Troy, MI

Troy police warn of rise in mail theft

By Brett Kast, Jordan Nagel
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 4 days ago
Police in Troy are warning of a recent trend in mail theft. Residents are reporting important pieces of mail stolen including at least one case of an attempt to cash a forged check.

Multiple cases have been reported over the last few weeks including one on Birch Run Drive on Dec. 30, when a resident found envelopes of open mail lying in the street.

“I looked at it and there were several addresses of mail inside each envelope," resident Donna Street said. “So I decided rather than pick it up and throw it away, I should say something to the police and report it.”

Troy police discovered the envelopes were full of mail from 25 different addresses around the city that all appeared to have been stolen.

Less than a week later on Jan. 4, Troy police were called to Troy Athens High School after piles of paper were found in the parking lot. The paper also turned out to be stolen mail from homes all over Troy. Police say the opened packages and envelopes may have previously contained checks.

“It’s scary,” Street said. “We have a lot of elderly people in our subdivision and they can't all get to the mailbox everyday, and so it’s a chance somebody could be taking something.”

Troy police are now warning residents about this trend, reminding residents of the following tips:

  • Collect mail daily; NEVER leave it in your mailbox overnight
  • Switch to paperless billing
  • Never place outgoing mail in your mailbox with the red flag raised
  • Hand outgoing mail directly to a mail carrier or drop it off at the post office
  • If you plan to be out of town, arrange for your mail to be kept at the post office until you return

Street also noted mailboxes in her subdivision have been found open, and she hopes people stay vigilant until police find those responsible.

“If you see something, say something,” Street said. “In this case, I saw it, I wasn't sure what to do, but I went and reported it because I pay taxes and that’s what the police are for.”

