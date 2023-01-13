ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster, NY

websterontheweb.com

Webster Baptist Church: some history and a call for donations

If know the Village of Webster even a little, then you’re probably familiar with the Webster Baptist Church. This beautiful cobblestone church on South Avenue, with its stately bell tower, has stood proudly in our village since the mid-1800s. What you probably didn’t know is that the Webster Baptist...
WEBSTER, NY
websterontheweb.com

Library helps make donating easy

There are so many great causes and community agencies in our area that desperately need community support to continue doing the great things they do. For folks who really want to help out by making some kind of donation, sometimes it’s hard to sift through all the opportunities out there.
WEBSTER, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Stephanie Duprey Leaving WHEC-TV: Where Is the Rochester Reporter Going?

Stephanie Duprey, a reporter at WHEC-TV, is excellent at what she does. Thanks to her dedication and professionalism, she has reached this far. But now the reporter has announced her departure from the station. Stephanie Duprey is leaving WHEC-TV in January 2023. Since the announcement, her followers have had many queries. They especially want to know if the reporter is also leaving Rochester. Here’s what Stephanie Duprey said about her departure from WHEC-TV.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

24/7 public restrooms could be coming to Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Toilets were the topic of a community forum today as a way to support the growth of downtown. Community groups gathered at Universalist Church for a “Flush Forum” to talk about how public restrooms would serve all members of the community including those who are homeless.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Benefit held for local veteran and state trooper

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A benefit was held today for local U.S. army veteran and New York State Trooper Steve Tyrrell, to support him as he begins treatment for advanced stage Pancreatic Cancer. Tyrrell, known as Anderson by his loved ones, has committed his life to public service, according to benefit organizers. They say he’s […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Locals enjoying first snowfall of 2023

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Some Rochester residents were eager to get out and enjoy the snow Friday before the MLK holiday. We spoke with Josh Doolittle at Cobbs Hill Park. He was enjoying the fresh coating with his dog.” “She loves this kind of weather,” Doolittle said. “She’s definitely a snow dog which is weird […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Gas restored to hundreds in Steuben County after outage

UPDATE: The Steuben County Office of Emergency Management has issued a statement regarding a natural gas service outage Monday night that affected hundreds of residents. The release is as follows: Natural gas service has been restored to more than 444 services in the Town of Wayne,Tyrone (Schuyler County) and Barrington (Yates County) with the remaining […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Bar on East Main Street burglarized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to The Tryon City Tavern on East Main Street Saturday morning for a report of broken glass. No one was found inside, but police did find evidence that a burglary took place. No further information can be released at this time, as this...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

19-year-old identified in homicide at Rochester Burger King

UPDATE: The Burger King employee shot and killed has been identified by the Rochester Police Department as 19-year-old Rochester city resident Sideic Robinson. Lt. Greg Bello told News 8 on Monday, Robinson was a productive member of society, working a weekend shift when his life was cut short. He said it’s a tragic story with […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

A little ice early Tuesday morning

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It was nice to see a little sunshine today, but an approaching storm system from the Central Plains will change our weather fortune heading into Tuesday. Clouds will gradually increase tonight ahead of that storm system in WNY. By early Tuesday morning some light rain will...
ORLEANS COUNTY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego JC Penney store to close

OSWEGO — After dodging the ax repeatedly over the years, even as department stores struggled and the COVID-19 pandemic caused its owner to seek bankruptcy protection, the JC Penney store in Oswego is closing. An employee confirmed on Monday that the store, in Oswego Plaza, off state Route 104...
OSWEGO, NY

