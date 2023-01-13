ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Plow truck collides with another car in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A plow truck was involved in a crash in Chelmsford Monday morning. The vehicle was seen being loaded onto a tow truck. Another car was seen smashed up in front of a home, nearly hitting the building. The crash happened as snow was making streets slick.
CHELMSFORD, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating crash that downed wires in Orleans

ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police temporarily closed a stretch of Route 6A in Orleans on Sunday after a violent crash overnight. In a post on Facebook, Orleans police shared a picture of a pickup truck that had slammed into a utility pole. Motorists are being urged to seek alternate routes...
ORLEANS, MA
whdh.com

Manchester, NH police searching for suspect in pedestrian hit-and-run

LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are searching for a suspect in a pedestrian hit-and-run. Investigators say they are searching for the driver of a small black hatchback that hit a man on Union Street early Sunday morning. The victim suffered serious head injuries. Anyone with information...
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Boston police investigating shooting on Dorchester Avenue

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting on Dorchester Avenue in Boston on Sunday. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 629 Dorchester Ave. around 5:15 p.m. found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story;...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

After 15 years, arrest made in connection with alleged murder of missing Dorchester mother

BOSTON — After more than a decade, authorities announced on Monday they’ve made an arrest in connection with the 2007 murder of a missing Dorchester mother. 33-year-old David Pena arrived at a Macclenny, Florida jail on Saturday for rendition. He was wanted on an outstanding warrant for a murder charge related to the death of Felicia McGuyer, according to Boston Police.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Storm creates slick driving conditions across Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Following a morning of snowfall and cold that made for a slick commute throughout Massachusetts, some drivers were faced with much of the same on the way home as the storm moved out. The day started off on a rough note for a number of drivers as...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Police investigating stabbing near Boston Common

— Originally posted on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 10:20 p.m. Boston police are investigating a stabbing that occurred near the Common on Sunday. Officers could be seen scouring an area around an MBTA bus at the corner of Temple Place and Tremont Streets around 8:30 p.m. No additional information was...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

State, local police searching for missing Brookfield woman

BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are currently investigating the whereabouts of Brittany Tee, 35, of Brookfield. Tee was last seen leaving a residence in Brookfield on Tuesday, Jan. 10 around 8:30 p.m. She...
BROOKFIELD, MA
NECN

2 Teens Arrested on Bus After Stabbing Near Boston Common

A pair of teenagers were arrested over a stabbing next to Boston Common Sunday night, police said. The 17- and 13-year-old boys, both of Boston, were taken into custody by officers on an MBTA bus several blocks down Tremont Street, the Boston Police Department said Monday. The department was called...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Brighton crash leaves driver with critical injuries

BOSTON (WHDH) - An early morning crash in Brighton left a driver hospitalized with critical, life-threatening injuries, police said. Troopers and officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Nonantum Road and North Beacon Street around 3 a.m. Saturday found a car that had slammed into a pole.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Person Hospitalized After Dorchester Shooting

A person was taken to the hospital Sunday after being shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said. Boston police were called to Dorchester Avenue and Devine Way around 5:13 p.m. for a reported shooting. Responding officers found one victim, who was taken to a local hospital with what are believed...
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Man found dead after SWAT team called to report of armed person in Hudson

HUDSON, N.H. — A man was found dead inside a Hudson home Monday morning after police were called about an armed person barricaded inside. Police said they were called just before 7 a.m. by a family member inside the home on Timothy Lane. The man was later found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
HUDSON, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy