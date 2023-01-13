Read full article on original website
Suffolk County ATV drivers to lose riding facility amid police crackdown on illegal riders
Tenth Street Motocross in Ronkonkoma is a six-acre dirt track where people can practice their skills on dirt bikes and ATVs. The place is set to close down in two weeks because the lease is up.
News 12
Police: Several cars stolen from high-end dealership in Spring Valley
Police in Spring Valley say several cars were stolen from a high-end dealership. Detectives say the break-in happened at Wide World of Cars Ferrari. Few details have been released about the incident. The dealership would only say it was an active investigation.
News 12
Police: Men steal debit card, cash in gunpoint robbery in East New York
Police say two armed men stole a person’s debit card and cash in East New York on Monday. They say it happened at 702 Vandalia Ave. around 2 p.m. The suspects were last seen wearing dark clothing and masks. No injuries were reported.
Alert FedEx Driver In Glen Rock Notices He's Followed During Route
GLEN ROCK, NJ - A FedEx driver noticed the same car at his stops and alerted police in an effort to prevent "porch pirates". On January 9, the driver reported "suspicious activity" on his route through both Glen Rock and Ridgewood. According to the driver, two individuals in a grey Nissan Altima were "repeatedly in their proximity while placing packages on the doorsteps of homes on the route." Police said based upon driver alerts due to package thefts and robberies of drivers, the driver of this truck notified police. Two individuals, fitting the description provided, were "field contacted" by Glen Rock and Ridgewood police. Both were cooperative, according to police, and no probable cause for further action was developed. Anyone who lives in the area of Prospect Street who may have had a package taken during the front end of January is asked to contact the Glen Rock Police Department at (201) 652-3800.
Drugged Man Goes Wild At CVS, Runs Into Route 4 Traffic: Police
A man under the influence of some type of drug assaulted a group of people at a CVS, then ran into traffic on nearby Route 4, authorities said. River Edge Police Chief Michael Walker, who was on the call, said officers momentarily stopped westbound highway traffic while chasing the combative man down on the Hackensack side following the incident at the Kinderkamack Road pharmacy shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16.
Police: Woman drove drunk, crashed car into Newburgh home
A woman was arrested in Newburgh Sunday night for allegedly driving drunk and crashing her car.
News 12
Family: Dog presumed missing after house fire in Hazlet found dead
A dog that was presumed missing following a deadly house fire in Hazlet on Friday has been found dead. It occurred early Friday morning on Brookside Avenue. Officials say Jackie Montanaro died after attempting to save her 6-year-old daughter, Madelyn. They were both taken to the hospital but succumbed to their injuries.
Police: Tremont sports shop employee stabbed in robbery; 2 suspects at large
Police say the two men stole a Carhartt face mask from the store around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Police: Rockland auto repair shop latest target of catalytic converter theft
Surveillance footage from Phil Maher’s towing and repair shop on Route 304 in Bardonia show a group of thieves pulling up to his roadside assistance van and stealing the catalytic converter on the morning of Jan 5.
Police: Woman critically injured in shooting at East Islip bar; suspect at large
Authorities say it happened around 1:10 a.m. at the Outfield Pub on Carleton Avenue.
Police: 11-year-old boy stabbed in Jersey City
An 11-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was stabbed in Jersey City.
63-Year-Old Accused Of Making Threat Of Mass Harm At School In Ronkonkoma
A man has been apprehended after police say he made a threat of mass harm at a Long Island school. The man, identified as 63-year-old John Carroll, drove into the parking lot of Cherokee Street Elementary School, located in Ronkonkoma, and yelled threatening statements at school staff, at approximately 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, Suffolk County Police said.
News 12
Police: Ronkonkoma man arrested for threatening Cherokee Street Elementary School staff
Suffolk police arrested a man for making a threat of mass harm at a school in Ronkonkoma. Police say 63-year-old John Carroll drove into the parking lot of Cherokee Street Elementary School around 3 p.m. Friday and yelled threatening statements at staff members. Authorities have not yet specified what words...
Two New York City drug dealers caught targeting local pharmacy for prescription drugs
BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Two New York City pill pushers were arrested in Brick Township, New Jersey on Thursday after the DEA, coordinating with the Brick Township Police Department, followed their trail to the Jersey Shore. According to the Brick Township Police Department, officers acted on information they received from the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) regarding prescription fraud. “According to the DEA, there is a small group traveling throughout New Jersey and beyond, targeting pharmacies for prescription fraud,” the department said. “Through investigative measures, Briar Mill Pharmacy was believed to be the next target. After speaking to the pharmacy directly, The post Two New York City drug dealers caught targeting local pharmacy for prescription drugs appeared first on Shore News Network.
norwoodnews.org
Off-Duty NYPD School Crossing Guard Arrested for Assault within the 52nd Precinct Catchment Area
An off-duty, female, New York City employee was arrested in the 52nd Precinct, police said. According to an NYPD spokesperson, on Friday, Jan. 13, at 8.19 p.m., Janet Eury, 34, an NYPD school crossing guard, was arrested and charged with assault and harassment. The 52nd Precinct covers the neighborhoods of...
Yonkers police: Woman stabbed, man injured in apparent domestic incident
Yonkers police told News 12 they anticipate criminal charges will be filed once they determine the primary aggressor.
Headlines: Officer recovers from Fentanyl exposure, man killed by police identified, Dutchess County crash
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Brownsville residents urge NYC to handle overgrown trees wrecking neighborhood sidewalks
One resident, Jo, told News 12 that a tree that was planted in front of her house on Herzl Street many years ago is now breaking down her sidewalk.
‘Know this clown?’ NYC Sanitation Department video highlights recent dumping bust on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Illegal dumping incidents continue to hit the borough. The New York City Department of Sanitation recently highlighted a dumping bust where a male individual was caught on camera allegedly unloading his trash on Staten Island. In a recent post on its official Twitter page, the...
Pedestrian recovers after being pinned by vehicle in Yonkers
They believe a female driver from North Carolina was involved.
