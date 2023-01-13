Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYTV.com
Valley college students reflect on MLK Jr., look to future
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Across the nation, people are remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. As one of the most prominent leaders in the civil rights movement, Monday was full of national and local events in honor of King’s legacy. Local nonprofit group Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the...
WYTV.com
‘Elite’ artist’s exhibit opens at the Butler Art Institute
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For more than 50 years, Maple Turner III has been expressing his talent through art. Now, he is living out his dream of having his very own exhibit at the Butler Institute of American Art. “I’m overwhelmed. I’m very, very humbled, It doesn’t happen overnight....
WYTV.com
Polka music is back on WKTL’s airwaves
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Every Saturday since the early 1960s, WKTL has broadcast cultural music from sunup until sundown out of Struthers High School. Over the past few weeks, you might have missed that music after their soundboard broke. But this past Saturday, those stacks of CDs and records made their return — everything from big bands to Latino to Slovenian polka hit the airwaves.
WYTV.com
Skaters enjoy final days of local ice rink
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The ice rink at the Southern Park Mall is beginning to melt as people took advantage of one of the last days for skating. A group of Girl Scouts from Troop 80080 in Columbiana enjoyed the beautiful sunny day on the rink. The girls said they love to skate with their friends and laugh. Falling is even part of the fun!
WYTV.com
Woman shot in vehicle in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating after a woman was hurt in a shooting Sunday night. At last check on Monday, the 26-year-old woman was in stable condition at the hospital. It happened right before 11 p.m. on Hazelwood Avenue, right between Mahoning and Oakwood avenues on...
WYTV.com
One involved in rollover crash in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was involved in a rollover crash on the North side of Youngstown Monday morning. It happened at the intersection of Logan and Saranac avenues around 3 a.m., according to Youngstown police. When police arrived on scene, there was an SUV on its side...
WYTV.com
Local business wins Best Maple Syrup at statewide farm show
(WKBN) – In Mercer County, Coryea’s Maple Products swept house at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show. The family-owned and operated business out of Sharpsville won several awards including Premiere Exhibitor, Best Collective, Blue Ribbon Education Display and Best In Show: Maple Syrup for the second year in a row.
WYTV.com
Last remaining banks to close in local borough
MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Residents and businesses in Mercer are going to have fewer banking options in the borough. Within 18 months, there have been several bank closures in Mercer. In November of 2021, Citizens Bank closed its branch. As of last January 13, Huntington Bank also closed its doors. Then in April, PNC tells First News that its branch in Mercer will join the closures.
WYTV.com
Local groups work to help veterans, others in need
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — Two local groups joined forces in Hermitage to help homeless veterans and others stay warm for the winter. Trail’s End Conservancy hosted its Winter Warm-Up and Stuff the Bus coat giveaway Saturday at the conservancy in Hermitage. The conservancy partnered with Youngstown Blue Coats for the drive.
WYTV.com
Lisbon’s fire department hears more calls in 2022 than 10-year average
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lisbon Volunteer Fire Department covers about 72 square miles between the village and two townships. Last year, its firefighters had more calls than their 10-year average, but Fire Chief Mark Hall says it’s all part of the job. Lisbon’s fire department had 320...
WYTV.com
Detectives investigating leads in I-680 homicide
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It has been just over a week since 19-year-olds Marquis Whitted and Kylearia Day were shot and killed along Interstate 680. On Monday, we asked Youngstown police where they are in the case. Police said that although no one has been arrested in Whitted and...
WYTV.com
Columbiana Co. family deals with aftermath of losing home, pets in fire
FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A family lost almost everything — including beloved pets — in a fire on Friday. Now, they’re dealing with the aftermath. “I could see the fire trucks from miles away,” said Cherie Ashby. Cherie rushed to her kids’ house on...
WYTV.com
Support your local artisan: Vendors encourage Valley to shop small businesses
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — Local artisans and artists showcased their goods at the annual Winter Farm and Art Market on Saturday at Birdfish Brewing Co. in Columbiana. They also shared a message about the importance of supporting the local economy. Over 20 local artists, crafters, makers, and farmers filled...
WYTV.com
Multiple departments respond to house fire in Mercer Co.
SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — One person was rescued from a house fire late Sunday night in Shenango Township in Mercer County. Shenango, Hermitage and Patagonia fire departments were dispatched to a home on the 300 block of Bedford Road around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. On a second call, units...
WYTV.com
UPMC to raise starting minimum wage by 2025
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center announced that it is raising the starting minimum wage for its employees. According to a release, all entry-level wages will start at $18 an hour by 2026. The increase will start in 2025 for employees at UPMC Pittsburgh and Williamsport-area facilities.
WYTV.com
Police asking for information after shots fired in Poland Twp.
POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A local police department is asking the public for information after a shots fired incident. Poland Township Police Department, in a social media post, said they received a call about gunshots on New Castle Road around 9 p.m. Friday night. Police say the car...
WYTV.com
Austintown fire chief offers tips on keeping your garage safe
(WKBN) — It’s about that time of year for major cleanups and reorganizations, especially for garages. Austintown fire Chief Andy Frost says fires in garages are pretty common. He says it’s important to be cautious when storing hazardous materials like paint or gasoline. Keeping children safe is...
Comments / 0