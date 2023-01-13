Opinion: No room for complacency in times of chaos

The theme of this year's MLK Day events, "Reckoning with Chaos, Building Community," was inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s final book, "Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?" In the book, Dr. King argues that moderates who cautioned him to go slow and be patient would never create the conditions that lead to a "Beloved Community."

We still need to hear this caution today for we still stand at the crossroads that lead to chaos or community. Indeed, recently the forces of chaos − systems and movements that aim to deny justice, voting rights, equality and opportunity − seem to be on the rise.

Cincinnati is not immune to the chaos that plagues this country, from a mass shooting in our streets, to racial incidents in our schools, to racial pay disparities in the workplace, to housing inequity in places we call home. We cannot afford to behave as if what happens in one community is relegated to that place alone. There is no room for complacency in times of chaos.

Throughout the history of our nation, those threatened by the forces of chaos have survived by choosing to act and to work together for justice, fairness, equal rights and their very lives. That’s what Dr. King and other freedom fighters in the civil rights movement did. They joined together and built a nationwide movement. We look to them for inspiration, and we must also look to ourselves.

In many Black churches, the preacher or choir leverage the "call-and-response" practice in worship. The leader ushers a call that demands the listener respond. When we hear the call, inaction and silence are impossible. Today, we hear again the urgent cry from Dr. King: "Where do we go from here?" What will be our response?

As individuals, we can vote and strive for our own advancement. But if we make time to build meaningful connections with each other by sharing our stories and exchanging ideas; we can do so much more. We will be so much stronger. By coming together across our differences, we can use our diverse experiences to stand up to the destructive energy of us/them thinking. We can find the third way that brings everyone into community. We can create new movements, discover new strategies and support each other so that everyone can feel the call, everyone can participate in the response, and all of us can see the world that is possible. This is what beloved community looks like. This is how we carry Dr. King’s vision forward to build the beloved community.

The Martin Luther King, Jr., Coalition invites everyone to join the MLK Day commemorative events beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, outside the Freedom Center. After interdenominational prayers, we will march to Washington Park, and those who cannot walk a mile uphill, in the cold, can catch a ride on Metro's Rosa Parks bus. Then, please join us for our program at Music Hall, starting at noon, where Denisha Porter of All-In Cincinnati provides the keynote and the MLK Chorale returns under the musical direction of Jason Alexander Holmes.

Come for celebration, stay for inspiration and leave with a sense of community.

Bertha Davis of Norwood and Martha Viehmann of Anderson Township are members of the Martin Luther King, Jr., Coalition.