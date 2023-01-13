Read full article on original website
Proposal for Chesapeake Bay passenger ferry moves forward
What if you could take a ferry across the Chesapeake Bay from Annapolis or Baltimore to the Eastern Shore, or all the way north to Havre de Grace and Cecil County?
247Sports
Maryland Football Recruiting: Terps flip portal lineman
After announcing his decision to transfer from North Carolina Central, Corey Bullock drew interest from a number of BCS programs, quickly picking Cincinnati. But Maryland didn't give up on the offensive lineman, convincing him to take a visit to College Park over the weekend, and today he flipped his commitment to the Terps.
WMDT.com
Easton High School recognized
TALBOT CO, Md. – Easton High School has been recognized as a Project Lead the Way distinguished school. It gives access to transformative learning, including computer science, biomedical science, and engineering classes. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
wypr.org
Why Is Lacrosse Such A Big Deal In Maryland?
In the world of competitive lacrosse, Maryland is a powerhouse. It’s home to NCAA championship teams, national tournaments, the USA Lacrosse headquarters, and the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame and Museum. But why? How did the sport originate, and what made it such a phenomenon in Maryland?. This episode,...
247Sports
Former Terps guard recalls magical Maryland memories, shares observations of Willard
Sean Mosley was part of the Maryland basketball program during an interesting time. The former Terps guard bridged the gap between Gary Williams and Mark Turgeon, and played in some storied games, with a legendary teammate in Greivis Vasquez. His best memory? A 79-72 upset of No. 4 Duke in 2010, on Vasquez's senior night at Xfinity Center.
Bay Net
Lucky Lottery Pool Collects $250,000 Top-Prize Win
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Only a few months ago, a restaurant owner came into Maryland Lottery headquarters to claim a $100,000 top-prize scratch-off win. The Glen Burnie resident made his way back to the Winner’s Circle this week on behalf of a Lottery pool that includes 20 of his employees.
earnthenecklace.com
Lowell Melser Leaving WBAL-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Lowell Melser has been in broadcasting for 25 years and has spent most of it in Baltimore. Now he’s stepping back from the industry for his second act. Lowell Melser is leaving WBAL-TV 11 News in January 2023. The meteorologist’s regular viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and whether he will remain in the city. Find out what Lowell Melser said about his departure from WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore.
Charles County Man, University Of Alabama Player Charged With Capital Murder
A University of Alabama basketball player from Washington DC and a Maryland native have been charged with gunning down a 23-year-old woman over the weekend. Junior forward Darius Miles, 21, and Charles County's Michael Lynn Davis, 20, have both been charged with the capital murder of 23-year-old Jamea Harris near campus over the weekend, according to police in Tuscaloosa.
247Sports
Maryland Basketball Recruiting: Terps take the next step with 7-footer
Without a lot of impact big men available, the Maryland basketball staff hasn't focused much on frontcourt recruits in the 2023 class lately, instead looking likely to replenish that part of the roster in the transfer portal. But Kevin Willard has added one high school center to his list during the past month, and now he's taking the next step.
Owings Mills man killed in Anne Arundel County crash
A 20-year-old Owings Mills was killed in a crash this morning on Crain Highway in the Gambrills area of Anne Arundel County.
Bay Net
Bike And Team Building With The Elite Black Men At Westlake
WALDORF, Md. – A group that was formed to bring togetherness amongst African American male students at Westlake High School is reunited for another year of camaraderie and growth. The 2022-2023 school year marks the second year of the Elite Black Men group at Westlake. The group stemmed from the Achieving Academic Equity and Excellence for Black Boys for Maryland (AAEEBB) initiative, an initiative dedicated to developing and implementing strategies to improve the educational experience for Black boys in Maryland’s schools, according to the Maryland State Department of Education’s website. There are two schools from Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) that are pilot schools for this initiative. The state noticed that black boys had some of the lowest test scores but the highest number of referrals. Last year Elite Black Men participated in outreach opportunities and team building exercises. This year is no different.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Baltimore school receives $5 million from James F. Knott family
The Odyssey School in Lutherville, Maryland, has announced a $5 million matching gift from the family of James F. Knott. The largest gift in the school’s history will support the expansion and improvement of Odyssey’s facilities to include a dedicated cafeteria, meeting space for professional development and outreach efforts, and additional classroom space. The school serves students with dyslexia and language learning differences.
Nottingham MD
Crash with injuries reported in White Marsh
WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews responded to a crash in the White Marsh area on Monday morning. The crash was reported at around 8 a.m. on January 16 in the area of Philadelphia Road at East Joppa Road (21162), according to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company. Several injuries were reported...
Good 'Trouble:' Maryland Lottery Player Kicks Off 2023 With $1.5M Jackpot Win
There was no “trouble” to the start of the new year for a lucky Maryland Lottery player who claimed the second-largest winning prize in the three-year history of the “FAST PLAY! Hit The Jackpot!” game. A Charles County construction worker who nicknamed himself “Trouble,” is having anything but that…
WMDT.com
Fatal pedestrian collision in Harrington
Harrington, DE- A pedestrian collision in Harrington Delaware has left one dead according to Delaware State Police. The incident happened in the area of South Dupont Highway and Corn Crib Road around 6pm on Monday. Details are limited at this time but we will continue to update this story as...
wmar2news
A ferry system could be making it's way to Annapolis
There are plans underway to explore a possible ferry system along the Chesapeake Bay. Visit Annapolis and leaders from various surrounding counties are looking to attract more tourism by examining the costs, revenue and added benefits that could come with the addition of a passenger ferry. The goal would be...
WMDT.com
Death investigation leads to arrest of Easton man
EASTON, Md. – The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office has charged one after a man was found dead along the roadside over the weekend. At around 1 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called to the area of Rigbylot Road, near Royal Oak Road, for a report of a deceased person lying along the roadside. Deputies found a deceased man lying on the ground a short distance from the road.
'This is all we eat': Customers excited about first Raising Canes in Maryland, opens in Towson
BALTIMORE - Raising Cane's has made its Maryland debut in Towson.A long line of customers waited, some for hours, Thursday to enjoy the popular chicken restaurant, which originally started in Louisiana.The store's grand opening was held Thursday in Towson.The new restaurant is situated a short distance from the Towson University campus. Lines of customers wrapped around the corner Thursday. "I got off work at 3 a.m. and I got here at 6 a.m. so I'm a little sleep deprived but I'm making it work," customer Connor Hineline said.Live music, Towson mascot Doc the Tiger, photos and more made it a full-on...
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
20-Year-Old Driver Dead In Anne Arundel Crash
A 20-year-old driver was killed in an early-morning crash Monday, Jan. 16, authorities said.The unnamed driver was heading south on Crain Highway in a 2015 Honda Accord Sport when he lost control and struck a utility pole around 5:30 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church Road in Odenton, county police …
