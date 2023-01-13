Read full article on original website
Plow truck collides with another car in Chelmsford
CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A plow truck was involved in a crash in Chelmsford Monday morning. The vehicle was seen being loaded onto a tow truck. Another car was seen smashed up in front of a home, nearly hitting the building. The crash happened as snow was making streets slick.
Authorities expand search radius for missing Brookfield woman as efforts to locate her continue
BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are expanding their search efforts for a 35-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since Jan. 10, as officials ask residents with outdoor structures in the area to check them for anything out of the ordinary. For the past few days, the...
Police investigating crash that downed wires in Orleans
ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police temporarily closed a stretch of Route 6A in Orleans on Sunday after a violent crash overnight. In a post on Facebook, Orleans police shared a picture of a pickup truck that had slammed into a utility pole. Motorists are being urged to seek alternate routes...
Man charged with the murder of a Stoughton mother to appear in court
STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man charged with the murder of a Stoughton mother is set to appear in court Tuesday morning. Victor Carter, 39, is accused of killing 40-year-old mother of three Amber Buckner, who was found dead at 743 Park St. on Dec. 13. Carter was arrested in...
Manchester, NH police searching for suspect in pedestrian hit-and-run
LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are searching for a suspect in a pedestrian hit-and-run. Investigators say they are searching for the driver of a small black hatchback that hit a man on Union Street early Sunday morning. The victim suffered serious head injuries. Anyone with information...
Boston police investigating shooting on Dorchester Avenue
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting on Dorchester Avenue in Boston on Sunday. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 629 Dorchester Ave. around 5:15 p.m. found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story;...
After 15 years, arrest made in connection with alleged murder of missing Dorchester mother
BOSTON — After more than a decade, authorities announced on Monday they’ve made an arrest in connection with the 2007 murder of a missing Dorchester mother. 33-year-old David Pena arrived at a Macclenny, Florida jail on Saturday for rendition. He was wanted on an outstanding warrant for a murder charge related to the death of Felicia McGuyer, according to Boston Police.
Investigation into disappearance of Massachusetts woman continues for third week
COHASSET, Mass. — The search for a missing mother from Cohasset, Massachusetts, is now entering its third week. Ana Walshe, 39, has not been seen since New Year's Day. Her husband, Brian Walshe, 47, remains held on $500,000 bail on accusations he misled investigators. Potential pieces of evidence in...
Storm creates slick driving conditions across Mass.
BOSTON (WHDH) - Following a morning of snowfall and cold that made for a slick commute throughout Massachusetts, some drivers were faced with much of the same on the way home as the storm moved out. The day started off on a rough note for a number of drivers as...
Police investigating stabbing near Boston Common
— Originally posted on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 10:20 p.m. Boston police are investigating a stabbing that occurred near the Common on Sunday. Officers could be seen scouring an area around an MBTA bus at the corner of Temple Place and Tremont Streets around 8:30 p.m. No additional information was...
State, local police searching for missing Brookfield woman
BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are currently investigating the whereabouts of Brittany Tee, 35, of Brookfield. Tee was last seen leaving a residence in Brookfield on Tuesday, Jan. 10 around 8:30 p.m. She...
Boston Police have located 77-year-old woman who went missing Sunday, police say
BOSTON — Boston Police have safely located 77-year-old Elvira Miranda, who was reported missing Sunday morning, police said. The Department canceled the missing person alert Sunday evening around 7 p.m. Police said Miranda, who suffers from dementia and does not speak English, was last seen in the area of...
2 Teens Arrested on Bus After Stabbing Near Boston Common
A pair of teenagers were arrested over a stabbing next to Boston Common Sunday night, police said. The 17- and 13-year-old boys, both of Boston, were taken into custody by officers on an MBTA bus several blocks down Tremont Street, the Boston Police Department said Monday. The department was called...
Disabled veteran has truck, wheelchair stolen from Massachusetts home
ARLINGTON, Mass. — A disabled veteran in Massachusetts is trying to figure out how to get around after his truck and his specialized wheelchair were stolen. John Versackas has lived on Gordon Road in Arlington for 25 years and has always felt safe inside his home. But his blue...
22-Year-Old Man Shot On Main Street In Worcester: Police
A 22-year-old man is in the hospital after he was injured in a late morning shooting in Worcester, authorities said.Police responded to the shooting near 925 Main Street around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to Worcester Police. Upon arrival, officers found the man suffering from gun…
Brighton crash leaves driver with critical injuries
BOSTON (WHDH) - An early morning crash in Brighton left a driver hospitalized with critical, life-threatening injuries, police said. Troopers and officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Nonantum Road and North Beacon Street around 3 a.m. Saturday found a car that had slammed into a pole.
Friends raising funds for North Shore DJ seriously injured in scooter crash in Jamaica
GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Even if they didn’t throw a strike, there was plenty of care to spare at Cape Ann Lanes Sunday night as hundreds of people came out to raise money to bring their friend Scottie home. Scott MacDonald, better known as Scottie Mac, is a...
Person Hospitalized After Dorchester Shooting
A person was taken to the hospital Sunday after being shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said. Boston police were called to Dorchester Avenue and Devine Way around 5:13 p.m. for a reported shooting. Responding officers found one victim, who was taken to a local hospital with what are believed...
Man found dead after SWAT team called to report of armed person in Hudson
HUDSON, N.H. — A man was found dead inside a Hudson home Monday morning after police were called about an armed person barricaded inside. Police said they were called just before 7 a.m. by a family member inside the home on Timothy Lane. The man was later found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
Police make arrest in Dorchester shooting that left one with life-threatening injuries
DORCHESTER — Police have made an arrest in the Dorchester shooting that left one person in critical condition. One person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Dorchester Saturday night. According to a Boston Police spokesperson, officers responded to the area of 117 Ellington...
