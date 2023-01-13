ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver Falls, PA

Beaver Falls girls use big fourth quarter to complete comeback win over Ellwood City

By Bill Allmann
Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A4oRK_0kD8kIpp00

ELLWOOD CITY — One of the first things even the casual basketball observer notices is that basketball is a game of runs.

That knowledge would have done little to prepare the casual fan for the girls’ basketball game between Beaver Falls and Ellwood City at Lincoln High School gym, though, as it had some of the most dramatic swings of momentum of any game anywhere.

Beaver Falls ultimately prevailed 58-53, but it certainly wasn’t easy.

“I know basketball is a game of runs,” said Beaver Falls coach Dom Henderson. “But I feel like I coached three games.”

There were more than enough runs for three games. The home team jumped to a five-point lead before the game was two and a half minutes old… but Beaver Falls had a run of their own and led by three after one – and that was the calm quarter.

In the second quarter, Ellwood City came back quickly to tie but Beaver Falls responded with a 15-2 run and had a double-digit lead at halftime – sort of like the Pitt men did at Duke earlier this week, but the script didn’t follow Pitt’s completely.

“Coach told us that at halftime that they’d come back,” said Beaver Falls sophomore Carla Brown, who tied for game-high scorer with 18 points. ‘We struggle with that sometimes.”

The struggle was real at Ellwood City, too. The host Wolverines had runs of eight and 14 straight points in the third frame and led 45-38 after three quarters.

The break between quarters, though, seemed to ignite Beaver Falls and the Tigers opened with a 10-1 run to take the lead, Ellwood City’s Claire Noble knotted the score with a pair of free throws but Beaver Falls finished with a 10-5 run to seal the win.

“We played hard and we knew we could do it,” said Beaver Falls junior Avina Norman. “Honestly, we’re a very young team and we’re still learning to play together even though we were together all summer, too.”

The young Tigers have learned the benefit of balanced scoring as Norman tied with Brown for game-high scoring honors with 18 – although they did it very differently. Norman had 14 in the first half and four in the second while Brown had three in the first and 15 in the second.

“I tend to heat up late,” said Brown with a smile. “I wasn’t surprised we came back.”

Neither, in fact, was Henderson even though it was, admittedly, a battle.

“We’ve been down 20 and 15 and came back,” said Henderson. “This team is resilient but we have to stop giving up the runs so we don’t have to be that way so much.

“We only have one senior on the team so we’re young but we know what it is. When we rebound we play well and outscore the opponents. We’re not that tall but we’re strong and when we’re winning the rebound battles, we’re winning.

“In this section, every win is big and especially wins on the road.”

Ellwood City can build on the third quarter when the Wolverines scored more than they had in the whole first half. Three players scored in double figures – Noble, a junior, had 16, sophomore Kayla Jones with 13, and sophomore Delaney Sturgeon with 11. Noble also had 10 rebounds to record a double-double.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland high school notes: Ligonier Valley rehires Siko as AD

When Ligonier Valley made the giant leap from District 6 to the WPIAL in 2020, Wesley Siko was the Rams’ athletic director and oversaw the move. But soon after, Siko left to become the AD at Ringgold. Two years later, he is back. Ligonier Valley rehired Siko following the...
LIGONIER, PA
butlerradio.com

Mars Student Who Was Hit By Vehicle Continuing To Recover

A Mars student who was hit by a vehicle is continuing to improve in her recovery. 13-year-old Paige Lauten was seriously injured when she was hit by a car on Route 228 in late November. According to an update by her family, Paige had a feeding tube removed this week...
MARS, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Rollover accident in Monaca on Sunday

Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published January 16, 2023 9:20 A.M. (Monaca, PA) Monaca Police were dispatched to a one vehicle rollover accident at Route 51 and Colonia Avenue at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. According to Beaver County 9-1-1 there was no entrapment, and no injuries were reported. Monaca Police weren’t available for comment on the accident.
MONACA, PA
wtae.com

Car crashes into Eat'n Park at Clearview Mall

BUTLER, Pa. — State police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into the Eat'n Park at the Clearview Mall in Center Township Monday morning. The crash happened around 6 a.m. Butler County 911 said a man was evaluated for an injury at the scene but refused transport to the...
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

Area Man Crashes Jeep into Parked Car Along Route 268

KARNS CITY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man crashed his Jeep into a parked car in Karns City Borough last Tuesday evening. According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened around 6:06 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, along State Route 268, on Main Street, in Karns City Borough, Butler County.
KARNS CITY, PA
explore venango

Area Man Killed in Collision on Route 89

ROME TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Meadville man was killed on a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 89 on Friday morning. According to Corry-based State Police, this collision occurred around 9:24 a.m. on Friday, January 13, on State Highway 89, at its intersection with Buells Corners Road, in Rome Township, Crawford County.
MEADVILLE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Meadville Man Killed in Friday Morning Crash

ROME TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A Meadville man was killed as a result of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Route 89 and Buells Corners Road Friday morning. According to Corry-based Pennsylvania State Police, John Graham, 33 of Meadville, was driving a 2012 Honda Accord west on Buells Corners Road at approximately 9:25 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. Graham failed to stop at a posted stop sign, police said, and his vehicle was struck by a 2017 Ford Expedition driven by Mark Masiker, 53 of Titusville, that was heading north on State Route 89.
MEADVILLE, PA
Tribune-Review

Fatal hit-and-run incidents reported overnight in Ross and Pittsburgh

A Mars woman was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Ross late Friday, according to township police. Elizabeth Griser, 32, was struck by a vehicle around 11 p.m. on Babcock Boulevard near a Sheetz gas station and convenience store, not far from the intersection with McKnight Road. She died at a hospital, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Beaver County Times

Beaver County Times

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
542K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Beaver, PA from Beaver County Times.

 http://timesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy