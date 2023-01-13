The Binghamton University women's basketball team is off to a strong start in the America East season as the Bearcats sit at 3-2 so far. And one Bearcats has been rewarded for that success as Ella Wanzer has been named AE Rookie of the Week for the third time this season. In two games, Wanzer scored 26 and 23 points as BU went 1-1... The Bearcat shot 50 percent or better in both games with a combined 9-14 mark from beyond the arch. In conference games, Wanzer is averaging 16.2 points per game, third best in the conference, while shooting 46.9 percent from three in five games.

VESTAL, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO