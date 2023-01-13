ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia parts ways with Bob Huggins' longtime associate head coach, Larry Harrison

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago
The West Virginia Mountaineers announced Thursday that they have parted ways with Larry Harrison, Bob Huggins' longtime assistant coach with the Cincinnati Bearcats and associate head coach at WVU.

Harrison was on Huggins' coaching staff at WVU for the past 16 seasons, including 13 as associate head coach. He was a Huggins assistant at UC from 1989 to 1997.

WVU is 10-6 this season after starting 0-4 in Big 12 play. Xavier defeated the Mountaineers in December at Cintas Center as part of the 2022 Big East–Big 12 Battle, with Huggins telling reporters before the game that he doesn't "have any good thoughts of Xavier whatsoever."

Social media reactions, including from former Moeller High School standout and WVU guard Miles McBride of the New York Knicks:

Huggins, whose record as the University of Cincinnati Bearcats head coach from 1989 to 2005 was 399-127, was a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 inductee.

Huggins is in his 16th season with the Mountaineers. He agreed in 2021 to a two-year contract extension as WVU's head coach that includes an option to step aside or continue after the 2023-24 season.

