for up to 60 months on the 2022 GMC Yukon and 2023 GMC Yukon, including the extended-length GMC Yukon XL. Local market leases are available as well on those models. See examples below. GMC Yukon Discount Offers. GMC...
Rare 2009 Pontiac Solstice GXP Coupe Sells At Mecum Auction
Bowing for the 2006 model year, the Pontiac Solstice was a small sports convertible powered by the LE5 2.4-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine. Output was rated at 177 horsepower and 166 pound-feet of torque. The higher-performance GXP was introduced shortly thereafter, generating 260 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque from its LNF 2.0-liter turbocharged four cylinder. For the 2009 model year, a targa-top Solstice coupe joined the rag top. As Pontiac was in the process of being shuttered, the coupe would be the Excitement Division’s final new model. The Pontiac Solstice coupe would be produced for a single full model year with production totaling just 1,266 units.
2023 Cadillac Escalade Heavy-Duty Trailering Package Available To Order Again
Buyers of the 2023 Cadillac Escalade can once again choose the Heavy-Duty Trailering Package option when ordering most trims of the luxury SUV. The microchip shortage forced Cadillac to stop offering this package in August 2022. However, General Motors has made the option available again starting in late December 2022, with microchip supply improving as chip manufacturers boosted production and consumers bought less smartphones and computers.
GM Releases Fix For 2022 GMC Sierra Poor Transmission Shift Quality
GM has released a new service update for the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 in regard to poor shifting quality from the truck’s automatic transmission. The problem: certain units of the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 may exhibit a condition wherein the automatic transmission provides poor-quality shifts. What’s more, the pickup’s Malfunction Indicator Lamp (MIL) may also be illuminated.
Here’s When 2024 GMC Terrain Production Will End
The 2024 GMC Terrain will serve as the final model year of the second-generation of the compact crossover. Now, before production on the 2024 model has even begun, GM Authority has learned when assembly of the 2024 Terrain will end as GM prepares to make room for the upcoming fourth-generation model.
Ford Benchmarking Chevy Tahoe PPV
Just like the rest of the auto industry, Ford regularly evaluates rival vehicles, including those from GM, with just a few recent examples including the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06, the Chevy Camaro ZL1, the Chevy Silverado, and the GMC Hummer EV, as reported by our sister publication, Ford Authority. Now, Ford has been caught benchmarking the Chevy Tahoe PPV.
GM Files To Trademark Evotex For Synthetic Seat Upholstery
GM has filed to trademark the Evotex name, GM Authority has learned. The new trademark will be used in conjunction with synthetic seat upholstery for the latest Chevy vehicles. Filed on January 10th, 2023 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the application is assigned serial number 97748264....
Kia EV6 Beats Cadillac Lyriq For 2023 North American Utility Vehicle Of The Year Award
As previously covered by GM Authority, the Cadillac Lyriq was one of three utility vehicles nominated for the 2023 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year Award. However, the Lyriq didn’t get sufficient votes to take the award home. As part of the 2023 North America Car, Truck and...
C8 Corvette Stingray Spotted In California With Carbon Body Mods, Velocity Stacks
One of the (many) awesome things about car culture is the creativity that’s sparked to modify a vehicle into something that is uniquely yours. It might not be what everyone likes, but to you, it’s a passion. This particular C8 Corvette Stingray fits that criteria to a t.
Upcoming SAIC-GM-Wuling KiWi EV Mini Crossover Spied
Following the official model announcement from SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW) and the leak of small utility patent images late last year, the upcoming KiWi EV mini crossover has just been captured during its validation tests in China. General Motors’ second joint venture in the Asian country is testing the upcoming KiWi EV...
Chevy Silverado HD Discount Offers $500 Off In January 2023
For January 2023, a Chevy Silverado HD discount offers $500 off the 2022 Chevy Silverado HD and 2023 Chevy Silverado HD, including both the 2500 HD and 3500 HD models. The Bow Tie brand continues to offer local market leases as well. See examples below. Chevy Silverado HD Incentives. Chevy...
2024 GMC Sierra HD Denali Ultimate In White Frost Tricoat: Photos
For the upcoming 2024 model year, the GMC Sierra HD lineup will receive a mid-cycle refresh that will include revisions to the exterior, an overhauled interior and a few noteworthy powertrain upgrades. Previously, we brought you photos of a 2024 GMC Sierra HD Denali in painted in the White Frost Tricoat hue. Now, we’re taking a look at the 2024 Sierra HD outfitted in the Denali Ultimate trim level draped in the same White Frost Tricoat paint in the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
We Render A Hypothetical 2023 Chevy Colorado SUV
Prospective buyers looking at a full-size, body-on-frame vehicle from Chevy have the choice of two two distinct body styles – pickup truck and SUV. But for those interested in a mid-sizer, the only body-on-frame option is the Chevy Colorado. Well, just for fun, GM Authority has remedied this issue and has rendered a Chevy Colorado SUV.
2023 Corvette Z06 With Z07 Performance Package In Caffeine Metallic: Live Photo Gallery
The 2023 Corvette Z06 can really boogie, and it’s got the looks to match, upping the ante with a widebody exterior and aggressive aero bits front to back. Now, we’re taking a look at this particular 2023 Corvette Z06 finished in Caffeine Metallic, courtesy of the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
2023 Buick Enclave Recommended By Consumer Reports
The 2023 Buick Enclave represents the sixth model year of the second generation full-size crossover. Now, Consumer Reports (CR) has given the 2023 Buick Enclave a “recommended” rating, marking the first time the Enclave has received such recognition. This “recommended” rating is the result of the following scores:...
2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing With Maverick Noir Frost Paint Available In Spring 2023
The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is one very special vehicle, offering impressive track-ready performance paired with the traditional Cadillac coddling. Now, 2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing customers will have the option for even more attention-grabbing goodness courtesy of the new limited-edition Maverick Noir Frost Matte Black paint option, available this Spring. A...
Everything We Know About The 2024 Corvette E-Ray
GM will officially debut the 2024 Corvette E-Ray tomorrow, pulling the sheets on the very-first hybrid-electric, all-wheel drive sports car to wear the iconic Corvette nameplate. Now, in anticipation of the big reveal, we’re rounding up everything we know about the 2024 Corvette E-Ray so far. Obviously, the most...
