cbs4indy.com
Supporters rally in rain for Whitfield family
INDIANAPOLIS — Approximately 50 supporters rallied in the rain Monday on Monument Circle in support of the family of Herman Whitfield III, the northeast side man who died last April after his parents called Indianapolis police to respond to a mental health crisis at their home. Raw police body-worn...
Radio Ink
Attempted Murder Charges in Host Shooting
This story began back in December when we reported Bob & Tom cast member Ron Sexton was shot at while driving his car. The man accused of shooting at him has been charged with attempted murder. WTRH TV in Indianapolis is reporting that Paul Berkemeier shot at an SUV driven...
cbs4indy.com
‘Serious violent felon’ arrested after fight inside Indiana Wal-Mart
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An armed man described by police as a ‘serious violent felon’ has been arrested after fighting another person inside an Indiana Wal-Mart and fleeing police. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department were called around 7:20 p.m. Monday to the Wal-Mart store on W....
cbs4indy.com
Wanted fugitive arrested after overnight chase
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A man wanted out of Ohio and Georgia is in custody after an overnight chase that ended on I-70 near Greenfield. The chase started in Boone County around 3:15 a.m. after the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department said an officer tried to pull over the vehicle on I-65 southbound near the 129-mile marker.
cbs4indy.com
Man dies in house fire
A man is dead following a house fire on Indy's northwest side.
cbs4indy.com
‘Disturbing’: Beech Grove police release video of child playing with loaded gun
A father is in jail after his young son was seen waving a gun around outside a Beech Grove apartment.
Docs: ‘Bob & Tom’ comedian shot at after caught by husband while having affair in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents detail an affair spurred to violence involving “Bob & Tom” comedian Ronald Sexton, better known as Donnie Baker, and a Fountaintown woman. Previously, Sexton told FOX59 about how he was shot at while driving a rental vehicle in Indianapolis on Dec. 11 after stopping in the city to meet up with […]
cbs4indy.com
87-year-old man killed in central Indiana camper fire
LAPEL, Ind. – An elderly man was killed over the weekend when his central Indiana camper caught fire. “You just hope for a different outcome than what we got Saturday,” said Jessica Marvel, an EMT with Lapel Stony Creek Township Fire Territory. Around 7 a.m. Saturday, a neighbor...
Kokomo police suspect laced drugs are driving spike in overdoses
The number of suspected overdoses over the weekend is 11, but without toxicology testing, it may be impossible to say for sure.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Death investigation in downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death of a man in downtown Indianapolis. According to IMPD, just before 12 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1300 block of N. Delaware Street on a report of a death investigation. Officers arrived and found a man...
cbs4indy.com
‘Like a dad to me’: Community honors Indy football coach killed in road rage incident
INDIANAPOLIS — Mychel Richardson, a 10-year-old youth football player, regards the late Richard Donnell Hamilton as a father figure and is heartbroken over his coach’s death. “If I got mad, he would help me like build back up,” Richardson said. Hamilton, lovingly called “Coach Nell”, was killed...
'I'm tired of this' | Hoosiers fighting for better tenant laws
INDIANAPOLIS — In 1967, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave a speech called "The Other America." He describes what America was like for two different classes of people. Now, decades later, certain aspects of King's speech still ring true. "The federal Fair Housing Act (FHA) of 1968 was passed...
WTHI
Police: 22 pounds of cocaine found in semi during Indiana traffic stop
A Texas man is being charged after Indiana State Police say a large amount of cocaine was found in his semi during a traffic stop. According to ISP, a trooper stopped a semi tractor-trailer for a motor carrier inspection on I-70 just west of Indianapolis around 4 p.m. on Thursday.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD bodycam video shows fatal struggle with man in mental illness crisis
INDIANAPOLIS — Raw IMPD body-worn camera video, released under an order by a Federal Court, shows the 10-minute-long effort patrol officers engaged in with Herman Whitfield III before deployment of a department-issued electronic stun device that contributed to the man’s fatal heart attack while in the midst of a mental health crisis.
cbs4indy.com
Chris forecasts a mild week
We'll have above average temperatures and more rain later this week.
wfyi.org
‘They’re not going to kill him, are they?’ mother of Herman Whitfield III asked police
Gladys Whitfield, the mother of Herman Whitfield III, asked officers if they were going to kill her son minutes after they arrived for an apparent mental health crisis, new body camera footage released Jan. 14 shows. Whitfield, 39, died April 25 after his mother called 911 and said her son...
cbs4indy.com
Beth forecasts an active week of weather
We have more and rain in the forecast and the week will end with flurries.
cbs4indy.com
Rain moving in this afternoon
Turning wet this afternoon and temperatures rise back above average. More unsettled weather ahead this week.
cbs4indy.com
Death investigation on near north side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police officers are responding to a death investigation on the near north side of Indianapolis. IMPD arrived at the 1300 block of N. Delaware Street and located a male victim with injuries consistent with trauma. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-8477.
