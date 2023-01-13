HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 32-year-old man was rescued Sunday after becoming disoriented while hiking near the closed Stairway to Heaven trail. Honolulu firefighters got a 911 call about 12:49 p.m. and were able to track the man via his cell phone. Just before 1 p.m., crews flew in via helicopter...

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO