Sacramento County, CA

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrest suspect accused of gun trafficking

By Jose Fabian
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

(KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a suspect accused of trying to illegally traffic guns.

Detectives identified the suspect as 20-year-old Isaiah Jackson. According to investigators, Jackson was not allowed to be in the possession of firearms.

The sheriff’s office said he is suspected of not only being in the possession of guns but trying to sell them.

A search warrant was served at Jackson’s home, and detectives reportedly found a stolen handgun and an “AR pistol.” The sheriff’s office said they suspect the “AR pistol” was the one Jackson was allegedly trying to sell.

He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of firearm-related charges. According to the sheriff’s office, he was released on bond a few hours later.

