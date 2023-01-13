ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Did You Know Another Holy Donut Location Just Opened in Maine?

Potato deliciousness comes in many forms. Mashed potatoes (garlic and non), potato skins, hash browns, home fries, french fries, TATER TOTS... ...but most Mainers would probably bet their life savings that the best way to eat potatoes?. Holy. FREAKIN. Donut. And they just opened a new location this past weekend.
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine

I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
This Biddeford bakehouse is rising again

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Kerry Hanney and her team at Night Moves, a bakery in Biddeford, have spent years trying to find the perfect new location for the business to grow after struggling through the pandemic. They didn't think it would be in a former motorcycle repair shop. "You...
Mainers join Call to close Guantánamo rallies streetside in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta State Armory was the backdrop for the Mainers Join Call to Close Guantánamo rally and vigil Saturday, where multiple Maine progressive groups congregated to protest the military detention center Guantánamo Bay, located on a U.S. naval base in Cuba. Presented by Peace Action...
Maine AG: Officers' use of force justified in 3 separate shootings

LIMERICK, Maine — Three police officers, including one who fatally shot a 16-year-old armed robbery suspect in Limerick, were justified in their use of deadly force, the Maine Attorney General's Office announced Friday. Attorney General Aaron Frey released the results of separate investigations and legal reviews into the Limerick...
98 Maine military families relocated as Togus-operated home closes

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 98 military families have been relocated after a house in Central Maine for veterans receiving medical care has temporarily closed. A spokesperson confirmed the Fisher House, part of Togus Veterans Affairs in Augusta, has been closed since October. They say the VA is evaluating the Fisher...
Lawsuit filed against former Camp Kieve employee

NOBLEBORO, Maine — A lawsuit filed Thursday in Lincoln County Superior Court accuses a former employee of a well-known summer camp of childhood sex abuse, dating back to 1976. Camp Kieve, located in Nobleboro, is not named in the case. A 58-year-old man alleges the incident happened when he...
Portsmouth Naval Shipyard receives major funding for dock modernization

KITTERY, Maine (WABI) - The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard has received more than $500 million dollars in federal funding for a major dock renovation project. The money comes from the recently-signed 2023 government funding package. The project will modernize one of the shipyard’s docks which can only accomodate a class of...
