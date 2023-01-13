Read full article on original website
Heavy snow coming to northeast Colorado, creating tricky travel
Heavy snow is on the way for northeast Colorado. Between 6 and 11 inches of snow is expected to fall in Fort Collins, Greeley, and Boulder starting sometime late Tuesday afternoon or early evening. With the snow, comes gusty winds of up to 35 miles per hour. Depending on the timing of the snowfall, the Tuesday evening commute could be impacted. TheWednesday morning commute will certainly be impacted. I-76, I-25 from Fort Collins south to Castle Rock and Highway 34 from Greeley to the Nebraska state line are expected to be dicey. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for northeast Colorado from 5 p.m. Tuesday until 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Colorado to put $40M toward affordable housing initiative
More affordable housing is coming to Colorado. Governor Jared Polis says the Innovative Housing Incentive Program is expected to create up to 5,000 high-quality, affordable housing units in the state over the next five years. The state is injecting $40 million into the initiative that Polis said will ease a housing crisis and a workforce shortage for educators, healthcare providers, and other industry workers.
Vitalant makes urgent call for blood donations
The first call came from UCHealth, now Vitalant is asking Greeley residents to donate blood. Vitalant said blood supply has reached its lowest point in a year amid an emergency nationwide shortage. They need all blood types, but especially type O. You can donate seven days a week at Vitalant in Greeley, located at 1831 65th Avenue.
Police: 1 dead 2 hurt, man charged in DUI crash in Loveland
A man faces vehicular homicide and DUI charges following a crash in Loveland that killed a man and seriously injured two others. Police said 26-year-old Dustin Kirby ran a redlight at East Eisenhower Boulevard and North Denver Avenue late Saturday night and plowed into a sedan. Two passengers in the sedan a 22-year-old woman and a 34-year-old were thrown from the vehicle and hospitalized in serious condition. The driver of the sedan, a 33-year-old man, was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. Kirby wasn’t hurt. Police suspect speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.
Boulder mayor’s wife hurt after being struck by vehicle
The wife of Boulder Mayor Aaron Brockett is hurt after being struck by a vehicle in North Boulder. The Boulder Daily Camera reports Cherry Anderson was walking their dog at Broadway and Rosewood Avenue late Thursday afternoon, and using a designated crosswalk, when a truck turned in front of her, forcing her to stop in the median. Another vehicle turning left on Broadway then struck her, sending her airborne. She suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital. The dog was not hurt. Brockett praised Good Samaritans who came to his wife’s aid as well as police, fire, paramedics, and hospital staff. Read more at https://www.dailycamera.com/.
Police investigate murder after body found in Greeley’s Ramsier Park
A man was found dead in a Greeley Park. Deputies were called to the south side of Ramsier Park on the 2800 block of C Street Saturday at 1:30 a.m. There, they found a 32-year-old man’s body. Police said the man’s injuries and manner of death are consistent with murder, and his death is now an active murder investigation. The man hasn’t been identified yet.
Woman wanted in connection with Greeley murder, other crimes arrested
Greeley police arrested a woman wanted for murder who allegedly went on a crime spree. Police handcuffed 27-year-old Mary Garcia Friday afternoon following a traffic stop in Evans that led to a chase. Marquez abandoned her vehicle at 11th Avenue and 25th Street and tried to flee on foot but was quickly captured. Police saif Garcia shot and killed Herminia Marquez on the 1100 block of 24th Street in late November. Police said Marquez is also a suspect in in an armed robbery at a Greeley store the day after Christmas and a home-invasion robbery in Greeley on the first day of the New Year. She was also wanted in an attempted purse snatching in which a gun shot was fired.
Fort Collins to honor Martin Luther King Jr.
A march is being held Monday in Fort Collins to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The theme of this year’s MLK Day programming in the city is VOICE – which in this case stands for Violence. Oppression. Isolation. Cannot. Endure. The Coloradoan reports the day kicks off with a service project at 8 a.m., where care packages are being assembled at CSU’s Lory Student Center Theatre. The march in honor of the civil rights leader, who was assassinated in 1968, steps off at 11 a.m. at Washington Park downtown. Denver poet and political activist J.C. Futrell will serve as the keynote speaker at CSU’s commemoration. For more details, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
