Stephanie Duprey, a reporter at WHEC-TV, is excellent at what she does. Thanks to her dedication and professionalism, she has reached this far. But now the reporter has announced her departure from the station. Stephanie Duprey is leaving WHEC-TV in January 2023. Since the announcement, her followers have had many queries. They especially want to know if the reporter is also leaving Rochester. Here’s what Stephanie Duprey said about her departure from WHEC-TV.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO