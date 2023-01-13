ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana County, OH

Comments / 13

Leon Lilly
3d ago

makes no sense at all but to line somebody's pockets ... oh well it is what it is.and the people around here will just say ok instead of demanding new leaders

Reply
3
Tommy Athens
4d ago

So I take it they will be allowing oil and gas wells there then? 🤔 can't freeload from the national grid without contributing something back.

Reply(9)
2
Frank Humphrey
3d ago

So we will have heating and lighting but we won't have food to eat. unless we import it. People need to wake up and realize Mother Nature provides us with sun, rain and wind, but we can't eat without the land. Walmart won't have what we eat without the land.

Reply
2
Related
WYTV.com

House fire closed parts of major road in Canfield Twp.

CANFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Crews were on the scene of a large house fire that closed parts of a major road Monday morning. The fire was in the 7900 block of Tippecanoe Road. Tippecanoe Road has since reopened, but was closed from Leffingwell Road to Western Reserve Road.
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Local business wins Best Maple Syrup at statewide farm show

(WKBN) – In Mercer County, Coryea’s Maple Products swept house at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show. The family-owned and operated business out of Sharpsville won several awards including Premiere Exhibitor, Best Collective, Blue Ribbon Education Display and Best In Show: Maple Syrup for the second year in a row.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
cleveland19.com

4 injured in Geauga County 2-vehicle crash

HAMBDEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday night, according to a Hambden Fire Department Facebook post. Firefighters say they went to the intersection of Chardon Windsor Road and Claridon Troy Road in Hambden Township for a two-vehicle crash. Firefighters say four people...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Year’s First Stark Traffic Fatality from Canton Twp.

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 23-year-old man with a Canton address is dead in a one-vehicle accident early Saturday morning in Canton Township. The State Highway Patrol says Kyle Gill was riding in a Chevy Blazer that hit two guardrails and overturned on Sandy Avenue SE at Route 43.
CANTON, OH
WYTV.com

Local sheriff’s deputy running for county sheriff

MERCER CO., Pa. (WKBN) – A Mercer County sheriff’s deputy is running for county sheriff. Monday evening, Anthony Tedesco formally made the announcement. He began his career in 2007 as a police officer for the city of Farrell. In 2008, he was hired as a sheriff’s deputy by Mercer County, where he has spent the last 15 years.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia county charges 19 people

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Steven E. Dragisich, Hancock County Prosecuting Attorney, announces that the January 2023 Term of the Hancock County Grand Jury met this week and returned the following Indictments: Christopher Carlton Nixon – 3/24/1979, 331 Blossom Ave., Newell, WV 26050 –Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine; and Delivery of aSchedule II […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

2 car crash causes U.S. 22 to close on Friday

UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened. ORIGINAL: A two car crash has shut down part of a highway in West Virginia. The crash has occurred on U.S 22 West in Weirton. The dump truck involved in the crash was also leaking fuel. Trafficked is backed up and stopped to the Three Springs Drive Exit. On […]
WEIRTON, WV
wtuz.com

Fake Money Seen at Local Businesses

The New Philadelphia police reported the use of fake $100 bills being used with these specific ones looking more realistic than the last ones being circulated. A male using these bills at two separate businesses is described as wearing a black or blue hooded sweatshirt with yellow sleeves and a white and red baseball cap. He also wore a camo mask over his face.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy