Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIBW
“Serve” holds conference in Manhattan to encourage local candidates
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Running for local political office can be challenging, so wouldn’t it be nice to get some help from people who have done it before? That’s where Serve steps in. “One of the intimidating things is that even if you have a lot of great...
WIBW
NOTO District elects four new leaders in beginning of 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At the beginning of 2023, the NOTO district has elected four new leaders to forge the direction of the community for the next three years. Officials with the NOTO Arts and Entertainment District say they have chosen four new board members to lead the nonprofit organization. They said the four will help NOTO with its mission to become a premier arts and entertainment district.
WIBW
Second-generation Emporia sign company honored as Business of the Year
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A second-generation sign company in Emporia will be honored as the 2022 Business of the Year at the 125th Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting. The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau says Coffelt Sign Co., Inc., will be recognized as its 2022...
WIBW
Shawnee North celebrates roots of community center
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee North Community Center, 300 NE 43rd St., celebrated its 100th anniversary over the weekend with a historical tour of the building’s roots. On Saturday, Jan. 14, Shawnee County Parks and Recreation told 13 NEWS the centennial celebration featured guided tours of the grounds which shared the property’s history as a poor farm and infirmary.
WIBW
TPS celebrates MLK day with awards program
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students from Topeka Public Schools gathered Monday for a poetry and art awards program in honor of MLK day. The New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in partnership, with Living the Dream Inc. held Monday’s event at its Fellowship Hall. Winners in the art, essay,...
WIBW
42nd Small Business Awards nominations open for Shawnee Co. operations
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nominations for the 42nd Small Business Awards have opened for businesses located within Shawnee County. GO Topeka announced on Friday, Jan. 13, that the nomination process for Topeka and Shawnee Co.’s 42nd annual Small Business Awards - presented by CoreFirst Bank & Trust - opened at 10 a.m. on Friday. The nomination process will close at 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24.
WIBW
Living the Dream, inc. holds scholarship banquet at Ramada
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - To honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a Topeka non-profit is continuing its tradition of presenting graduating high schoolers with scholarships and community awards. Students of Topeka Public Schools, along with leaders in the community, came out to the Ramada Saturday night for...
WIBW
SALUTE OUR HEROES: Topeka pastor finds ways to serve community
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New Mount Zion Church Pastor Delmar White has been a familiar face around Topeka for many years now as somebody in the community who “does the work,” as he so often puts it. “I take the approach of Christ’s idea of social gospel. While...
WIBW
Last Businesses Standing: Red Robin maintains customer traffic on SW 6th
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As it is now one of the last businesses standing on 6th Ave. in Topeka, Red Robin maintains its customer traffic as others around it close. Officials at Red Robin, at 6230 SW 6th Ave., say they have not seen a decline in business. With Regal Hollywood Theaters having closed its doors earlier in January, this leaves the eatery as the last occupant of SW 6th Ave.
WIBW
New KTA building set to open soon in South Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new building to house Kansas Turnpike Authority operations will soon open in South Topeka. The new Kansas Turnpike Authority building in the 3800 block of SW Topeka Blvd. has finished construction and is almost ready to open. Officials have said a few finishing touches are...
WIBW
Trout introduced to Emporia’s King Lake for the first time
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - As a result of a program between the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and Emporia State University, trout have been stocked in Emporia’s King Lake for the first time. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says King Lake - located on the Emporia...
WIBW
Mammoth Construction welcomes dynamic duo to athetics consultant team
MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Mammoth Construction has welcomed a new and proven dynamic duo to the team as athletics consultants. Mammoth Created - a branch of Mammoth Construction - has announced the addition of preeminent athletics consultants Kurt Patberg and Tim Selgo, formerly of Athletics Staffing & Consulting. The pair will join the modern master build firm to provide successful strategies and growth plans for educational institutions across the nation.
Three Kansas Board of Education newcomers make presence felt at inaugural meeting
Three new members of Kansas Board of Education make presence felt at their first meeting on COVID-19 funding, nutrition programs and hiring an attorney. The post Three Kansas Board of Education newcomers make presence felt at inaugural meeting appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Washburn gives Topekans another chance to see “Tiny Beautiful Things”
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University Theatre will give Topekans another chance to catch its latest play, “Tiny Beautiful Things.”. Washburn University Theatre says it will present “Tiny Beautiful Things” at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 26, 27 and 28, as well as at 2 p.m. on Jan. 29 in the Neese-Gray Theatre in the Garvey Fine Arts Center on the Washburn University campus, 1700 SW Jewell Ave.
WIBW
Topeka church holds worship service honoring Dr. Martin Luther King
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, a Topeka church held a worship service Sunday evening in remembrance of the legendary Civil Rights leader. Leaders from around the community came out to speak about the meaning behind MLK day. Matt Pivarnik, CEO of the Greater Topeka...
WIBW
Nemaha Co. officials continue to search for wanted subject
BERN, Kan. (WIBW) - Nemaha Co. officials have asked residents to continue to be vigilant as they search for a wanted subject that was reported over the weekend. The Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS on Monday, Jan. 16, that it continues to ask residents to lock their doors and keep an eye out for suspicious activity.
KVOE
STATEHOUSE: Emporia lawmakers pleased with certain aspects of governor’s budget, worried about potential recession
Lawmakers will continue their research into Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s budgetary plan as they enter the second week of the 2023 legislative session. 17th District Senator Jeff Longbine and 60th District Representative Mark Schreiber, both of Emporia, see several items that are promising, including full funding of public education, increased funding to higher education — although not to the level Longbine likes — as well as a new leveraging fund for transportation matters and an emphasis on debt retirement.
ACLU of Kansas prepared to challenge Legislature’s attacks on trans kids, voting rights
TOPEKA — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas is prepared to challenge the Kansas Legislature’s annual attacks on transgender children, voting rights and reproductive health care while searching for common ground on criminal justice reform and medical marijuana. The organization’s priorities for the 2023 session are mostly at odds with leadership in the GOP-dominated […] The post ACLU of Kansas prepared to challenge Legislature’s attacks on trans kids, voting rights appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
1350kman.com
Riley County makes decision on annexation of City of MHK for property near airport
An open public meeting was well attended Saturday morning in Riley County Commissioners’ Chambers. The board was tasked with deciding if an annexation to the City of Manhattan would hinder growth or development to the area or any incorporated city in the county. The nearly 79 acre tract of land is located between the airport and the Random Woods neighborhood.
Comments / 0