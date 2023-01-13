ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: It’s time for Kentucky lawmakers to pass the CROWN Act

By Jackie McGranahan
Untangling my hair and my self-identity is tough enough on its own. Imagine trying to do it under a barrage of questions from people who have never been in my shoes − the insensitive comments and the non-consensual touching.

Hair discrimination is not new and not unique to me. I remember recognizing the differences between myself and those around me as a young child. No one else in my class had beads in their hair or more than one ponytail. I was always the one who was different. As a shy, self-conscious kid, I did not want to answer the constant questions about my life, my home, my parents, my clothes, my accent − or the most frequent curiosity − my hair.

My ever-changing hairstyles were a novelty to my classmates in Eastern Kentucky. They would always tell me how I was "cute" in a manner that ensured I knew they saw themselves as being above me. It never felt like my classmates accepted my curls and this made it difficult for me to even accept myself. Years later, my daughter began experiencing the same discrimination. Our struggle isn’t unique, and it permeates every facet of life.

CROWN is an acronym for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural hair. This law was first introduced in California in 2019, and the first CROWN Act expanded the definition of race in the Fair Employment and Housing Act and the state Education Code to ensure protection from discrimination in workplaces and schools. Historically, hair discrimination has been rooted in white, European standards of beauty, and the accompanying stereotypical view that traditionally Black hairstyles are "unprofessional" or "unkempt." Last year, the CROWN Act passed out of committee with strong bipartisan support in both committee votes and co-sponsors.

Many employers and schools ban, restrict, or stigmatizing hairstyles closely associated with Black people. Black people have a wide range of hair textures, but many styles are closely associated with Black people, including locs, cornrows, twists, braids, Afros, fades, and Bantu knots. For instance, in 2014, the United States Army explicitly banned locs, calling them "unkempt or matted."

In 2017, a Black woman who worked at Banana Republic reportedly was told by her store manager that her braids were inappropriate and "too 'urban' and 'unkempt' for [the store’s] image." This overt discrimination has even affected children. In 2018, a six-year-old child was allegedly forced to give up a scholarship at a private school because the school would not permit him to wear locs. The style was explicitly prohibited in the student handbook along with "mohawks, designs, unnatural color, or unnatural designs."

These policies − including school and workplace dress codes − are rooted in the pervasive stereotype that Black hairstyles are inferior and have subjected Black people to psychological, physiological and financial harm.

Hair discrimination is a real issue for us. Ensuring these protections are in place for all Kentuckians is a step in the right direction towards preventing and eliminating discrimination based on race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, disability and other protected characteristics. Some Kentucky communities have passed local protection, including Covington. It’s time for us to follow in the footsteps of other states, like Tennessee, and put in place protections statewide to support Black and brown Kentuckians no matter where they live.

It’s time for Kentucky lawmakers to pass the CROWN Act.

Jackie McGranahan joined the ACLU of Kentucky as the organization’s first Reproductive Freedom Project Field Organizer in June 2019. She is now a policy strategist primarily focused on protecting and expanding reproductive freedom and LGBTQ+ equality.

nobodyToYou
4d ago

I’m half white & half Hispanic, I have ethnic hair and never been judged by it. It’s clean, pretty and respectable. I don’t expect special treatment because of it.

Kathy Divine
3d ago

we have more laws and problems in KY.Than worrying about the way someone wears their hair.If you work for someone that doesn't allow you to wear your hair the way you want.Go get a job where they will.

Gina Mercer
4d ago

You have the hair you do for a reason. Everyone can keep it neat and clean, not sure what those dreadlocks have to do with anything. Never saw a slave picture with dreads. If someone doesn’t want you working for them because of your appearance, well, their business, their rules, their choice. Go work somewhere where your hair is celebrated. Evidently you can’t do life unless some law is passed I never intend to follow. THIS NATION HAS WAY MORE PROBLEMS THAN BLACK PEOPLE GETTING BENT OUT OF SHAPE OVER THEIR HAIR. Hey, 50% of black deaths are from ABORTION. Wonder what all that hair would have looked like? We’ll never know. Actually, more Americans have been killed thru abortion than the loss from ALL OF OUR WARS COMBINED. Congrats to you pro death, God hating filth!!!! You rock. Just kidding.

