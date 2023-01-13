ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

Supporters rally in rain for Whitfield family

INDIANAPOLIS — Approximately 50 supporters rallied in the rain Monday on Monument Circle in support of the family of Herman Whitfield III, the northeast side man who died last April after his parents called Indianapolis police to respond to a mental health crisis at their home. Raw police body-worn...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Radio Ink

Attempted Murder Charges in Host Shooting

This story began back in December when we reported Bob & Tom cast member Ron Sexton was shot at while driving his car. The man accused of shooting at him has been charged with attempted murder. WTRH TV in Indianapolis is reporting that Paul Berkemeier shot at an SUV driven...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Wanted fugitive arrested after overnight chase

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A man wanted out of Ohio and Georgia is in custody after an overnight chase that ended on I-70 near Greenfield. The chase started in Boone County around 3:15 a.m. after the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department said an officer tried to pull over the vehicle on I-65 southbound near the 129-mile marker.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man dies in house fire

A man is dead following a house fire on Indy's northwest side.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

‘Disturbing’: Beech Grove police release video of child playing with loaded gun

A father is in jail after his young son was seen waving a gun around outside a Beech Grove apartment.
BEECH GROVE, IN
cbs4indy.com

87-year-old man killed in central Indiana camper fire

LAPEL, Ind. – An elderly man was killed over the weekend when his central Indiana camper caught fire. “You just hope for a different outcome than what we got Saturday,” said Jessica Marvel, an EMT with Lapel Stony Creek Township Fire Territory. Around 7 a.m. Saturday, a neighbor...
LAPEL, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Death investigation in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death of a man in downtown Indianapolis. According to IMPD, just before 12 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1300 block of N. Delaware Street on a report of a death investigation. Officers arrived and found a man...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

'I'm tired of this' | Hoosiers fighting for better tenant laws

INDIANAPOLIS — In 1967, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave a speech called "The Other America." He describes what America was like for two different classes of people. Now, decades later, certain aspects of King's speech still ring true. "The federal Fair Housing Act (FHA) of 1968 was passed...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

IMPD bodycam video shows fatal struggle with man in mental illness crisis

INDIANAPOLIS — Raw IMPD body-worn camera video, released under an order by a Federal Court, shows the 10-minute-long effort patrol officers engaged in with Herman Whitfield III before deployment of a department-issued electronic stun device that contributed to the man’s fatal heart attack while in the midst of a mental health crisis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Chris forecasts a mild week

We'll have above average temperatures and more rain later this week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Beth forecasts an active week of weather

We have more and rain in the forecast and the week will end with flurries.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Rain moving in this afternoon

Turning wet this afternoon and temperatures rise back above average. More unsettled weather ahead this week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Death investigation on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police officers are responding to a death investigation on the near north side of Indianapolis. IMPD arrived at the 1300 block of N. Delaware Street and located a male victim with injuries consistent with trauma. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-8477.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

