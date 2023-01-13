ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

Bayside South game of the year: How Wi-Hi survived JMB in double OT to remain undefeated

By Alec Branch, Salisbury Daily Times
 4 days ago
In sports, when two rivals get the chance to play each other and both are at the top of their games, great matchups and classic moments usually follow. That certainly was the case in Thursday night's boys basketball game between Salisbury's Wicomico and James M. Bennett, as Wi-Hi (13-0) survived on the road against Bennett (9-2), winning 71-67 in double-overtime and protecting their undefeated record.

The much-anticipated matchup between the two top teams in the Bayside South lived up to expectations in front of a packed crowd at Bennett. It was similar to last January's matchup in the same gym between the two teams, with Wi-Hi coming into the game unbeaten and a back-and-forth game needing overtime to settle who would win the game. But this year, Wi-Hi left the game with a win and zero losses still on their resume.

Wi-Hi star guard Antwan Wilson, who according to MaxPreps currently leads the entire state of Maryland in points per game, put together another incredible individual performance, scoring 39 points in the win. Jaylin Dashiell-Andrews also added 19 for Wi-Hi, hitting some clutch shots and free throws. For Bennett, the sophomore guard duo Zakai Smullen and Jace Hudson scored 20 and 16 respectively.

Here is how the game unfolded Thursday night at JMB:

How it happened

  • Bennett got off to a fast 10-0 start in the first quarter, but Wi-Hi settled into the game and led by 3 at the end of the first after a 15-2 run of their own.
  • Scoring in the second quarter was rough for both teams, but Wi-Hi had a little better time at putting the ball in the basket, and led by nine, 28-19, heading into halftime.
  • Bennett got its offense going in the third quarter, and cut Wi-Hi's lead down to four heading into the fourth quarter, setting up what would be a wild, back-and-forth finish.
  • The fourth quarter came down to the final seconds, including an incredible sequence with 30 seconds left that forced the game into overtime.
  • After a Bennett inbound, Wi-Hi stole the ball, only to have it stolen back by the Clippers, with Jace Hudson racing down the floor to score a layup and put them up one. Wi-Hi got the ball back and missed a floater, but after a Clipper turnover on a travel after rebounding the miss, Wi-Hi got the ball back with a second left. Antwan Wilson tipped the ball into the basket on a lob play to put the game into overtime.
  • Bennett went up by five in the first overtime, and Wi-Hi answered with five straight points from Wilson, tying it at 65. It remained tied at 65 and went into double overtime after a charge call on Bennett negated what could have been a game-winning three, and Wi-Hi missed a heavily contested heave at the last second.
  • Points were tough to come by in the second overtime, with both teams visibly exhausted. With Wi-Hi up 69-67 with 30 seconds left, a big block and rebound by Kurt Thomas stopped Bennett from tying the game, and Jaylin Dashiell-Andrews hit two free throws to ice it and secure the victory.
  • Antwan Wilson scored 17 of his 39 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, and Dashiell-Andrews put up 9 of his 20 points, with both Wi-Hi wings coming through in the clutch for their teams.

What it means

  • Wi-Hi remains undefeated, and finished off a highly competitive week 3-0 against three top Bayside contenders. All three wins were close and hard-fought, as they also survived games against Stephen Decatur and Queen Anne's at home on Monday and Tuesday.
  • For Bennett, it was their first loss to a Bayside South team and only second loss overall this season. Now a game back of Wi-Hi in the Bayside South standings, they'll have a shot at revenge in February.
  • For legendary Wi-Hi head coach Butch Waller, it was the 889th win of his career, as the winningest active boys basketball head coach in the state of Maryland inches closer to number 900 as the season goes along.
  • Bennett will look to bounce back Friday as they host Crisfield, and then host a big game on Tuesday against Stephen Decatur.
  • After playing, and winning, five games in seven days, W-Hi doesn't play again until Tuesday, when they will host Mardela before playing at Parkside on Thursday.

