SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Thursday, Jan. 12

By Laurie Los Lee, Standard-Times
 4 days ago
Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Thursday's high school action on the SouthCoast. There are also late scores from Wednesday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fairhaven 50, Sandwich 34

Ryan Ptaszenski knocked down three 3-pointers en route to a team-high 11 points to power the Blue Devils (4-5, 1-4 SCC) to their second straight win and first of the season at home. Isaac Petruski added 10 points while Caden Letendre chipped in with seven.

WRESTLING

Brockton 40, New Bedford 37

The Whalers suffered their first loss of the dual meet season on Wednesday despite wins from Luis Garcia (pin), Nate Caron (pin), Miguel Gomes (decision), Aaron Pimental (pin) and Jose Bonilla (pin). New Bedford (4-1, 1-1 SEC) competes Monday at St. John’s Prep in a MLK Super Quad.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

South Shore 54, Old Colony 37

Olivia Perry led the way for Old Colony (4-4, 0-1 Mayflower) with 11 point while Hailey Hathaway and Izzy Hougasian each chipped in with eight.

BOYS HOCKEY

Bourne 9, GNB Voc-Tech 0

The Bears host Upper Cape on Saturday at 7 p.m.

BOYS TRACK

Somerset Berkley 55, Apponequet 31

Winners for the Lakers were Aydan Fournier in the 1,000 and mile, Judson Cardinali in the high jump, Justin Serrechia in the 55 dash and Brian Vale in the 600. Apponequet (1-1, 1-1 SCC) will compete Saturday at the East Coast Invitational in Providence.

GIRLS TRACK

Apponequet 62, Somerset Berkley 24

Morgan Hayward won the 55 meters, high jump and 300 to pace the Lakers to their first win of the season. Other winners for Apponequet were Ava Wisniewski in the mile, Isabella Sergio in the 1,000, Madeline Polochick in the 2-mile and Leah McGee in the 600. Apponequet (1-1, 1-1 SCC) will compete Saturday at the East Coast Invitational in Providence.

