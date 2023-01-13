1 arrested after police connect him to Pecos shooting
PECOS, N.M. (KRQE) – One person has been arrested after a shooting in Pecos. New Mexico State Police said the shooting happened on Sunday.
According to NMSP, shots were reported being fired near a Dollar General store in Pecos around 6:54 p.m. on January 8. Police believe a man named Chris Roybal noticed a man sitting in a passenger seat of a vehicle before Roybal retrieved a gun and shot at him.
Roybal allegedly fled the scene after the shooting. During the investigation, police noticed the bullet hit the headrest of the victim’s seat, but he was not injured.
Officers couldn’t find Roybal at the time, but on January 9, he was found by state police and arrested.
Roybal was taken to the San Miguel County Detention Center and charged with assault with intent to commit a violent felony, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and shooting at a motor vehicle.
