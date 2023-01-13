Letters: Bengals fans, players, coaches are a class act

Cincinnati has always seemed like a wonderful city. But after seeing the response to Damar Hamlin’s horrific injury on Monday Night Football, my opinion of your city has gone up even higher. Zac Taylor, the Bengals players and staff, and Bengals fans are all really class acts. Seeing the concern on the players faces and Zac Taylor's coming over to Sean McDermott to offer whatever he could do to help says so much about the culture of the Bengals organization and the fans who love them. While I’ll certainly be rooting for the Bills in any future matchups, I’ll certainly be pulling for the Bengals in any other games. Blessing to you all.

John Lilley, Orchard Park, N.Y.

UK coach John Calipari has got to go

OK, Big Blue Nation. Time to say goodbye to Coach Cal. Really, it's been long overdue.

Perry A. Gray, Lebanon

Thank goodness for Brent Spence Bridge replacement

Thank goodness we have finally achieved a replacement for the Brent Spence Bridge equal to the original interstate highway legislation of the 1950s that built the now-obsolete bridge. There will be no more talk of toll gates, transponders or half measures to build an inadequate replacement.

As an Enquirer reader, I have no patience for the sneering, sniping and carping from the anti-Biden crowd over the necessary infrastructure spending to achieve this. Inflation following the pandemic disruption is worldwide, and worse in Europe and most of the developed world than it is in the U.S. This realization is elementary, and anyone with two wits to rub together in their skulls sees it, rather than looking for excuses to frustrate our nation's recovery.

Mark Stewart, Sycamore Township

Good things can get done with bipartisanship

What a pleasant surprise to see bipartisan work to get much-delayed funding for the Brent Spence Bridge. Congratulations to the Ohio and Kentucky elected leaders for working together to see this happen in our lifetime. May our congress persons watch and listen and let go of personal agendas so they can get to work for the common good.

Carren Herring, Kennedy Heights