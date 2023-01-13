Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in ArkansasKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
Behind-the-Scenes Look at Walmart's History at the MuseumKiki AlbaBentonville, AR
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
WATCH: Daniels’ Banked Buzzer Beater Sinks Commodores
FAYETTEVILLE – Senior veteran Makayla Daniels delivered when the Arkansas women’s basketball team (17-3, 4-1 SEC) needed her, banking a shot at the buzzer to elevate the Razorbacks to an 84-81 victory. With Arkansas up by three points with 10 seconds left and no timeouts for either team, Vanderbilt tied the game off a banked 3-pointer, their 13th triple of the night. Daniels took the ball down the other end and banked a halfcourt shot with one second on the clock to call the game, The win matches last year’s regular season win count at 17, while marking the best start for the Razorbacks in SEC play since 2005-06. All five starters reached double digits in scoring for the second time in three games.
Kenny Guiton, Hogs rebuild wide receiver room
FAYETTEVILLE — After seeing five of the top six receptions leaders from 2022 exit the program Kenny Guiton had to hit the recruiting trail. Only running back Rocket Sanders returns among the top six in receptions. Sanders caught 28 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns for third on the squad. The top wide receiver returning from 2022 is Bryce Stephens who caught nine passes for 109 yards and one touchdown.
Arkansas lands Tyrone Broden
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed former Bowling Green wide receiver Tyrone Broden. Broden, 6-7, 210, entered the transfer portal on Jan. 1 and the Hogs offered the next day. He has already taken official visits to Oklahoma and Penn State. He announced on Tuesday he would make his decision known Wednesday, but opted to cancel it. Arkansas jumped in to grab an official visit for this weekend.
Arkansas hosts Tennessee linebacker
FAYETTEVILLE — Former Tennessee linebacker Juwan Mitchell visited Arkansas on Friday and Saturday. Mitchell, 6-1, 235, considered the Razorbacks out of Butler County (Kan.) Community College in the Class of 2019. But Mitchell opted for Texas instead. He played two seasons with the Longhorns before transferring to Tennessee where he also spent a couple of years.
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 1-15-23
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – The portal window is coming to a close, but still, some names Hog fans should be looking out for. In this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk, the team gets into all of them.
WATCH: Muss and players speak to 97-84 loss to Vanderbilt
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Following the Razorback’s 97-84 loss to Vanderbilt Coach Eric Musselman and Ricky Council IV get in front of the media to explain how it all broke down. For the full interviews, head to the links above.
