Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

2 pro surfers injured during competition at Pipeline

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surfers and spectators were out at Pipeline this weekend for “Da Hui Backdoor Shootout.”. One of the world’s most famous surf breaks caused some serious injuries for some pro surfers, including a young man who nearly lost his life. Pro surfer Kala Grace got pounded...
KITV.com

Honolulu Police shut down King and River Street

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are on scene in Chinatown for an apparent reckless endangering case. As of 8:50 p.m. Friday, the area of North King Street and River Street are currently closed due to an active investigation.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Intruder captured after allegedly attacking 77-year-old in her home

Meanwhile, more than two-thirds of all campuses across the state have not been trained for active shooter scenarios. Kakaako shoppers, businesses grapple with traffic ‘madness’ as road repairs continue. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. “No matter where you go ... you’re gonna run into some sort of traffic."...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Firefighters rescue hiker who got lost near Stairway to Heaven trail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 32-year-old man was rescued Sunday after becoming disoriented while hiking near the closed Stairway to Heaven trail. Honolulu firefighters got a 911 call about 12:49 p.m. and were able to track the man via his cell phone. Just before 1 p.m., crews flew in via helicopter...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Early morning clash involving over 20 people ends with gunshots in Maili

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have launched a second-degree attempted murder case after a large fight and subsequent shooting in Maili. According to police and EMS, over 20 people were involved in the fight along Mailona and Kulaaupuni Street, near Maili Community Park. Authorities were called our around 3:30 a.m....
