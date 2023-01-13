Read full article on original website
Related
KUTV
Six missing horses found, returned to owner in Utah County after likely escaping
ELBERTA, Utah (KUTV) — Six of seven horses were returned to their home in Utah County thanks to the help of a search and rescue helicopter after they went missing last year. The horses were last seen on Nov. 27, 2022 and were initially thought to have escaped, but officials said on Jan. 12 that they were actually believed to have been stolen.
KUTV
Car slams into Tooele storefront killing woman at desk, injuring two others
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — A woman was killed after a minivan slammed head-on into a storefront in Tooele, authorities said. Corporal Colbey Bentley with the the Tooele Police Department told 2News that a minivan drove into a storefront at 169 North Main Street Monday morning. A woman who was...
KUTV
Truck drives through building of donation center in Midvale
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — No injuries were reported after a driver crashed into a donation center in Salt Lake County. Officials with the Unified Police Department said the crash happened a short time before 6 p.m. near 39 West Fort Union Boulevard in Midvale. There were no injuries reported...
KUTV
Elk relocated after seen wandering through Salt Lake City neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two elk that have been seen walking through a residential neighborhood in Salt Lake City have been relocated. Officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said the elk were tranquilized and relocated at around 11 a.m. on Monday. Salt Lake City police assisted...
KUTV
2 Utahns hospitalized following Idaho rollover crash
IDAHO (KUTV) — Idaho State Police are reportedly investigating a rollover crash that injured two Utahns. Authorities said that the two occupants were heading southbound down I-15 in Bannock County in a 2003 Toyota Tacoma shortly after 8 a.m. Monday when the driver, a 36-year-old man of Midvale, Utah, lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason.
KUTV
Police: Man in dark clothing, possibly jaywalking, critically injured crossing State St.
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man is in critical condition after an he was struck while attempting to cross the street at a State Street intersection in Salt Lake City late Sunday, authorities stated. According to a statement from the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers responded to...
KUTV
SLCPD investigating 2 hit-and-runs; one fatal, one involving 2 teen victims
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake police are investigating two hit-and-run crashed that occurred overnight Sunday, one of which marks the first Salt Lake City traffic-related fatality of 2023. The first investigation began shortly before 2 a.m. when the Salt Lake City Police Department received a report of...
KUTV
Tanker driver dies, SUV driver critically injured in Mountain View Corridor crash
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — One person died Monday morning in a passenger vehicle vs. tanker crash that left a Mountain View Corridor intersection closed and the surrounding area covered in thousands of gallons of diesel fuel. The incident happened shortly before 8:15 a.m. Jan. 16, at the...
KUTV
Life Flight dispatched for man who fell off snowmobile in Utah County
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Search and rescue teams responded to assist a man who Utah County officials said fell off a snowmobile and possibly broke his leg. They said they received a call regarding the incident at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The 52-year-old man fell on Buffalo Peak...
KUTV
Snow College softball player killed after two-car crash in central Utah
FOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (KUTV) — A Snow College sophomore on the softball team has died after a two-car crash in Sanpete County. School officials said 20-year-old Paige Rydalch, from Stockton, was killed in the crash as she was traveling on State Route 132 on Monday morning. “This has shocked...
KUTV
Sandy City police searching for porch pirate amid surge of porch thefts
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Sandy City police are searching for a suspected porch pirate. Representatives of the agency reported that the man pictured below was captured on security footage stealing a package in the Sandy area. This incident comes in concert with a surge of Murray porch thefts. On...
KUTV
Utah Highway Patrol presence increased as MLK Day travelers drive home in winter weather
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — From rain and snow to some sunshine, this winter's weather has been a mixed bag — and there is the potential for even more wet weather in southwestern Utah on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. "The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is...
KUTV
Thousands of dollars of stolen property recovered after Springville porch pirate arrest
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect has been arrested after multiple reports of package thefts in Springville, police said. They said the suspected porch pirate was caught on Ring doorbell cameras, but he was wearing a mask and could not immediately be identified. Related stories from 2News. Detectives went...
KUTV
Two stranded stranded snowmobilers rescued from steep canyon in Wasatch County
KAMAS, Utah (KUTV) — Search and rescue teams helped two snowmobilers who became stranded on a steep canyon in deep snow. They responded to Nobletts Creek in Wasatch County on Thursday at 4:50 p.m. More from 2News. Officials said it took approximately five and a half hours to assist...
KUTV
GALLERY: Elk travel through residential neighborhood in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Neighborhoods around the Wasatch Front have reported seeing wildlife passing through in recent days. In one residential area of Salt Lake City, people have reported seeing elk. On Sunday, police and wildlife officials worked on a plan so they could tranquilize and relocate the elk on Monday.
KUTV
14-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Summit County
ECHO, Utah (KUTV) — A teen who was airlifted to the hospital in extremely critical condition has died from injuries after he was hit by a vehicle while on a parked four-wheeler in Summit County, officials said. They said 14-year-old Zander Jones died in the hospital after the collision...
KUTV
No injuries reported after officials respond to fire at Hotel Park City
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said no injuries were reported after they responded to a fire at Hotel Park City and the cottages there. Battalion Chief Darren Nelson with the Park City Fire District told 2News the call came in about smoke in a villa just before 6 p.m. on Saturday.
KUTV
Little Cottonwood's S.R. 210 to close through afternoon for avalanche mitigation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Avalanche mitigation and avalanche safety efforts have prompted both backcountry and road closures in the Cottonwood Canyons Sunday. According to officials of the Utah Department of Transportation's Avalanche division, a backcountry closure for Little Cottonwood Canyon's Hellgate Gazex was issued from 8:30 a.m. through 5 p.m.
KUTV
'Tiny home' a total loss after fire in Lehi
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — A "tiny house" is a total loss after Lehi fire officials said it was fully engulfed in flames. They said a call came in to report the fire on the corner of 100 North and 400 East at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officials said...
KUTV
Mary Crandall Hales, wife of Elder Robert D. Hales, dies at 90
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Mary Crandall Hales, the wife of Elder Robert D. Hales, has died at age 90, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced on Sunday. They said she died in her home in North Salt Lake. “Mom was so strong,” said Mary's oldest...
Comments / 0