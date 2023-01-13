ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blissfield, MI

Local Roundup: Blissfield wins battle of ranked girls basketball teams

By Doug Donnelly, The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 4 days ago

Blissfield 54, Hudson 27

At Hudson, the Royals dominated this battle of state-ranked Division 3 teams.

Blissfield got a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter from Abrie Louden and built a 15-2 lead after one quarter. It was 35-11 at halftime.

Louden and Avery Collins both hit double digits in scoring while Julia White had eight rebounds and Sarah Bettis 6.

The Royals are 10-1 overall and 6-0 in the LCAA.

Top performers

Avery Collins, Blissfield, 15 points, 5 assists, 4 steals

Abrie Louden, Blissfield, 15 points

Dinah Horwath, Hudson, 11 points

Coach Thoughts

Ryan Gilbert, Blissfield, “We made our shots and our pressure defense gave them trouble. Great guard play. Inside, we rebounded very well and didn’t allow them to make any runs.”

Up Next

Hudson (8-2, 4-2 LCAA) is at Adrian Tuesday.

Blissfield is off until Jan. 20 when they host Onsted.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ida 44, Onsted 33

Both teams struggled early on offense.

The game was 2-2 after one period and Ida led 13-10 at the half.

The Blue Streaks (8-3) took command by controlling the third quarter 15-8.

Top Performers

JayElle Christian, Onsted, 13 points, 6 rebounds

Kylee Bridges, Onsted, 10 points

Up Next

Onsted (3-7) hosts Hanover-Horton Wednesday.

Clinton 44, Dundee 31

Clinton improved to 7-3 with its third win of the week.

Top performers

Brynn Frederick, Clinton, 12 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals

Kaylie Livingston, Clinton, 11 points, 4 assists

Kaylee Kranz, Clinton, 13 rebounds

Up Next

Clinton hosts Napoleon Tuesday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bedford 70, Lenawee Christian 35

Lenawee Christian had no answer for Bedford big man Andrew Hollinger, who scored 30 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in helping the Mules improve to 8-1.

LCS was down 29-6 after one quarter.

Top Performers

Brandon Sumner, LCS, 15 points

Up Next

Lenawee Christian (2-7) travels to Auburn Hills Oakland Christian Saturday.

Summerfield 50, Sand Creek 46

SAND CREEK – Summerfield hit just 15-of-37 free throws, but managed to hit some key ones in the fourth quarter.

Sand Creek also struggled at the line, going 2-of-7.

Top Performers

Braylon Gartee, Sand Creek, 14 points

Reid Halett, Sand Creek, 13 points

Up Next

Sand Creek (0-9) travels to Lenawee Christian Tuesday.

Madison 77, Morenci 48

Madison had a number of key contributors in taking down county rival Morenci.

Four Trojans reached double figures. Michael Benson had 13 points, five rebounds and three blocked shots in one of his best games of the season.

Madison built a 40-17 halftime lead.

Top performers

Austin Burciaga, Madison, 18 points, 4 rebounds

Mauricio Nieto, Madison 14 points

Antonio Nieto, Madison, 11 points, 5 assists

Landon Mansfield, Morenci, 13 points

Coach thoughts

Erik Thompson, Madison: “Nice team win on the road. The boys did a nice job of playing together on defense and sharing the ball on offense.”

Up Next

Madison (5-3, 2-1 TCC) is at Tecumseh Tuesday. Morenci (2-8, 1-3 TCC, is at Whiteford Jan. 19.

Grass Lake 55, Addison 43

At Addison, the Panthers hung with Grass Lake, but couldn’t get over the hump and the Warriors pulled away down the stretch.

Top performers

Spencer Brown, Addison, 19 points.

Nathan Sines, Addison, 10 points

Jaxen Sword, Addison, 10 points

Coach thoughts

Marv Cox, Addison: “Not a good shooting night and way too many turnovers. We will get through some injuries and regroup for next week.”

Up Next

Addison (4-4) is at Britton Deerfield Monday.

PREP SWIMMING

Adrian 135, Ypsilanti 39

The Maples took first place in 10 of 12 events to take the match.

London Rising won the 200 IM and 100 Breastroke and helped two relays place first.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Adrian College 51, Alma 0

Adrian College’s wrestling team went on the road and came home with a 51-0 victory in men’s wrestling.

Zachary Phifer, Tyler Davis, Tanner Smith, Zachary Platte, Trenton DiGenova, Zack Altman, Derick Duvall, Blake Williams, Dylan Wellbaum and Kyle Emery all had wins for Adrian.  The Bulldogs will next compete at the CWRU Duals on Jan. 21 at Case Western Reserve University.

Siena Heights splits

Siena Heights split its matches Thursday, beating Clearly 36-4 for its first WHAC dual win in school history and falling to Lourdes University, 30-17.

Noah Comar (Clinton) won a pair of matches, getting an 18-2 technical fall in the 141 bout against Loudreds and earning a 48 second pin at 149 against Cleary.

Randy Frailey, Kynan Savoie and Jaylen Culter also had wins on the mat against Lourdes.

The Saints are up next Jan. 21 at the Alma Open.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Local Roundup: Blissfield wins battle of ranked girls basketball teams

The Daily Telegram

The Daily Telegram

