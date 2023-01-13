Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I Experienced My Own Version of "It's A Wonderful Life"Herbie J PilatoRochester, NY
In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
Rochester Celebrities Gathered To Celebrate New Christmas BookHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Winter Home Maintenance Tips To Keep Your Rochester, NY Home In Tip-top ConditionKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Rochester Institute of Technology is the poorest town in New York.Raj guleriaRochester, NY
Related
websterontheweb.com
Webster Baptist Church: some history and a call for donations
If know the Village of Webster even a little, then you’re probably familiar with the Webster Baptist Church. This beautiful cobblestone church on South Avenue, with its stately bell tower, has stood proudly in our village since the mid-1800s. What you probably didn’t know is that the Webster Baptist...
Organizers want to bring 24/7 bathroom access to downtown Rochester
An event in downtown Rochester over the weekend was designed to provide an opportunity for churches, businesses, and residents to gather and learn about the importance of having 24-hour bathroom access.
websterontheweb.com
Library helps make donating easy
There are so many great causes and community agencies in our area that desperately need community support to continue doing the great things they do. For folks who really want to help out by making some kind of donation, sometimes it’s hard to sift through all the opportunities out there.
earnthenecklace.com
Stephanie Duprey Leaving WHEC-TV: Where Is the Rochester Reporter Going?
Stephanie Duprey, a reporter at WHEC-TV, is excellent at what she does. Thanks to her dedication and professionalism, she has reached this far. But now the reporter has announced her departure from the station. Stephanie Duprey is leaving WHEC-TV in January 2023. Since the announcement, her followers have had many queries. They especially want to know if the reporter is also leaving Rochester. Here’s what Stephanie Duprey said about her departure from WHEC-TV.
WHEC TV-10
24/7 public restrooms could be coming to Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Toilets were the topic of a community forum today as a way to support the growth of downtown. Community groups gathered at Universalist Church for a “Flush Forum” to talk about how public restrooms would serve all members of the community including those who are homeless.
Benefit held for local veteran and state trooper
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A benefit was held today for local U.S. army veteran and New York State Trooper Steve Tyrrell, to support him as he begins treatment for advanced stage Pancreatic Cancer. Tyrrell, known as Anderson by his loved ones, has committed his life to public service, according to benefit organizers. They say he’s […]
Locals enjoying first snowfall of 2023
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Some Rochester residents were eager to get out and enjoy the snow Friday before the MLK holiday. We spoke with Josh Doolittle at Cobbs Hill Park. He was enjoying the fresh coating with his dog.” “She loves this kind of weather,” Doolittle said. “She’s definitely a snow dog which is weird […]
Lollypop farm: Second investigation into Iroquois St. home, dog removed
RPD officers confirmed that Animal Control responded to the area that morning.
Gas restored to hundreds in Steuben County after outage
UPDATE: The Steuben County Office of Emergency Management has issued a statement regarding a natural gas service outage Monday night that affected hundreds of residents. The release is as follows: Natural gas service has been restored to more than 444 services in the Town of Wayne,Tyrone (Schuyler County) and Barrington (Yates County) with the remaining […]
Historic Sibley Triangle Building could become student apartments
Developer Angelo Ingrassia is proposing a $7 million makeover of the downtown landmark.
New tenants join Mall at Greece Ridge
This follows four other tenants that came to the mall in 2022.
WHEC TV-10
Bar on East Main Street burglarized
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to The Tryon City Tavern on East Main Street Saturday morning for a report of broken glass. No one was found inside, but police did find evidence that a burglary took place. No further information can be released at this time, as this...
RPD: Woman stabbed at Fernwood Park Apartments
At around 8:30 a.m., Goodman Section Officers, according to the RPD, responded to the Fernwood Park Apartments on Waring Rd.
19-year-old identified in homicide at Rochester Burger King
UPDATE: The Burger King employee shot and killed has been identified by the Rochester Police Department as 19-year-old Rochester city resident Sideic Robinson. Lt. Greg Bello told News 8 on Monday, Robinson was a productive member of society, working a weekend shift when his life was cut short. He said it’s a tragic story with […]
RPD: Woman strikes tree during hit-and-run on Hudson Ave. and Berlin St.
A woman hit a tree Monday morning after her car was struck from behind, according to the Rochester Police Department.
13 WHAM
A little ice early Tuesday morning
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It was nice to see a little sunshine today, but an approaching storm system from the Central Plains will change our weather fortune heading into Tuesday. Clouds will gradually increase tonight ahead of that storm system in WNY. By early Tuesday morning some light rain will...
Missing teen found: Alert for Brilynn Hunt-Lino cancelled
She was last seen wearing a red Tommy Hilfiger coat, and black UGG boots, according to RPD. She has brown hair, which is long and braided with beads, and she also has braces.
Kucko’s Camera: Winter wonderland at Holley Falls
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today John Kucko took his camera out to Orleans County, to explore the wonderful wintry park at Holley Falls.
WHEC TV-10
Brighton school district settles lawsuit with former student for $1.75 million
BRIGHTON, N.Y. – The Brighton Central School District has settled with a former student for $1.75 million. The lawsuit was brought under the New York State Child Victims Act by a person who went to Brighton High School in the 1980s. News10NBC reached out to the school district for...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego JC Penney store to close
OSWEGO — After dodging the ax repeatedly over the years, even as department stores struggled and the COVID-19 pandemic caused its owner to seek bankruptcy protection, the JC Penney store in Oswego is closing. An employee confirmed on Monday that the store, in Oswego Plaza, off state Route 104...
Comments / 0