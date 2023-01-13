Read full article on original website
BU Women Basketball's Ella Wanzer Tabbed as America East Rookie of the Week for Third Time this Season
The Binghamton University women's basketball team is off to a strong start in the America East season as the Bearcats sit at 3-2 so far. And one Bearcats has been rewarded for that success as Ella Wanzer has been named AE Rookie of the Week for the third time this season. In two games, Wanzer scored 26 and 23 points as BU went 1-1... The Bearcat shot 50 percent or better in both games with a combined 9-14 mark from beyond the arch. In conference games, Wanzer is averaging 16.2 points per game, third best in the conference, while shooting 46.9 percent from three in five games.
Plays of the Week from January 16, 2023
Plays of the Week from January 16th, 2023. 5. Sanders to Summers Jr. for Binghamton Boy's Basketball. 4. Sophia Ashman of Chenango Valley Girl's Basketball. 2. Tameem Abdul'Qahhar of Johnson City Boy's Basketball. 1. Josie Dutcher of Greene Girl's Basketball.
No. 1 Bulldogs Remain Undefeated, Roll Over Catskills
The #1 ranked Binghamton Bulldogs continued their dominance on Saturday night, pulling away from the Catskills Cardinals to win 139-91. The Bulldogs are now 11-0. Bradley Christian and Al’Don Muhammad both poured in 21 points in the win. Check out the highlights above!
Falko's Clutch Late Game Buckets Secure Upset Over UMass Lowell
The Binghamton Men's Basketball team are now tied for first in the America East conference standings after a big 66-65 victory over the 15-win UMass-Lowell Riverhawks on Saturday afternoon. Jacob Falko tallied a game-high 19 points, nine of which came within the final minutes of the contest, to help the...
Black Bears Knock Off Watertown to Win Six of Last Seven
The Binghamton Black Bears took down the Watertown Wolves with a 5-1 victory on Saturday night. Following an illegal hit by Watertown that forced Nikita Ivashkin to be helped off the ice -- the Black Bears used the ensuing 5-minute major penalty to knock in two goals in the 2nd period, giving them a 3-0 lead.
‘Yellowstone’ actor Cole Hauser attends Syracuse basketball game vs. Notre Dame
Syracuse, N.Y. ― If the Syracuse Orange needs a roper, rancher, fixer or bruiser, it’ll have it tonight against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Cole Hauser, the actor who plays Rip Wheeler on the hit TV show “Yellowstone,” attended the Syracuse-Notre Dame as a guest of Syracuse super-fan Adam Weitsman.
This Yellowstone Celebrity Was Spotted In Syracuse Saturday, Have You Seen Him?
More than 12 million viewers tuned in to see the season 5 premiere of the Yellowstone on the Paramount Network. As millions more wait for the Western Drama to resume it's current season, one of the fan favorites from the show was spotted in Central New York Saturday. Kevin Costner...
BU Students Move In For Spring Semester
As winter break comes to a close, Binghamton University students are gearing up for a new semester. This past weekend has seen the campus return to life, as students move in before classes begin on Tuesday. For the second semester, BU is using its newly created B-Welcome crew to help families with the move-in process.
On the Lookout: Ross McKinney Jr.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 39-year-old, Ross McKinney Jr. McKinney Jr., whose last known address was 817 North Townsend Street in the City of Syracuse, has two active arrest warrants for Felony Sex Offender Registration violation. McKinney Jr. has been arrested numerous […]
Producers cancel plans to finish Lou Ferrigno horror movie in Syracuse
Producers no longer plan to finish filming a horror movie with Lou Ferrigno in Syracuse after financial issues forced principal photography to shut down four months ago. “The Hermit” producer Gerry Pass told syracuse.com | The Post-Standard that his team “just could not get past the gossip mill of Debbie Downers, and local vendors taking advantage of the production in mob-like extortion tactics.”
New Dance Studio Opens in Endicott
"Dancing with D" Dance Studio held its grand opening today. The Endicott facility aims to offer affordable dance classes in new genres. For Dhyani James, the owner of the studio, its inception was a personal project. "I always tell the story that I didn't know how expensive dance was until...
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York State
We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking for a restaurant that takes that saying seriously, look no further than this tiny roadside shack located in Upstate New York.
Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Binghamton
The community and local officials came together tonight in an event to commemorate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. The program began at 5:30 p.m. with a march from the MLK statue at Peacemakers Stage, to the Tabernacle United Methodist Church. The march was followed by musical performance and remarks by...
Gas leak in an Elmira home
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- Elmira Police were on the scene of a gas leak in a home in Elmira. Our reporter on scene spoke to officers and was able to confirm that it was a gas leak in a house near the intersection of West Church Street and Columbia Ave. Due to the severity of the […]
Update: Emergency crews clear crash on I-81 in Syracuse
Update 10:30 p.m.: Emergency crews have cleared the crash on Interstate 81, according to an alert by the state’s Department of Transportation. Syracuse, N.Y. — Two lanes of Interstate 81 in Syracuse have been closed due to a car crash, according to the state Department of Transportation. The...
Spiedie Shock: Lupo’s S&S Char Pit in Binghamton Closes Its Doors
It's the end of an era: Lupo's S&S Char Pit on Binghamton's North Side has served its last spiedie sub. The iconic restaurant that had served a wide array of grilled specialties for more than four decades closed at 6 p.m. Sunday. Steve Lupo inside the now-closed Lupo's S&S Char...
Didn’t See That Coming! Southern Tier McDonald’s Closes Suddenly
When I think of McDonald's many things come to my mind. My first "real" job was at McDonald's in Owego and I made many friends and still keep in touch with of few of my workmates (thanks to Facebook) today. For many of us, our first work experience came from fast food and other jobs like that.
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County Sheriff’s Report
On Jan. 6, 2023, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested 24 year-old Marice A. Bell, of Apalachin, N.Y., for the class D felony of Assault in the second degree and the class A misdemeanor of Endangering the Welfare of a Child following the investigation of a child abuse complaint. Bell is accused of intentionally causing physical injury to a person who is less than seven years old. Bell was arraigned in Tioga County CAP Court by Justice Michele Bogart and released on his own recognizance. Bell is scheduled to appear in the Owego Town Court in front of Justice Pat Hogan at a later date.
waer.org
25 overdoses within 24 hours across Syracuse area
Onondaga County's Health Department is reporting a cluster in opioid overdoses over a 24-hour period. According to the County's overdose tracking system, there were 25 overdoses in the City of Syracuse and surrounding areas during that time frame this week. In a news release, the county health department said the increase could be linked to fentanyl-laced spike or spice, an illegal synthetic drug.
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 2, 2023 through Jan. 8, 2023 there were 55 calls for service, three Motor Vehicle Accidents, and 15 traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Lucas C. Corwin, age 32 of Candor, N.Y., was arrested...
