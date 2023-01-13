Read full article on original website
BU Women Basketball's Ella Wanzer Tabbed as America East Rookie of the Week for Third Time this Season
The Binghamton University women's basketball team is off to a strong start in the America East season as the Bearcats sit at 3-2 so far. And one Bearcats has been rewarded for that success as Ella Wanzer has been named AE Rookie of the Week for the third time this season. In two games, Wanzer scored 26 and 23 points as BU went 1-1... The Bearcat shot 50 percent or better in both games with a combined 9-14 mark from beyond the arch. In conference games, Wanzer is averaging 16.2 points per game, third best in the conference, while shooting 46.9 percent from three in five games.
Binghamton Girls Basketball Outlasts Vestal Comeback
The Binghamton high school Girls basketball team had a battle until the very end against the visiting Vestal Golden Bears, taking down the green and gold by a final of 40-37. Mariah Luke led the game with 17 points for Binghamton, while Caroline Reyen tallied 8 points for the Golden Bears.
Plays of the Week from January 16, 2023
Plays of the Week from January 16th, 2023. 5. Sanders to Summers Jr. for Binghamton Boy's Basketball. 4. Sophia Ashman of Chenango Valley Girl's Basketball. 2. Tameem Abdul'Qahhar of Johnson City Boy's Basketball. 1. Josie Dutcher of Greene Girl's Basketball.
No. 1 Bulldogs Remain Undefeated, Roll Over Catskills
The #1 ranked Binghamton Bulldogs continued their dominance on Saturday night, pulling away from the Catskills Cardinals to win 139-91. The Bulldogs are now 11-0. Bradley Christian and Al’Don Muhammad both poured in 21 points in the win. Check out the highlights above!
Black Bears Knock Off Watertown to Win Six of Last Seven
The Binghamton Black Bears took down the Watertown Wolves with a 5-1 victory on Saturday night. Following an illegal hit by Watertown that forced Nikita Ivashkin to be helped off the ice -- the Black Bears used the ensuing 5-minute major penalty to knock in two goals in the 2nd period, giving them a 3-0 lead.
Falko's Clutch Late Game Buckets Secure Upset Over UMass Lowell
The Binghamton Men's Basketball team are now tied for first in the America East conference standings after a big 66-65 victory over the 15-win UMass-Lowell Riverhawks on Saturday afternoon. Jacob Falko tallied a game-high 19 points, nine of which came within the final minutes of the contest, to help the...
Same opponent, same fate: SU Men's Basketball goes 2-for-2 against Irish
The Orange faced off against Notre Dame for the second time this season, and the outcome was just as sweet as before. Syracuse beat the Fighting Irish by a final score of 78 - 73. The Orange moves to 12 and 6 on the season. Next up, SU will hit...
‘Yellowstone’ actor Cole Hauser attends Syracuse basketball game vs. Notre Dame
Syracuse, N.Y. ― If the Syracuse Orange needs a roper, rancher, fixer or bruiser, it’ll have it tonight against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Cole Hauser, the actor who plays Rip Wheeler on the hit TV show “Yellowstone,” attended the Syracuse-Notre Dame as a guest of Syracuse super-fan Adam Weitsman.
Syracuse Basketball: Recruiting service has ‘Cuse in lead for 4-star guard
Elijah Moore from New York City, a lethal four-star shooting guard in the 2024 class, has Syracuse basketball among his five finalists and could make a college decision in the near future. A few days ago, the 6-foot-4 Moore disclosed a top five of the Orange, Alabama, Arkansas, Miami and...
Some schools north of Syracuse report closings, delays: Friday, Jan. 13
Some schools are reporting delays or closings this morning due to weather-related concerns. Our information comes directly from school officials, school websites and news reports. We’ll continue to update the list as it changes. You can now click on any column heading to sort the information by that column.
BU Students Move In For Spring Semester
As winter break comes to a close, Binghamton University students are gearing up for a new semester. This past weekend has seen the campus return to life, as students move in before classes begin on Tuesday. For the second semester, BU is using its newly created B-Welcome crew to help families with the move-in process.
On the Lookout: Ross McKinney Jr.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 39-year-old, Ross McKinney Jr. McKinney Jr., whose last known address was 817 North Townsend Street in the City of Syracuse, has two active arrest warrants for Felony Sex Offender Registration violation. McKinney Jr. has been arrested numerous […]
This Yellowstone Celebrity Was Spotted In Syracuse Saturday, Have You Seen Him?
More than 12 million viewers tuned in to see the season 5 premiere of the Yellowstone on the Paramount Network. As millions more wait for the Western Drama to resume it's current season, one of the fan favorites from the show was spotted in Central New York Saturday. Kevin Costner...
Tioga County Sheriff’s Report
On Jan. 6, 2023, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested 24 year-old Marice A. Bell, of Apalachin, N.Y., for the class D felony of Assault in the second degree and the class A misdemeanor of Endangering the Welfare of a Child following the investigation of a child abuse complaint. Bell is accused of intentionally causing physical injury to a person who is less than seven years old. Bell was arraigned in Tioga County CAP Court by Justice Michele Bogart and released on his own recognizance. Bell is scheduled to appear in the Owego Town Court in front of Justice Pat Hogan at a later date.
What ever happened to the Chemung Canal?
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Erie Canal was one of the most significant developments in 19th-century New York State, essentially connecting the rest of the country with the rest of the world. Other cities across NY wanted to cash in, and just a few years later, the Chemung Canal was built to connect the […]
Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list: 8 locations in NY to shut down
Bed Bath and Beyond has announced more store closings as part of plans to axe 150 underperforming locations, leaving only one location still operating in Central New York. The retailer updated its store closings list Tuesday to include 62 more stores nationwide, in addition to 56 announced in September. A total of eight Bed Bath & Beyond stores are now closed or closing in New York state, including four Upstate NY shops in Ithaca, Kingston, New Hartford, and Plattsburgh.
These Are The 23 Best Places To Order Steak In Upstate New York
Are you looking to buy or order some of the most delicious steak in the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse areas of Upstate New York? Where are you going for dinner?. Here in the United States, steak is normally grilled, and sometimes you will find it pan-fried one menus. Steak can also be cooked in sauce, formed into patties like hamburgers.
Spiedie Shock: Lupo’s S&S Char Pit in Binghamton Closes Its Doors
It's the end of an era: Lupo's S&S Char Pit on Binghamton's North Side has served its last spiedie sub. The iconic restaurant that had served a wide array of grilled specialties for more than four decades closed at 6 p.m. Sunday. Steve Lupo inside the now-closed Lupo's S&S Char...
James Street car crash closes several intersections Sunday evening
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Several blocks of James Street were closed in the city of Syracuse after a car crash involving multiple vehicles. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 15th. James Street was closed from North Townsend Street to North McBride Street while first responders are at the scene.
Attic Fire Doused on Cypress Street, No Injuries Reported
Binghamton Firefighters were called to a house fire in the First Ward just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon. The call came from passerby's who noticed flames coming from the attic of the single-family home at 30 Cypress Street. Residents of the home were inside at the time of the call, but were unaware of the fire.
