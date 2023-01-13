ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Opinion: West End's opportunity for catalytic, inclusive growth

By Kristen Baker
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40yer9_0kD8qfrs00

With residents and partners, Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) Greater Cincinnati forges resilient and inclusive communities of opportunity − great places to live, work, visit, do business and raise families. At LISC Greater Cincinnati, we have used that comprehensive approach − focused on both investment and systems change − in our work with communities across the region, including Cincinnati’s West End, where we have supported residents and stakeholders as they plan for their future.

Most recently, we were a proud co-lead of Neighborhood Task Force for the West End Choice Neighborhoods Plan. This plan, made possible in part by grant funds awarded by the Department of Housing and Urban Development in 2020, gives the West End neighborhood the opportunity to reimagine housing in the Stanley Rowe Towers and Rowhouses and the Liberty Street Apartments. Community-serving partners came together with neighborhood residents to plan for inclusive, neighborhood-serving development. In fact, more than 35 committed partners signed on to participate in this two-year planning process that has held dozens of interactive community sessions with hundreds of residents participating.

The need for new investment in the West End is clear. The West End is home to some of Cincinnati’s oldest public housing. The cost just to make needed repair for 554 units was estimated at $70 million in 2020 and would easily exceed that now. Residents engaged with the plan demonstrated the need for repairs to their homes, but they also consistently voiced how proud they are of being part of the West End community. The West End Choice Neighborhoods Plan responds to the direct challenge that an aging, obsolete stock brings and the housing conditions faced by families. The plan calls for the renovation or replacement of 554 affordable housing units in desperate need of improvement. It also envisions adding an equal number of new units that expand housing options accessible at a diverse range price points.

West End families engaged in the plan prioritized safety. From research, we know that criminal activity and crime rates are connected to lack of opportunity, not a result of public housing units. To increase safety and decrease crime rates, we need to increase access to employment, commerce, good schools and other community institutions. The plan addresses this need to expand opportunity for residents head-on with recommendations to improve transportation access while making bikeways and sidewalks safer, improve schools, enhance outdoor spaces − parks and recreation, and improve community and arts spaces.

In 2020, LISC released a widely anticipated 10-year comprehensive housing playbook, Housing Our Future: Strategies for Cincinnati & Hamilton County, focused on local solutions to the housing crisis activated by a coalition of housing practitioners, community lenders, and government and economic development leaders. LISC provides leadership and structure to Housing Our Future’s implementation, and regularly convenes its steering committee around opportunities to inform on key issues and support projects that preserve existing affordable housing and produce new units, as well as initiatives protecting residents who are severely housing cost burdened. Housing Our Future is a resource for everyone, supported by a coalition with broad representation from community, government, lending, philanthropic and business partners.

As lead implementation agency for Housing Our Future, co-lead of Choice Neighborhoods Plan Neighborhood Task Force, and member of Cincinnati's Housing Advisory Board, LISC serves as liaison and nonpartisan intermediary that provides consistent, evidence-based support centered on addressing the region’s housing needs that work for people at a range of incomes. We are proud supporters of the West End Choice Neighborhoods Plan and its approach to working with partners and residents to address housing needs while improving opportunities for families. We are excited by the plan’s vision to produce new housing units while preserving affordable units and expanding opportunities for residents. This holistic approach to redevelopment can be a catalyst to guide investments that creates an equitable, safe, community that supports everyone who lives in the West End while also welcoming new people and economic development.

Housing is the place where LISC first started our work in New York, and now we are in 38 cities around the country using resources we generate from corporate partners, foundations and governments to support community-driven priorities in the places where we work. Last year, we marked our 20th anniversary serving Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region neighborhoods.

Relationships forged in the West End through this Choice Neighborhoods planning process − among residents, Seven Hills Neighborhood Houses, artists, businesses, developers and landowners − are the most important ingredient in ensuring the neighborhood continues to move forward with mutual respect and a common vision for a future where people thrive.

Kristen Baker is executive director of LISC Greater Cincinnati.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvxu.org

Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'

WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Meeting MLK as boy continues to inspire Paul Booth's life, career decades later

CINCINNATI — Cities across the United States plan to host tributes and celebrations on Monday to recognize the life’s work and lasting legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Cincinnati is no different. There are marches, cultural events, lectures and performances taking place in various corners of the Queen City, a place MLK visited several times during his life.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Florence honks hello to new Ford’s Garage location on Houston Road

Ford nostalgia? Check. One hundred different types of beer? Check. Half-pound angus burgers? Check. Whatever a person might need for a night out with their family, Ford’s Garage has them covered. Luckily for Florence residents, a new location just opened at 4911 Houston Road. Today is their first official day of business.
FLORENCE, KY
Fox 19

Freestore Foodbank hosts food distribution event

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Freestore Foodbank will distribute food boxes to families in need Monday in observance of this year’s National Day of Service. January’s National Day of Service falls on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s nationally-observed birthday and holiday, and in observance, The Freestore will host a drive-up food distribution Monday, Jan. 16.
CINCINNATI, OH
Ripley Bee

Darrell Dee Davis, 59

Darrell Dee Davis, age 59, of Cincinnati, Ohio and formerly of Ripley, Ohio died Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in C
RIPLEY, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Sitcom Suites: Friends- and Seinfeld-Themed Airbnbs Now Available to Rent in Cincinnati

No one may have told you life was gonna be this way, but these two one-of-a-kind Cincinnati apartments you can rent on Airbnb may make up for it. Fans of ‘90s sitcoms Friends and Seinfeld will love these themed rentals. The Sitcom Suites aren’t just full of memorabilia, but instead resemble real-life set replicas, making you feel like you’re a star in the show.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Brent Spence Bridge project: What to know

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - With the federal government providing $1.6 billion for the $3.6 billion Brent Spence Bridge project, the initiative seems on track to break ground later this year, with an estimated completion date for most of the project before 2030. Here are some basic facts about the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Krohn Conservatory closing temporarily for movie filming

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of Eden Park’s attractions will be closed on Tuesday. The Krohn Conservatory will be closed to the public on Jan. 17 for the filming of a movie, according to Cincinnati Parks’ Facebook page. “There will be no road closures, but Krohn’s parking lot will...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Wildflower Café has farm-to-table meals with fine dining flare

The farm-to-table movement, which focuses on fresh, local ingredients and a more personal and less commercial approach, has been steadily gaining steam in recent years. The Wildflower Café has brought farm-to-table to Mason since 2008. Todd Hudson, Executive Chef and owner, describes his style as “eclectic Ohio dining,” or...
MASON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohioans voice concern over SNAP emergency COVID benefits ending

CINCINNATI — Buying food could soon become a bigger challenge for the hundreds of thousands of Ohioans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Once the emergency assistance ends, payments will go back to pre-pandemic amounts. Senior citizens and people on fixed incomes are expected to be most impacted...
OHIO STATE
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy