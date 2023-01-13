ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Valley, NY

TAPinto.net

Alert FedEx Driver In Glen Rock Notices He's Followed During Route

GLEN ROCK, NJ - A FedEx driver noticed the same car at his stops and alerted police in an effort to prevent "porch pirates". On January 9, the driver reported "suspicious activity" on his route through both Glen Rock and Ridgewood. According to the driver, two individuals in a grey Nissan Altima were "repeatedly in their proximity while placing packages on the doorsteps of homes on the route." Police said based upon driver alerts due to package thefts and robberies of drivers, the driver of this truck notified police. Two individuals, fitting the description provided, were "field contacted" by Glen Rock and Ridgewood police. Both were cooperative, according to police, and no probable cause for further action was developed.  Anyone who lives in the area of Prospect Street who may have had a package taken during the front end of January is asked to contact the Glen Rock Police Department at (201) 652-3800.   
GLEN ROCK, NJ
Daily Voice

Drugged Man Goes Wild At CVS, Runs Into Route 4 Traffic: Police

A man under the influence of some type of drug assaulted a group of people at a CVS, then ran into traffic on nearby Route 4, authorities said. River Edge Police Chief Michael Walker, who was on the call, said officers momentarily stopped westbound highway traffic while chasing the combative man down on the Hackensack side following the incident at the Kinderkamack Road pharmacy shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16.
HACKENSACK, NJ
News 12

Family: Dog presumed missing after house fire in Hazlet found dead

A dog that was presumed missing following a deadly house fire in Hazlet on Friday has been found dead. It occurred early Friday morning on Brookside Avenue. Officials say Jackie Montanaro died after attempting to save her 6-year-old daughter, Madelyn. They were both taken to the hospital but succumbed to their injuries.
HAZLET, NJ
Shore News Network

Two New York City drug dealers caught targeting local pharmacy for prescription drugs

BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Two New York City pill pushers were arrested in Brick Township, New Jersey on Thursday after the DEA, coordinating with the Brick Township Police Department, followed their trail to the Jersey Shore. According to the Brick Township Police Department, officers acted on information they received from the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) regarding prescription fraud. “According to the DEA, there is a small group traveling throughout New Jersey and beyond, targeting pharmacies for prescription fraud,” the department said. “Through investigative measures, Briar Mill Pharmacy was believed to be the next target. After speaking to the pharmacy directly, The post Two New York City drug dealers caught targeting local pharmacy for prescription drugs appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

