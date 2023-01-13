Two Packers Earn All-Rookie Honors

Linebacker Quay Walker was a first-team selection on the Sports Info Solutions all-rookie teams.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker and receiver Christian Watson were selected to the Sports Info Solutions’ all-rookie teams.

Sports Info Solutions is a football analytics company. The all-rookie teams were selected based upon its analytical stats, its Total Points metric and the votes of SIS’s staff.

With the Packers on the clock with the 22nd overall selection, the top two linebacker prospects, Georgia’s Walker and Utah’s Devin Lloyd were on the board. The Packers went with Walker over the more accomplished Lloyd. As it turns out, they were the first-team linebackers, with Walker getting the nod as the top rookie at the position.

“Walker was a difference -maker in the middle of the Packers defense who started 16 of his 17 games played,” wrote Nathan Cooper of SIS . “His 41 Total Points led all rookie front-seven defenders. Additionally, Walker’s Broken+Missed Tackle rate of just 7.6% ranked in the top 20 among LBs with at least 40 solo tackles. In coverage, Walker’s 19 Total Points and 5.3 Points Above Average ranked top 10 among LBs. Aside from the two ejections, including the costly one late in the Week 18 finale, Walker has shown he can be the guy Green Bay needs at the linebacker position for years to come.”

In all, 42 linebackers had at least 100 tackles. According to SIS and its judgment of coverage responsibilities, Walker’s 50.0 percent catch rate allowed was the second-best behind only perennial 49ers Pro Bowler Fred Warner. He was fifth in that group with six passes defensed.

At receiver, the Jets’ Garrett Wilson and the Saints’ Chris Olave were the first-team choices and Atlanta’s Drake London and Green Bay’s Christian Watson were the second-team selections.

After an injury-plagued start to his career, Watson scored six touchdowns during a three-game stretch. Watson and Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker tied for the rookie lead with nine touchdowns.

According to SIS, among all receivers who were targeted at least 50 times, Watson ranked No. 1 with a 125.2 passer rating on passes thrown his way.

The next step will be for the team to make him a bigger part of the overall passing game. Watson’s average target was 14.8 yards downfield, fifth-furthest among all receivers who were targeted at least 50 times.

He’s more than just a deep threat, though, as he ranked fifth with 6.5 yards after the catch per catch. The short and deep skill was on display in the season-ending loss to the Lions in which he caught five passes for 104 yards.

“He gave us a legitimate home run threat, and I think that was on full display” in the loss to the Lions, coach Matt LaFleur said. “We can be extremely creative in terms of how we can get him the ball, and I think you saw a little bit of that.

“He is an extremely intelligent player, and I’ve said this before, you can move him anywhere within the formation and know that he’s going to go out there and execute to the best of his abilities. I think there’s some things within just his releases and route refinement that, like most young players, you can always improve upon, and that gets me quite excited. I don’t think there’s anything this guy can’t do. I really believe that, and if he approaches the offseason the way I think he’ll approach it, I think we’ll see an even better version of him next year.”

