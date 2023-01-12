GTA Online players have hit out at Rockstar Games after one fan got a “3 year” Bad Sport punishment and had their appeal rejected, despite not doing anything themselves. If you’ve played GTA Online at any point over the last decade you’ll know that there are plenty of different playstyles in the game. You’ve got grinders who try to make money, trolls who try to ruin the experience, bystanders who just want to have fun, and a few others.

