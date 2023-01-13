ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

jtv.tv

Monday, January 16, 2023

All new Monday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Jenifer’s guests: Noah Nagy, Warden, G. Robert Cotton Correctional Facility. Jamin Bradley 1208 Greenwood Free Methodist Church & Jackson County Homeless Count Day. Wes Whitman, Grand River Brewery. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Monday on...
JACKSON, MI
99.1 WFMK

Where to Find the Best Nachos in the Lansing Area

Nachos are one of those iconic foods that you can add just about anything to, and it's probably going to be delicious. You have your classic nachos with corn tortillas chips, covered in beef or chicken, as well as tomatoes, onions, cheese, and sour cream. Or, you can take them in a totally different direction. Maybe instead of corn chips, your fry wonton wrappers and cover them in teriyaki chicken, kimchi, green onions, and spicy mayo?
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Sault Tribe announces appeal of Lansing and Romulus Casino lawsuits

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians will seek relief from a Jan. 3 ruling from Ingham County Judge Joyce Draganchuk that would award $88 million in damages to the developers of the proposed casinos in Lansing and Romulus. The Tribe’s gaming arm, Kewadin Casinos...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Jackson Initiative helps provide jobs to homeless community

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — David Miller lives his life by eight words. “Each day is one step at a time,” said Miller. That’s because he still remembers the long months he spent living on the streets. “I had a bad falling out and things just went bad to worse.” But at his lowest, an opportunity […]
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson Fire House No. 2 opens back up

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson Fire Station No. 2 is back open after being closed for several months for renovations. The city reopened the fire station in January 2022 to get parts of the south end of Jackson in faster conditions for the firefighters. Meanwhile, the city had to close it again to bring the station up to modern standards and improve living conditions for the firefighters. Officials said funds from the American Rescue Plan were used for the station.
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard January 16, 2023

Napoleon 63, Concord 45: The Pirates blew open a four-point game at halftime for a non-conference win over Concord. Holden Van Poppel scored 21 points, Trent Jester added 14 points, and DeVonta Habern finished with 13 points, five rebounds, and five assists for Napoleon. Jackson 75, Lansing Everett 37: The...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

6031 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Sitting at this address are the remains of Maple Grove Elementary School. A beautiful, colorful mural faces the street. But get past the main thoroughfare and the former school is derelict. It’s covered in graffiti, the windows are boarded up. The grass is long but matted by a mush of sleet and show.
HometownLife.com

Guy Fieri opening first Michigan Chicken Guy! restaurant in Livonia

Another chicken shop is set to open in Livonia. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is opening one of his Chicken Guy! restaurants in Livonia in March, according to some signage in the city. The restaurant, at 30130 Plymouth Road, will be the first Michigan location for the chain. Media representatives with...
LIVONIA, MI
WLNS

Lansing nonprofit lands $2 million federal grant

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The U.S. Department of Labor will divide its Growth Opportunities grant totaling $33 million among 13 organizations across the nation, including Lansing. It’s all to provide opportunities and resources for young people who need them most. Peckham Incorporated prepares young people who may not have the best track record for success […]
LANSING, MI
WTOL 11

Fire destroys Temperance, Michigan home

TEMPERANCE, Mich. — A Temperance, Michigan family was forced to find a new place to stay on Saturday evening after their home suffered heavy damage in a fire. Fortunately no one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. The fire started around 4:45...
TEMPERANCE, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing School District Board of Education selects new president

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District Board of Education welcomed new members at their first meeting of the new year. The board elected Rachel Willis as president for 2023, a position she previously served in from 2017 – 2019. Robin Moore was elected vice president, Missy Lilje was elected treasurer, and Dr. Nino Rodriguez secretary.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan housing relief program helps residents impacted by COVID pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re a homeowner who is behind on bills because of COVID, you may have help. The Michigan Homeowners Assistance Fund (MIHAF) is offering up to $25,000 to help with delinquent property taxes, mortgage payments, land contract payments and utilities. The Capital Area Housing Partnership...
LANSING, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

The Prison Walls are Coming Down

The razor wire is still atop the chain link fence at Cassidy Lake Correctional Facility, but not for long. Most of the former minimum-security prison buildings have already been razed, and it won’t be long before the former work camp is completely gone. Located five miles northwest of Chelsea,...
CHELSEA, MI

