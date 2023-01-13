Read full article on original website
advantagenews.com
Gun ban phone scam making rounds in Illinois
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department wants us to make you aware of a phone scam involving the assault weapons ban signed into law in Illinois. The Illinois Sheriffs Association says someone is using its name and opposition to the new law to try and take money from unsuspecting donors.
wlds.com
National Civil Rights Attorney to Represent Springfield Family in Springfield EMS First-Degree Murder Case
A nationally known civil rights attorney will reportedly represent the family of a man who died allegedly at the hands of two Springfield EMS workers. WCIA-TV reports that Ben Crump has been retained by the family of Earl Moore, Jr. Crump is the president of the National Civil Rights Trial Lawyers Association, and has previously represented the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor.
St. Louis City, County officials respond to new law banning camps, sleep on state-owned land
A new Missouri law prohibits people from sleeping, camping or setting up shelter on state-owned land.
wlds.com
Gov Responds to Those Refusing to Follow Ban, Morgan County Sheriff to Issue Statement Friday
Governor J.B. Pritzker responded to the growing number of county sheriffs who say they won’t enforce the new ban on assault weapons, while one area sheriff has remained quiet on the issue. Pritzker signed the measure into law on Tuesday that prohibits the sale of assault rifles, rapid-fire devices,...
edglentoday.com
Alton-Area Lawyers Secure $3.3 Million Verdict for Boat Worker Exposed to Unsafe Conditions
ALTON/EAST ALTON - Kevin Mogensen has been awarded a verdict of $3,310,000 by a Madison County jury after he was exposed to unsafe working conditions which aggravated his pre-existing asthma. After two hours and fifteen minutes of deliberation, the jury awarded Mogensen $60,000 in lost earnings, $2.75 million dollars for...
wgel.com
Student Charged In Connection With Threat Report
Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine on Friday announced the filing of felony charges against a student in connection with threats involving a high school. Spencer T. Hurley, 19, of Glen Carbon has been charged with two counts of falsely making a terrorist threat (class 1 felony) and one count of disorderly conduct (class 4 felony). The offenses are alleged to have taken place on or about Tuesday (Jan 10).
KYTV
Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - A registered sex offender was arrested by the FBI in St. Louis Friday and charged with transferring obscene material to a minor. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri says 46-year-old James Wessley Rankin, who used to live in Ozark, started a conversation with an undercover detective on an anonymous chat site. The detective from the San Bernandino Sheriff’s Department in California was posing as a 14-year-old girl on the site.
Police: Woman planned on shooting up social security office
One person is in custody after a shooting Friday morning involving officers in St. Louis.
Cold case arrest: Man charged with killing, dismembering Alton woman in 2004
DNA evidence helped find the suspect.
wmay.com
Sangamon County COVID Transmission Drops; State Nears COVID Milestone
The rate of new COVID cases locally is slowing down again. Sangamon County has fallen to a medium level of community transmission, down from “high” one week earlier. The county has now seen a total of more than 74,600 cases of COVID since the start of the pandemic, with 431 deaths.
Effingham Radio
Missouri Driver Suffers Fatal Emergency Medical Issue While Driving On I-70
At approximately 8:30 pm on Saturday, January 14, 2023, the Illinois State Police responded to a one vehicle crash on I-70 westbound MP 120 just east of Greenup, Illinois in Cumberland County. Upon arrival, the Illinois State Police and emergency responders found the driver unresponsive. The driver was transported to HSHS St. Anthony Hospital Emergency Room in Effingham, Illinois.
Police investigate shooting involving woman in her 50s
The city's Force Investigation Unit continues to look into a shootout between police and a woman in her 50s. This happened outside the social security offices on North 16th Street, near the City Museum.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, January 15th, 2023
Centralia Police have arrested a 32-year-old homeless Centralia woman for theft and obstructing ID. Samantha Olston was taken to the Marion County Jail. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a self-propelled roofing trailer from a business on US 50 just west of the overpass in Odin. The trailer is valued at $38,000. The theft was reported on Saturday.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, January 16th, 2023
A 56-year-old rural Odin woman has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated battery. Jill Simonton of Westline Road is accused of shoving deputies and resisting being handcuffed. Deputies had initially been called to Simonton’s home to a domestic dispute. 30-year-old Xavier Goostree of Belle Rive...
Two women continue searching for solutions after mass drug overdose event
Nearly a year has passed since numerous people overdosed on drugs in the Central West End.
St. Louis Drug Dealers Kept Using Same Phone Number After Police Busts
The first of seven people charged was sentenced today
advantagenews.com
Haine announces murder conviction in fatal shooting
An Alton man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in an October 2020 shooting in downtown Alton. 30-year-old Charlton K. Merchant of Alton will be sentenced at a later date. He fatally shot 34-year-old Terence L. Hicks of Madison in the 300 block of State Street in the early morning hours of October 11, 2020.
KMOV
18-year-old shot, killed in East St. Louis; ISP investigating
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Illinois State Police are currently investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old on Saturday, Jan. 14. ISP reports the incident happened around 3:27 p.m. in the 800 block of North 80th Street. The Illinois State Police Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group responded to investigate a homicide. An 18-year-old man of East St. Louis was fatally injured when he was struck by gunfire.
Woman found dead in north St. Louis City Friday night
There have already been several murders 15 days into the new year in St. Louis. The latest one happened in north St. Louis on Friday night.
Effingham Radio
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Scam Telephone Calls
From the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. Scam Alert – the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association would like you to beware of a telephone solicitation scam. Our citizens are being contacted by telephone and asked to make a contribution to the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association to help fight the Assault Weapons Ban. Please ignore these calls! Do not give your financial information. The ISA NEVER solicits by telephone! We only send our mail pieces, address membership on our social media, and our Website!
