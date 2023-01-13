ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lisa Marie Presley Health Update Paints Critical Picture in ICU on Life Support

On Thursday, it was reported that Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest. TMZ has since published an update on her condition, noting that she is currently on life support with a temporary pacemaker. The publication reported that she is in critical condition. In addition...
Priscilla Presley Says Daughter Lisa Marie Is Receiving the 'Best Care' After Hospitalization

The singer was hospitalized after collapsing at home in Calabasas, PEOPLE confirmed on Tuesday Priscilla Presley is asking that fans keep her daughter Lisa Marie Presley in their prayers after she was rushed to the hospital Thursday. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE. She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this...
‘Devastated’ Johnny Depp was at Jeff Beck’s bedside before guitarist’s death

see also Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck to play NY gig as they kick off US tour Beck to basics. Johnny Depp is “totally devastated” by his close friend and collaborator Jeff Beck’s death, according to a new report. The actor and Hollywood Vampires band member was by Beck’s bedside along with “some other rock stars” before the legendary guitarist died, People reported Wednesday. “They had a really tight friendship, they were extremely close, and he got even closer over this past summer when they were touring together,” a source told the magazine. “The sickness came on really quickly, and it all deteriorated rapidly in the...
Nic Cage Said His Hero Is Elvis Aka His Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley's Father

Nicolas Cage is a true Hollywood original, standing out as one of the most unique stars to ever grace the silver screen. Born into the Coppola family — the one that includes the likes of Francis Ford Coppola, Sophia Coppola, and Talia Shire, among other well-known names in the film world — Cage made it his mission early on not to rely on his family connections to make it as an actor. While this plan certainly could've blown up in his face, it didn't, as he's now recognized as a pop culture legend the world over.
Elvis Presley's Net Worth Is Impressive—See How the Singer Amassed His Fortune

Elvis Presley's net worth is thanks to his prodigious talent and hard work (and, many would argue, from the backs of Black artists). Born in a two-room house in Tupelo, Mississippi, in 1935, he grew up "within a close-knit, working class family, consisting of his parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins, who all live near one another in Tupelo," according to the official website of Presley's home, Graceland. "There is little money, but [Presley's parents] Vernon and Gladys do their best to provide for their son, who is the center of their lives."
Grieving Lisa Marie Presley Was 'Entirely Heartbroken' After Losing Her Only Son Two Years Before Her Death

It's every mother's worst nightmare. At 6:30 AM on July 12, 2020, Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies answered a "rescue response" call at Lisa Marie Presley's Calabasas, CA, home, where her son, Benjamin, who was only 27, had shot himself to death.Moments before the gun went off, Benjamin's girlfriend, Diana Pinto, was heard screaming, "Don't do it!"Fast-forward to more than two years later, and Benjamin's heartbroken mother died suddenly after being found unresponsive in her bedroom of the same home where her son took his own life, RadarOnline.com can report.As this outlet revealed, Lisa Marie died on Thursday after suffering...
Woman Described the Moment She Discovered Her Parents Were Brother and Sister

Realizing that you've spent the past two decades living a lie is a horrible realization. This kind of stuff belongs in fiction, not real life. This is life for Teresa Weiler. During her appearance on the BBC Radio 4 Life-Changing program, the 64-year-old woman made a startling admission. She learned that her parents were siblings.

