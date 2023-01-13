Read full article on original website
Kaptain Robbie Knievel has passed away and Roanoke residents recall when he was in the Star CityCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanokers turn out for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day marchCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Southwest Virginia Weather FolkloreCheryl E PrestonBotetourt County, VA
Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke asks for public help after a Bald Eagle is found dead at Carvins CoveCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Airbnb is becoming popular in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSAZ
Kentucky has a new millionaire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was won in Maine Friday, but the second-place prize was won in Kentucky. The $1 million second prize was sold in Louisville. In addition to the $1 million win in Louisville, two $10,000 winning tickets were also sold in the Commonwealth, one in Franklin and one in Louisville.
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residents
BURGIN, KY. - On Thursday, at 3:05 a.m., shockwaves of a 2.6 magnitude earthquake rattled central Kentucky and surrounding areas. According to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey, the tremor's epicenter was located just east of Burgin.
wdrb.com
At least 3 tornadoes, 2.6-magnitude earthquake hit Kentucky on Thursday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The National Weather Service has confirmed at least three tornadoes in parts of Kentucky following a round of severe weather Thursday morning. The NWS Louisville office confirmed EF-1 tornadoes in Boyle, Henry, and Mercer counties. Thursdays storms brought heavy rain, strong winds and hail to...
WDBJ7.com
Inflation, end of pandemic relief bring concerns about food insecurity in SW Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “The most recent survey showed that about 20% of the individuals who responded didn’t have access to sufficient food at some time during the past year,” said Sarah Misyak, a research assistant professor in the department of Human Nutrition, Foods and Exercise at Virginia Tech.
WLKY.com
What's next for Charles Booker? He's working for Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced his administration appointments Friday, and a familiar face from Louisville is one of them. Charles Booker was appointed as the head of the Governor's Office of Faith-Based Initiatives and Community Involvement. It's a position that was established by former Gov. Ernie Fletcher,...
Wave 3
LMPD makes arrests after 600 round shooting at Louisville apartment complex
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One day after a WAVE News Troubleshooters exclusive report on a shootout involving 600 rounds at a Louisville apartment complex, Louisville Metro police confirm arrests have been made. The shooting happened on New Years Eve at the Enclave at Breckenridge apartments in Hikes Point. Sources also...
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Kentucky is a state with a rich history and a variety of cultural traditions. From the rolling hills of the Appalachian Mountains to the bustling city streets of Louisville, there are many stories and legends that have been passed down through the generations. Some of these stories involve ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural phenomena, and many people believe that these phenomena can be found on certain roads and highways throughout the state. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Kentucky:
Multicounty Kentucky police chase ends in trooper-involved shooting, 1 person injured
The chase began in Woodford County and ended in Franklin County when the driver shot at troopers.
Franklin News Post
Phillip Bane files lawsuit against town of Rocky Mount
The plans for the old Morris Furniture building continue despite a lawsuit developer Phillip Bane recently filed against the town. On Monday, the town council unanimously granted Bane’s request for a special use permit to operate a boutique hotel at 335 Franklin St., the property directly next to 325 Franklin St. Bane is the manager of the companies that own the two properties.
WKYT 27
Multi-county chase ends in trooper-involved shooting
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - KSP is investigating a trooper-involved shooting after a multi-county chase on Thursday. KSP says they were attempting to conduct a Traffic stop in Woodford County on I-64, but the vehicle wouldn’t stop, and a chase ensued. The chase continued through Franklin County into Shelby County and back through Franklin County before ending near the Graefenburg exit.
wdrb.com
Gun owners have 120 days to act on new gun stabilizing brace restriction coming next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After the devices were used in mass shootings, the government is putting new restrictions on guns with accessories known as stabilizing braces. Crestwood gun range CEO Barry Laws is already trying to inform his customers about the new rules coming next week. He even has a...
