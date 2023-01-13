ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James Is Less Than 35 Points Away From NBA History

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

LeBron James entered Thursday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers 35 points away from 38,000 career points.

UPDATE: LeBron James scored 24 points on Thursday night, so he is now 11 points away from 38,000.

On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in California.

LeBron James is in the starting lineup after missing Monday's 122-109 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Colorado (which snapped a five-game winning streak for the Lakers).

The four-time NBA Champion came into Thursday's game just 35 points away from scoring his 38,000th career point.

Via the NBA: "LeBron's updated scoring tracker... He sits 35 away from 38,000 and 423 away from the all-time record ahead of tonight's 10 PM ET matchup vs. Dallas on TNT."

James would become just the second player in the history of the NBA to reach that milestone ( Kareem Abdul-Jabbar scored 38,387 points , which is the most in league history).

The former first-overall pick enters the matchup averaging 29.1 points per contest (on 51.0% shooting from the field).

So far this season, he has already scored 35+ points six times.

On Christmas Day, James had 38 points against the Mavs, so he may score his 38,000th point during Thursday's game.

He is in his 20th season in the NBA and fifth season playing for the Lakers.

Last month, James turned 38, but he is still among the top-ten players in the entire league.

The Lakers are 19-22 in 41 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference (but only one game out of the seventh seed).

James led them to the NBA Championship in 2020, but they have also missed the NBA Playoffs in two of his four seasons with the franchise.

In addition to the Lakers, he has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers (twice) and Miami Heat.

Later this season, he will likely pass Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's leader in all-time points.

Comments / 78

Hell Bound
3d ago

Jordan scored about 2,158 points per season, and James scored about 2,111. Jordan retired for about 2 years straight, and James never retired. Jordan did 15 years and scored 32, 292. James has 37, 960+ in 18 years. James had less than 32,000 points in 15 years, and he never took a break like Jordan did. Both impressive men, but I have to give it to Jordan. He is the G.O.A.T.

Reply(5)
7
Ron Geo Johns
3d ago

The longevity and production and relevance This man has endure is impeccable. He reminds of the Lox, just constantly striving and humble and respectful. One of the best to ever suit up.

Reply
7
CHICAGO Mando
3d ago

(singing) It don't mean a thing, if you ain't got 6 rings....Duwap Duwap Duwap Duwap Duwap Duwap Duwap Duwap

Reply(5)
