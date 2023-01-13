ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leetsdale, PA

'I loved the way they responded': Blackhawk shakes off halftime deficit, tops Quaker Valley 48-37

By Logan Carney
Beaver County Times
 4 days ago
LEETSDALE — After a tightly-fought first half, the Blackhawk girls' basketball team extended their section game winning streak to 19 games when they pulled away in the second half to beat Quaker Valley on the road, 48-37, Thursday night.

“I think (the streak) is something to be proud of,” said Blackhawk head coach Steve Lodovico. “Because you get everybody’s best game every night.”

The game got off to a defensive start with only 16 points scored total in the first quarter and neither team scoring for the first few minutes. Quaker Valley did jump out to a 4-0 lead, but at around the four-minute mark, Blackhawk went on a 6-0 run highlighted by two three-pointers from Quinn Borroni and Alena Fusetti, as well as three steals by the team in approximately a minute stretch.

Those two baskets were the only two from the floor that Blackhawk would score in the quarter as Quaker Valley would retake the lead at 8-6. Two foul shots from Andrea Kinger would tie things up at the end of the quarter.

Things stayed even for much of the second before Quaker Valley took a slight lead into the half. This was thanks to a late 9-0 run by the Quakers to end the half led by leading scorer Mimi Thiero.

The end-of-half run was kicked off when an and-one followed by a fast break layup in a five second span that turned things from a 14-12 deficit to a 17-14 lead for the Quakers. Two more baskets later and the game went into the half with Quaker Valley leading 21-14.

Thiero (12) for Quaker Valley led the game in scoring at halftime, with no other player having more than five points, though three others were at that five-point mark including Quaker Valley’s Nora Jones as well as Blackhawk’s Borroni and Fusetti.

“Do what we do,” said Lodovico on his message to the team at halftime. “I told them ‘we’re letting (Quaker Valley) dictate the pace of the game and how we were playing.’ For whatever reason we were hesitant tonight. I told them ‘this is the first time our backs were up against the wall, on the road, how will you handle it?’

"I loved the way they responded.”

Blackhawk’s scoring drought ended with about six minutes left in the third quarter when Piper Romigh hit a lay-up to make the score 22-16. That kicked off a 11-0 three-minute run for Blackhawk, which gave them a small lead at 25-22.

A timeout by Quaker Valley with 3:22 left in the quarter led to their first basket of the third, scored by Madi Chapman just 20 seconds later, and cut the lead to one at 25-24. The Quakers were held to just that one basket in the quarter, although they did make a trio of foul shots, and entered the fourth quarter down 32-26.

“That’s what we like to do in our game,” said Blackhawk’s Kassie Potts. “We like to full court press, cause turnovers. That’s how we like to get the speed of the game going and get some points on the board.”

At this point Potts had joined Thiero in the double-digit club as Their was held scoreless in the second half. Potts would end up with 16 points to lead the game. They were joined in that club by Fusetti and Quaker Valley’s Maria Helkowski in the fourth.

Potts extended Blackhawk’s lead to double-digits at 43-31 in the fourth on an and-one play. It was the first time all game that either team led by at least ten points. From then on it was all Blackhawk as they ended with the 48-37 victory.

The game marks 19 consecutive section victories for Blackhawk’s girls team and 33 consecutive regular season victories dating back to the end of the 2020-21 season.

“We just have to show up every game,” said Potts on the program’s streak. “It doesn’t matter who we’re playing. We got a bullseye on our back, so we really have to show up every game and play hard because everyone is coming for us.”

Quaker Valley’s next game will be on the road against Central Valley this upcoming Monday. Blackhawk will travel all the way to Brooklyn, New York this weekend to take on Nazareth on Saturday. The two teams will meet again at Blackhawk on February 2.

Beaver County Times

