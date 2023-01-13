Missing 16-year-old girl from Richland Center found, police say

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — A missing 16-year-old girl from Richland Center has been found, the city’s police department said Saturday.

In a brief social media post Thursday night, the Richland Center Police Department said Kaylee Brown of Richland Center was missing. The post did not provide details about where or when she had last been seen, where she may have been headed or whether she was believed to be in danger.

As of Saturday morning, police said she had been found. Further details were not provided.

