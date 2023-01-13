Decentraland, the Ethereum-based digital actuality platform, has launched new options for its customers not too long ago, resulting in a major spike within the worth of its token, MANA. MANA’s value is presently buying and selling near $0.7 with a 1.14% lower prior to now 24 hours and closed the earlier weekly candle with an 83% acquire. The brand new options, which embrace the power to hyperlink profiles, differentiate nametags, and spotlight avatars, have been well-received by customers if the token’s value is any indication.

