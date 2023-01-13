ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, IL

advantagenews.com

Gun ban phone scam making rounds in Illinois

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department wants us to make you aware of a phone scam involving the assault weapons ban signed into law in Illinois. The Illinois Sheriffs Association says someone is using its name and opposition to the new law to try and take money from unsuspecting donors.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

National Civil Rights Attorney to Represent Springfield Family in Springfield EMS First-Degree Murder Case

A nationally known civil rights attorney will reportedly represent the family of a man who died allegedly at the hands of two Springfield EMS workers. WCIA-TV reports that Ben Crump has been retained by the family of Earl Moore, Jr. Crump is the president of the National Civil Rights Trial Lawyers Association, and has previously represented the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wgel.com

Student Charged In Connection With Threat Report

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine on Friday announced the filing of felony charges against a student in connection with threats involving a high school. Spencer T. Hurley, 19, of Glen Carbon has been charged with two counts of falsely making a terrorist threat (class 1 felony) and one count of disorderly conduct (class 4 felony). The offenses are alleged to have taken place on or about Tuesday (Jan 10).
GLEN CARBON, IL
KYTV

Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - A registered sex offender was arrested by the FBI in St. Louis Friday and charged with transferring obscene material to a minor. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri says 46-year-old James Wessley Rankin, who used to live in Ozark, started a conversation with an undercover detective on an anonymous chat site. The detective from the San Bernandino Sheriff’s Department in California was posing as a 14-year-old girl on the site.
OZARK, MO
Effingham Radio

Missouri Driver Suffers Fatal Emergency Medical Issue While Driving On I-70

At approximately 8:30 pm on Saturday, January 14, 2023, the Illinois State Police responded to a one vehicle crash on I-70 westbound MP 120 just east of Greenup, Illinois in Cumberland County. Upon arrival, the Illinois State Police and emergency responders found the driver unresponsive. The driver was transported to HSHS St. Anthony Hospital Emergency Room in Effingham, Illinois.
GREENUP, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Sunday, January 15th, 2023

Centralia Police have arrested a 32-year-old homeless Centralia woman for theft and obstructing ID. Samantha Olston was taken to the Marion County Jail. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a self-propelled roofing trailer from a business on US 50 just west of the overpass in Odin. The trailer is valued at $38,000. The theft was reported on Saturday.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, January 16th, 2023

A 56-year-old rural Odin woman has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated battery. Jill Simonton of Westline Road is accused of shoving deputies and resisting being handcuffed. Deputies had initially been called to Simonton’s home to a domestic dispute. 30-year-old Xavier Goostree of Belle Rive...
MARION COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Haine announces murder conviction in fatal shooting

An Alton man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in an October 2020 shooting in downtown Alton. 30-year-old Charlton K. Merchant of Alton will be sentenced at a later date. He fatally shot 34-year-old Terence L. Hicks of Madison in the 300 block of State Street in the early morning hours of October 11, 2020.
ALTON, IL
KMOV

18-year-old shot, killed in East St. Louis; ISP investigating

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Illinois State Police are currently investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old on Saturday, Jan. 14. ISP reports the incident happened around 3:27 p.m. in the 800 block of North 80th Street. The Illinois State Police Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group responded to investigate a homicide. An 18-year-old man of East St. Louis was fatally injured when he was struck by gunfire.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Effingham Radio

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Scam Telephone Calls

From the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. Scam Alert – the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association would like you to beware of a telephone solicitation scam. Our citizens are being contacted by telephone and asked to make a contribution to the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association to help fight the Assault Weapons Ban. Please ignore these calls! Do not give your financial information. The ISA NEVER solicits by telephone! We only send our mail pieces, address membership on our social media, and our Website!
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL

