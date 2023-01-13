Read full article on original website
Family of late Connecticut teen fatally shot by state trooper to mark 3 years since his death with special ceremony
The family of a Connecticut teen who was fatally shot by state trooper following a high-speed chase in 2020 will mark three years since his death in a "commemoration of life." The family of 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane is inviting the public to take part in Sunday's event. Soulemane led police...
Police: Man stabbed multiple times outside church in Mount Hope
A man was stabbed multiple times during an altercation outside a church in Mount Hope on Saturday. Police say the incident occurred around 2 p.m. on 165 East Tremont Ave. The victim, who has yet to be identified, was left with wounds on the left side of his forehead and left cheek. He was taken to St. Barnabas in the Bronx and is expected to be OK, according to authorities.
‘It’s cruelty.’ SPCA says young alligator found abandoned in empty lot in Neptune
The Monmouth County SPCA is looking for a person they say abandoned an alligator in below-freezing temperatures in Neptune Township.
NYPD: Woman wanted in Brooklyn subway assault arrested in Georgia, extradited to NYC
Police say 33-year-old Rodlin Gravesande is accused of throwing some kind of chemical substance at a woman in December at the Nostrand Avenue and Winthrop Street subway station.
Police: Shots fired at Ewing Wawa convenience store
A shootout between two men happened at a Wawa convenience store in Ewing on Sunday.
Firefighters rescue dozens of chickens in Union Vale garage blaze
Union Vale firefighters say they discovered the fire inside a detached garage on Bruzgul Road.
Police: Spring Valley man crashes car into building, faces DWI charge
Authorities say around 4:20 a.m. Saturday, a 36-year-old man drove his 2022 Ram pickup into a building on East Eckerson Road before reversing the vehicle and taking off.
Crash on I-95 in Darien cleared, traffic back to normal
A crash in Darien created a traffic jam in the northbound lanes of I-95 this morning. Police say the crash happened a little after 5 a.m. just before Exit 12 at Tokene Road. Video from a traffic camera shows vehicles backed up all the way to Greenwich. The accident was...
Old Bridge middle school to reopen after gas line leaks
Carl Sandburg Middle School in Old Bridge will reopen Tuesday after being closed for 10 days, according to school officials. On Jan. 6, several gas lines on school property had leaks caused by a surge of natural gas in the system following a power outage. While the district worked to find a solution, students had to turn to remote learning.
