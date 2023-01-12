Read full article on original website
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
Warzone 2 expert unveils ultimate TAQ-V build to “melt everyone” in Al Mazrah
FaZe Booya, Warzone 2 expert and YouTuber, has unveiled his ultimate TAQ-V loadout that he guarantees will “melt everyone” in the CoD battle royale. Warzone 2’s meta is ever-changing and fluid. The devs’ typical buffs and nerfs, alongside prevailing playstyles, determines which weapons are the most popular at any moment.
TimTheTatman claims Warzone 2 has “skill-based hit reg” after bizarre death
TimTheTatman believes there is skill-based hit registration in Warzone 2 and backed up his claim with a bizarre clip. Skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) is at the center of heated debates among Warzone 2 community members. The controversial system matches players with similar skill levels and has especially received criticism in multiplayer.
xQc in stitches while spectating Forsen’s failed Minecraft speedrun
Twitch streamer Forsen’s latest attempt at a Minecraft speedrun got a big reaction from rival xQc, whose reaction to the failed run made viewers laugh at its dramatic nature. Speedrunning in video games has become a bigger and bigger feature in the gaming community. In particular, streamers now have...
NoPixel GTA RP server owner Koil hit with Twitch ban
Koil, the owner of the iconic GTA RP server NoPixel, has been hit with a Twitch ban for an undisclosed amount of time. GTA RP fans will likely know Koil from his various roles across the NoPixel community. Not only is he the owner of the server, but he also acts as a Swiss Army Knife of sorts, playing various characters and supporting roles throughout its lifespan.
Fans slam Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League after “games as a service” leak
Fans awaiting the upcoming and highly anticipated Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League are slamming the title after a leak reveals the games menu, featuring a glimpse into a Battle Pass, Currencies, Store, and the Heros Levels. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in an upcoming open-world action-adventure shooter featuring...
Dr Disrespect claims he’ll stream Valorant full-time if Warzone 2 doesn’t improve
YouTube streamer Dr Disrespect has pledged to his fans that he’ll stream Valorant full-time if Warzone 2 doesn’t improve promptly. The two-time has always had a love-hate relationship with battle royales and has been very critical of Warzone 2 since its release last year. Recently, the former CoD...
Ice-T Responds to Claims That He's Feuding With 'Law & Order' Castmate
The TV actor says the publication is making up 'drama outta thin air.'
LoL pro player dropped for sexist comments in solo queue
LFL jungler Nicolai “Nicolaiy” Garkov has been dropped from his LoL team after sexist comments made in solo queue games against another pro have come to light. Toxicity is hardly new when it comes to League of Legends solo queue, and pro players are far from immune. Countless...
Twitch streamer Dantes denied partner status despite pulling 20k viewers
Twitch streamer Dantes (also known as Doaenel) hit over 20k viewers during his Race to Challenger stream, asking if they might partner him on his “21st application”. Dantes is one of the most rapidly growing streamers not only within League of Legends, but on Twitch. His Race to Challenger event saw him streaming for over 50 hours over the course of 3 days, with his stream viewership capping out at around 23k.
Mizkif may be facing legal action as Twitch streamer refuses to bring his own trash in
Popular Twitch streamer Matthew ‘Mizkif’ Rinaudo may have to go to court after a large number of HOA fines have allegedly piled up due to a housemate’s negligence. For those unaware, HOA stands for the Homeowners Association. This association essentially enforces the rules to maintain a given neighborhood. In Mizkif’s case, his content house appears to have gotten on their HOA’s bad side, which may end up with Mizkif having to go to court.
Dr Disrespect believes Apex Legends is the “hardest” shooter with “very skilled players”
Dr Disrespect believes Apex Legends is the “hardest” shooter he’s ever played as he is considering making a return to the popular battle royale. As the battle royale and first-person shooter market has continued to grow over the last few years, Dr Disrespect has played pretty much everyone on offer.
Warzone 2 players flame devs after witnessing wild “connection adversity” clutch
Warzone 2 can be a mixed bag when the server connection isn’t perfect, and a few players decided to vent about the problem after watching a miraculous lag-filled clutch. Things move fast in Warzone 2, and even a little bit of lag can completely ruin a team’s momentum if it happens at an unlucky moment.
Bizzare TFT Recombobulator bug turns friendly units into your worst enemies
A strange bug with TFT’s Recombobulator Augment has caused a player’s friendly units to turn into enemy units, attacking anything that comes close. Teamfight Tactics allows players to craft, build and command an army of their own League of Legends champions. By combining powerful units with traits and augments, smart players can crush their opponents with nothing more than their big brains.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players are terrified of 7-Star Greninja’s “bonkers” movepool
Game Freak just announced that Poison Tera Type Greninja will be featured in the next 7-Star Tera Raid event, and players are terrified of its diverse movepool providing a massive range of coverage. Greninja has remained one of the most popular Pokemon in the franchise since its introduction in Gen...
GTA Online players blast Rockstar for random “3-year” bonus punishments
GTA Online players have hit out at Rockstar Games after one fan got a “3 year” Bad Sport punishment and had their appeal rejected, despite not doing anything themselves. If you’ve played GTA Online at any point over the last decade you’ll know that there are plenty of different playstyles in the game. You’ve got grinders who try to make money, trolls who try to ruin the experience, bystanders who just want to have fun, and a few others.
League Pros ShowMaker & Nemesis vent frustrations over “weak” Mage meta in Patch 13.1
Nemesis and ShowMaker, two of the biggest League of Legends pros in recent years, agreed on the “weak” state of mages due to their current itemization options, as well as recent nerfs to mid-lane in general. League of Legends’ newest season has launched with a bunch of changes,...
Apex Legends devs apologize for “embarrassing” error following UI update
Respawn Entertainment, developers of Apex Legends, have issued an apology on Twitter for shipping a UI update early and “incomplete”, misspelling a content creator’s name who helped create a skin for their battle royale. This is a recent development in a story that started all the way...
Greninja to make Pokemon Scarlet & Violet debut in Tera Raid event
It’s been revealed that the next 7-Star Tera Raid event in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will feature Greninja, which makes its highly-anticipated debut in the games. Although Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can take part in Tera Raids whenever they like by searching for crystals around the map, the best Pokemon are usually saved for special 7-Star Tera Raid events.
Fire Emblem Engage review: Less talk, more fighting in Switch’s best tactical RPG yet
Fire Emblem Engage is a departure from Three Houses, but an incredible degree of polish and a genuinely affecting story make it an easy recommendation. It’s not often a game has a breakthrough moment where it hits a whole new audience and then eschews much of what worked for the next in the series. Final Fantasy 7 was a cultural moment, sure, but Final Fantasy 8 still moved away from those characters. The Legend of Zelda’s sequel, The Adventure of Link, moved to a platformer.
