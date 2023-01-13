Read full article on original website
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?. Maine has countless breakfast...
mainebiz.biz
A former Maine Veterans’ Homes site in Augusta will become home to arts academy
Maine Arts Academy, a charter school for the arts, plans to move to a building in Augusta that’s about six times bigger than its current location in Sidney. The academy bought 310 Cony Road from Maine Veterans’ Homes Augusta for $3.25 million. Chris Paszyc of the Boulos Co....
Did You Know Another Holy Donut Location Just Opened in Maine?
Potato deliciousness comes in many forms. Mashed potatoes (garlic and non), potato skins, hash browns, home fries, french fries, TATER TOTS... ...but most Mainers would probably bet their life savings that the best way to eat potatoes?. Holy. FREAKIN. Donut. And they just opened a new location this past weekend.
Maine farmers continue providing fresh produce for others in need
WELLS, Maine — In the town of Wells, but a world away from the seaside mansions that line the beaches to the east, Bill Spiller, 82, set out for one last chore for the day on his sprawling farm. He said his father first had him leading horses when...
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine
I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
This Biddeford bakehouse is rising again
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Kerry Hanney and her team at Night Moves, a bakery in Biddeford, have spent years trying to find the perfect new location for the business to grow after struggling through the pandemic. They didn't think it would be in a former motorcycle repair shop. "You...
wabi.tv
Mainers join Call to close Guantánamo rallies streetside in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta State Armory was the backdrop for the Mainers Join Call to Close Guantánamo rally and vigil Saturday, where multiple Maine progressive groups congregated to protest the military detention center Guantánamo Bay, located on a U.S. naval base in Cuba. Presented by Peace Action...
police1.com
Maine AG: Officers' use of force justified in 3 separate shootings
LIMERICK, Maine — Three police officers, including one who fatally shot a 16-year-old armed robbery suspect in Limerick, were justified in their use of deadly force, the Maine Attorney General's Office announced Friday. Attorney General Aaron Frey released the results of separate investigations and legal reviews into the Limerick...
Police warn of possible 'gang-related' crimes in Maine
YORK, Maine — Several police departments in Maine are warning people about crimes committed in communities across the state that are possibly tied to an out-of-state gang. Police call them the “Felony Lane Gang”, and say they're known for breaking into vehicles up and down the East Coast.
These are the 10 best restaurants in Greater Portland, according to The Portland Press Herald
The restaurants "should be on your itinerary whether you’re a native Mainer or are just here for a day." If your Maine itinerary needs more food experiences, The Portland Press Herald has you covered with its annual list of the best 75 places to eat and drink in Greater Portland.
wabi.tv
98 Maine military families relocated as Togus-operated home closes
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 98 military families have been relocated after a house in Central Maine for veterans receiving medical care has temporarily closed. A spokesperson confirmed the Fisher House, part of Togus Veterans Affairs in Augusta, has been closed since October. They say the VA is evaluating the Fisher...
Lawsuit filed against former Camp Kieve employee
NOBLEBORO, Maine — A lawsuit filed Thursday in Lincoln County Superior Court accuses a former employee of a well-known summer camp of childhood sex abuse, dating back to 1976. Camp Kieve, located in Nobleboro, is not named in the case. A 58-year-old man alleges the incident happened when he...
Report: Maine sent more waste to landfills during pandemic years
PORTLAND, Maine — A new report from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection indicates more waste went to landfills during the pandemic. The state also has yet to reach its recycling goals, set more than three decades ago. In 1989, landmark solid waste legislation in Maine created a goal...
arizonasuntimes.com
Maine Community Votes Out School Board Members for Backing Policy to Hide Kids’ Gender Transitions
Residents of Paris, Maine, recalled two school board members on Tuesday who pushed a gender identity policy that would hide student gender transitions from parents, according to WGME News. In a 333-243 vote, community members voted out Oxford Hills School Board Director Sarah Otterson and School Board Member Julia Lester...
WPFO
'It just didn't feel right:' Solar contractor issue leads Maine families to contact I-Team
SANFORD (WGME) -- Trying to go green has left at least two Maine families in the red, after they claim a local residential solar contractor failed to follow through with their projects. "It is a hit on the budget," Sanford resident David Martin said. "We didn't plan for this." Martin...
Don’t Leave Purses Behind In Your Parked Vehicle, Police Warn
Don't leave your purse in the car or you could fall victim to the Felony Lane Gang which has made its return to northern New England, according to three Maine police departments. Police in York and Kennebunkport warned of a Florida-based group of identity thieves that travel across the United...
Developers, climate leaders hope new Portland complex can be model for the future
PORTLAND, Maine — As Maine continues to combat the housing crisis around the state, a new condo project in Portland is helping fill available units and provide a model for the future. 'Solaris: Eco-Lux Condos' held its grand opening ceremony on Wednesday. The seven-unit building began construction on Morning...
Maine student in nation's most prestigious math and science competition
FALMOUTH, Maine — Falmouth High School senior Patrick Wahlig is working towards being a scientist. His research so far could even be taking him to Washington D.C. in March. On Tuesday, Patrick was named Maine's only scholar in the nation's oldest and most prestigious science and math competition: the Regeneron Science Talent Search.
wabi.tv
Portsmouth Naval Shipyard receives major funding for dock modernization
KITTERY, Maine (WABI) - The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard has received more than $500 million dollars in federal funding for a major dock renovation project. The money comes from the recently-signed 2023 government funding package. The project will modernize one of the shipyard’s docks which can only accomodate a class of...
Lewiston vigil remembers lives lost to human trafficking
LEWISTON, Maine — It might not be a problem many of us think about a lot, but human trafficking is a very real issue happening right here in Maine. At a vigil in downtown Lewiston on Wednesday, advocates and community members shined a light on the problem. “The majority...
