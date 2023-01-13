Read full article on original website
Suspect involved in violent Mililani burglary charged
A suspect has been charged in connection to a burglary in a Mililani home that left an elderly woman hospitalized.
2 high-profile attorneys for alleged crime boss Mike Miske could be disqualified from murder case
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high-profile attorney representing alleged crime boss Mike Miske has asked to withdraw from a case that accuses the Honolulu businessman of murder, kidnapping, racketeering and other crimes. In a filing Friday morning, Tommy Otake referred to a superseding indictment filed last month that added two counts...
Man released after arrest related to HNL airport stabbing
Officials are continuing to investigate a stabbing that occurred at the Honolulu airport on Monday, Jan. 9.
2 pro surfers injured during competition at Pipeline
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surfers and spectators were out at Pipeline this weekend for “Da Hui Backdoor Shootout.”. One of the world’s most famous surf breaks caused some serious injuries for some pro surfers, including a young man who nearly lost his life. Pro surfer Kala Grace got pounded...
Honolulu Police shut down King and River Street
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are on scene in Chinatown for an apparent reckless endangering case. As of 8:50 p.m. Friday, the area of North King Street and River Street are currently closed due to an active investigation.
Police investigation in Chinatown, roads now open
According to the Honolulu Police Department, King Street and River Street were closed due to a police investigation.
2 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Waikiki area
According to police, both lanes on Kalakaua Avenue are closed near the Kapiolani intersection heading into Waikiki.
Accident investigation in Wahiawa closes Kaukonohua Road
The Honolulu Police Department has closed Kaukonohua Road in both directions at Wilikina Drive and Kamananui due to Motor Vehicle Accident Investigation.
Violent burglary in Mililani leaves elderly woman hospitalized
Honolulu police said around 10:05 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, a 32-year-old man broke into a Mililani home. That's when residents saw their neighbor become a victim of a brutal burglary.
Gruesome details laid out in 2017 North Shore murder
Prosecutors laid out the gruesome details of the murder of a North Shore woman and the kidnapping of her eight-year-old daughter. Opening statements were held for the trial of Stephen Brown.
Intruder captured after allegedly attacking 77-year-old in her home
Meanwhile, more than two-thirds of all campuses across the state have not been trained for active shooter scenarios. Kakaako shoppers, businesses grapple with traffic ‘madness’ as road repairs continue. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. “No matter where you go ... you’re gonna run into some sort of traffic."...
Neighbor’s dog barking nonstop? You can report them
Tired of hearing your neighbor's dog barking all night long? According to the Honolulu Police Department you can make an animal nuisance complaint.
Attempted murder case in Maili following large brawl
On Sunday, Jan. 8 around 3:24 a.m., the Honolulu Police Department responded to an alleged attempted murder case in Maili.
Firefighters rescue hiker who got lost near Stairway to Heaven trail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 32-year-old man was rescued Sunday after becoming disoriented while hiking near the closed Stairway to Heaven trail. Honolulu firefighters got a 911 call about 12:49 p.m. and were able to track the man via his cell phone. Just before 1 p.m., crews flew in via helicopter...
First responders busy with multiple rescues
Ocean Safety is an integral part of life here in the islands. The need for ocean safety does not preclude visitors who often get caught up by O'ahu's intense outdoor activities.
Pilots injured following plane crash near Molokai Airport
Preliminary report from the Federal Aviation Administration states that a single-engine Cessna 208 crashed while on approach to Molokai Airport.
Early morning clash involving over 20 people ends with gunshots in Maili
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have launched a second-degree attempted murder case after a large fight and subsequent shooting in Maili. According to police and EMS, over 20 people were involved in the fight along Mailona and Kulaaupuni Street, near Maili Community Park. Authorities were called our around 3:30 a.m....
Rogue drone nearly thwarts Koko Head rescue
Drones have become more prevalent. From allowing you to view the world from a birds eye view to providing security for both private and military scenarios, drones have made their way into the mainstream.
NTSB: Pilot of Hawaiian Air flight that hit severe turbulence said plume-like cloud shot up in front of plane
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The pilot of a Hawaiian Air plane that hit severe turbulence last month told investigators the flight crew had seconds to react after a cloud shot up vertically in front of the aircraft “like a smoke plume.”. Twenty-five people were injured in the Dec. 18 incident,...
New City Park rangers to counter unauthorized commercial activity at parks
The City said it is in the process of hiring four park rangers to deter unauthorized commercial activity at City parks, but the department is still trying to determine how much enforcement power these new rangers will have.
