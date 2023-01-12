Read full article on original website
LoL pro player dropped for sexist comments in solo queue
LFL jungler Nicolai “Nicolaiy” Garkov has been dropped from his LoL team after sexist comments made in solo queue games against another pro have come to light. Toxicity is hardly new when it comes to League of Legends solo queue, and pro players are far from immune. Countless...
Baby Born Sporting a Tail That Ended in a Fleshy Ball Reminiscent of a Medieval Device at Its Tip
A Brazilian infant had doctors scratching their heads not so much by the fact that he was born with a real human tail but on account of the 1.5-inch-wide ball at the end of it that resembled a meaty medieval club.
Dota 2 pro player claims he was forced to pee in a bottle during DPC match
In a bizarre turn of events, Tundra Esports’ Dota 2 player Oliver ‘skiter’ Lepko was forced to pee in a bottle during his team’s Dota Pro Circuit match against Into The Breach after admins refused to allow a bathroom break. The 2022-23 Dota Pro Circuit season...
Overwatch 2 devs tease reward changes coming in Season 3 to give players more control
Reward system changes have seemingly been locked in for Overwatch 2 Season 3 as devs have teased more player agency in the near future. When Overwatch 2 replaced the original hero shooter in October, 2022, it introduced an entirely different rewards system. Rather than having players open loot boxes to unlock the latest cosmetic items, it instead promoted a new in-game story with its own virtual currency.
Disguised Toast reveals Valorant team is costing tens of thousands a month
Popular streamer Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang has shared details about how much he is spending on his Valorant team each month. The OfflineTV star revealed his Valorant team on January 9, called ‘Disguised’, ahead of the open qualifiers for NA Challengers, the second-tier competition in Riot Games’ circuit.
Upcoming Overwatch 2 books hint at PvE campaign content, new heroes and maps
A pair of upcoming Overwatch 2 books may indicate when players can expect to see the PvE content in 2023 along with some new heroes and maps in the seasons ahead. Overwatch 2 fans looking forward to the PvE story will finally be able to get their hands on the campaign content later this year. While when remains a mystery for now, upcoming OW2 books may provide some insight into when it will launch.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players embarrass 7-Star Cinderace with only baby Pokemon
A group of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet raiders has made a mockery of the “Unrivaled” Cinderace Tera Raid event using only baby Pokemon to take down the behemoth. Seven-star Tera Raid events are bolstered as the most challenging encounters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Players in groups of four must face off against a level 100 Terastalized Pokemon with an expanded moveset, increased health, and the ability to make multiple moves in the same turn.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players are terrified of 7-Star Greninja’s “bonkers” movepool
Game Freak just announced that Poison Tera Type Greninja will be featured in the next 7-Star Tera Raid event, and players are terrified of its diverse movepool providing a massive range of coverage. Greninja has remained one of the most popular Pokemon in the franchise since its introduction in Gen...
Chinese Valorant duo invited to VCT 2023 LOCK//IN Brazil
Riot Games has announced that it has invited two Chinese Valorant teams to participate in the upcoming VCT 2023 LOCK//IN Brazil event. EDward Gaming and FunPlus Phoenix have secured direct entry into VCT 2023 LOCK//IN Brazil, bringing the list of participants for the event to 32 teams as they will join the VCT partners from the Americas, EMEA and Pacific regions.
3DS owners need to download Pokemon Bank and Poke Transporter before eShop closes
Nintendo is shutting down the 3DS eShop on March 27, 2023, and Pokemon fans need to download Pokemon Bank & Poke Transporter before it’s too late. Thanks to link cables, wireless trading, and a few pieces of software, players can transfer their beloved partner Pokemon from Gen 1 all the way to Gen 9 and beyond. But that could soon come to an end for some trainers.
Greninja to make Pokemon Scarlet & Violet debut in Tera Raid event
It’s been revealed that the next 7-Star Tera Raid event in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will feature Greninja, which makes its highly-anticipated debut in the games. Although Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can take part in Tera Raids whenever they like by searching for crystals around the map, the best Pokemon are usually saved for special 7-Star Tera Raid events.
Valorant Champions reportedly coming to USA in 2023
Valorant Champions is on its way to the United States, according to a new report, but the details around the deal are still unknown. Valorant fans in America could be in for a treat later in 2023. According to Blix’s Alejandro Gomis, the game’s biggest pro event is coming to the U.S. with dates already fully locked in.
Where to watch Love Island UK 2023 in the US
Love Island UK is back for its 2023 winter series on January 16, with a brand new cast ready to enter the villa, and the show has plenty of US fans ready to watch along. Here’s how to watch Love Island UK in the US. The ninth season of...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC rumors and leaks explained
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC is something that many fans are hoping for, but what do we know about it so far? Does it even exist? We’ve rounded up all the rumors and leaks right here. Now that Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have been out in the wild for...
