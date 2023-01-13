Read full article on original website
SPOILERS for the 30th Anniversary of WWE Monday Night Raw
According to PWInsider, WWE Hall of Famers, Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman and Kane have been booked to appear on the 30th Anniversary of Monday Night Raw at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Former WWE Superstar Tatanka said on his Facebook page he is scheduled to appear as well.
IMPACT Wrestling TV Taping SPOILERS: Matches to air on AXS TV, Former WCW and WWE star debuts
Below are the IMPACT Wrestling TV tapings that took place Saturday night, January 14 at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA. Mickie James opened the show celebrating her win as the new Knockouts Champion. She was interrupted by Bully Ray, who told her to leave. Mickie badmouthed Bully and tolds him to leave, even holding the ropes for him. He warned her one last time. Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans then came out. Tasha says Mickie still can’t beat her. They attack her and Bully went to grab a table. Frankie Kazarian and Jordynne Grace came to make the save. Santino Marella along with former WCW and WWE star Ernest “The Cat” Miller came out. They made a six man tag match.
Latest on WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes and who he is training with for his return
According to a new report from Fightful Select, Cody Rhodes has been at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida preparing for his return to in-ring action. Fightful Select also notes handpicked top NXT Superstars Joe Gacy and Carmelo Hayes to assist him in getting back into shape to avoid any possible ring rust.
Former WWE NXT UK Superstar announces her retirement
Former WWE NXT UK Superstar Jinny (real name Jinny Hahn), announced her retirement from pro wrestling on January 14, 2023 She noted an undisclosed injury is her reason to retire. The 35-year-old last wrestled in November 2021. Her last match was a win in WWE NXT UK over Amale. She...
Report: A now former NWA star could be headed to WWE
According to Fightful Select, former NWA star Colby Corino could be headed to WWE. WWE reportedly has a lot of interest in Corino. It was also said that WWE was not legally unable to reach out to Corino before his NWA contract expired. Colby has also wrestled for ROH, TNA/IMPACT...
Hall of Famers, Steel Cage Match and more set for WWE Raw 30
Next week’s WWE Raw 30 is set to be a stacked show. -Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, Undertaker, The Bellas, Ric Flair, Jerry Lawler, Sean Waltman, Kurt Angle, Road Dogg, Ron Simmons, and Teddy Long are all scheduled to appear. -WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos to...
Top Superstar returning at the WWE Royal Rumble
During Monday’s WWE Raw, the video package Cody Rhodes’ road to recovery part III aired. Four months after surgery, Rhodes returned to training to get back in ring shape. Rhodes then announced that he is back at the Royal Rumble!. This will be Cody Rhodes’ first match since...
WWE Raw Preview: Bobby Lashley, The Judgment Day
*Live coverage of WWE Raw will begin tonight at 8:00pm ET*. WWE Raw will air live tonight on the USA Network, and emanate from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. As of this writing, WWE is advertising on their website, Bobby Lashley making his return to deal with unfinished business and an appearance by The Judgment Day. Damien Priest and Finn Balor won the tag team turmoil match in the main event of last week’s episode of Raw, to became the No. 1 contenders to the Uso’s Raw Tag Team Championships.
WWE Raw Results – 1/16/23 (Six-Way Elimination Match, The Bloodline appears)
Cincinnati, Ohio (Heritage Bank Center) “Then. Now. Forever. Together.” The WWE video leads us into the show. The Raw video plays, and we go live into the Heritage Bank Center to see a big pyrotechnics display. Tonight’s main event will be a Six-Way Elimination Match featuring Seth “Freakin” Rollins,...
Reason Austin Theory missed December 30 WWE house show in Toronto
According to a new report from Fightful Select and F4WOnline, John Cena and Austin Theory reportedly filmed content for WWE that has yet to air. The reports note that Cena and Theory filmed a segment at the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown that took place from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. It’s not known, however, if what was filmed is for future WWE programming, a commercial, or something else.
