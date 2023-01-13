Opinion: ICE officer's indictment highlights challenges migrant women face

The women came to this country for a better life. They put their trust and faith in the U.S. political system. They likely were fleeing gender-based violence or other forms of violence and exploitation and faced a journey during which they were also at risk of sexual assault.

Upon arrival at the U.S. border, they were treated like criminals and detained. They were released under supervision of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, who took their passports and required regular check-ins to ensure that they did not become flight risks.

But as happens to so many women, power imbalances led to horrific crimes.

In Cincinnati last month, a federal grand jury indicted former ICE officer Andrew Golobic on seven counts, including sex trafficking, obstruction of a federal investigation, and witness tampering. Golobic was assigned to a special ICE program supervising individuals "with vulnerable backgrounds including those fleeing violence, exploitation and sexual assault." He exerted power and control over the lives of women and could determine whether they would be detained or deported. According to prosecutors, he sexually assaulted at least six women.

This type of deplorable behavior exemplifies the power imbalances that female migrants face. At the Immigrant and Refugee Law Center (IRLC), we work with women and girls seeking asylum from gender-based persecution. We know the fear and trauma they face. According to the International Organization for Migration, worldwide, an estimated one in three women will experience physical or sexual abuse in her lifetime. The UN High Commission for Refugees says that one in five refugee or internally displaced women have faced sexual violence.

This is a disturbing trend and not just an immigration issue; it’s an issue of women’s rights, peace and security. As I wrote in my 2016 article "Gender, Migration and Security," women are migrating to seek better lives. While migration can yield many benefits, it also carries dangerous risks such as labor exploitation and vulnerability to violence and human trafficking.

Gender-based violence occurs at all stages of migration, often not once but multiple times, both along the way and on arrival at the destination country. Even when that country is the United States. Gender-based violence is a proven measure of state security. As political scientist Valerie Hudson says, "the law of the first political order is this: What you do to your women you do to your nation." We cannot let our immigration system abuse women or destabilize our nation.

Golobic faces a life sentence if convicted. The judge recently denied his bail.

​​Too often, abused women, especially refugees, fear retaliation and are afraid to speak to law enforcement. We are concerned that there are more victims of this abuse in our community. That is why IRLC is working to encourage other survivors to come forward − to seek justice and accountability, and because there may be an immigration pathway open to them as victims of serious crimes.

IRLC’s work is based on a firm commitment to human rights, peace and security; to ensure that refugees do not experience the abuse and exploitation that these women did. We are committed to empowering our clients and to ensuring justice for immigrants and refugees who are such an integral part of our community. Respecting human rights is critical to establishing sustainable peace and security around the globe and in our community.

At IRLC, we are working to help victims like those in Cincinnati, and to protect women and girls seeking asylum. We stand with migrant women who have faced abuse and are ready to assist survivors who want to come forward.

Julie Leftwich is an international human rights lawyer and expert on women, peace and security. She is founder and executive director of the Immigrant and Refugee Law Center.