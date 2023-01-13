ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Excelsior, MN

740thefan.com

Search underway for suspects following deadly shooting in Brooklyn Center

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot Friday afternoon in Brooklyn Center. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 42-year-old Kevin Wallace died in the hospital from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Wallace was shot near an elementary school which caused a brief lockdown.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
boreal.org

Willow River man arrested, charged in Esko post office burglary

Photo: Steven Macdonald, 37, of Willow River was arrested Thursday by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges. Kendall Jarboe - Northern News Now - January 13, 2023. A man has been arrested and charged with burglarizing the Esko Post Office and several other felonies. Upon further investigation,...
WILLOW RIVER, MN
KARE 11

Police asking for public's help in S. Mpls. hit-and-run crash

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down the hit-and-run driver who struck a woman standing outside of her vehicle in south Minneapolis. Officers from the MPD's 5th Precinct responded around 12:30 a.m. Monday. Officers found a woman with "potentially life-threatening injuries lying on the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Blaine man killed in Brooklyn Park rollover crash

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday in Brooklyn Park. Authorities say Bradley James Knowles, 55, of Blaine, was driving a pick-up truck on Highway 610 near Highway 252 when he drove off the road and rolled the truck in the center median.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Local restaurants support their competitors after burglars hit southwest Minneapolis eateries

MINNEAPOLIS -- Food brings people together, even if they're from different kitchens."It's a coming together of the community and neighborhood, and even in the hard times, we feel it," said Peter Campbell, owner of Red Wagon Pizza Co. "This has been beautiful."According to police, Red Wagon was one of three restaurants in southwest Minneapolis that were burglarized in the first two weeks of January. A Minneapolis police spokesperson confirmed an investigation is active and ongoing, but no arrests have been made. Campbell said Red Wagon was hit on the morning of New Year's Day."You just feel violated," he said. "Someone was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
twincitieslive.com

Man charged in connection to Inver Grove Heights bank robbery

A suspect in a bank robbery last month in Inver Grove Heights has now been criminally charged. Friday, 44-year-old Deundrick Damon Mcintosh was charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and two counts of kidnapping. Inver Grove Heights police say the robbery happened just before 11 a.m. on Dec. 22 at Vermillion...
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
hot967.fm

Mother Accused Of Killing Eli Hart Indicted For First-Degree Murder

(Hennepin County, MN) — The woman accused of killing her six-year-old son, Eli Hart, is now facing a first-degree murder charge. Julissa Thaler was already charged with second-degree murder in Hart’s death, and the new charge was added Friday. The first-degree count would carry a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of release if Thaler is convicted. Thaler has been offered a plea agreement on the second-degree charge, but hadn’t acted on it before Friday’s indictment.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Man shot dead at Minneapolis homeless encampment is identified

A man who died after suffering gunshot wounds at a Minneapolis homeless encampment has been identified. Minneapolis police were called to an area near 15th Avenue South and 6th Street South at around 6:25 a.m. Thursday on a report of a shooting. The area is the site of the Samatar Crossing encampment. According to the Star Tribune, the encampment first emerged during last year’s State Fair and had around 70 occupants as of October.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Mankato police searching for missing person

Kathleen Jo Gimenez, Photo from Mankato Public Safety. Mankato police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing Mankato woman. Kathleen Jo Gimenez, 21, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 12 on the 500 block of Record Street in Mankato. Gimenez was wearing a red jacket, black pants, and black Converse shoes. She is described as an Asian female, approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs about 200 lbs.
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Two men shot overnight in Minneapolis, one critically injured

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Two men were shot in Minneapolis around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, police say.The shooting took place at the 300 block of Second Avenue South. A man in his 30s suffered a potentially life-threatening injury and went to the hospital, according to authorities.A second man with non-life-threatening injuries went to Brooklyn Park. There, he called police and was taken by ambulance to a hospital.Police say two cars believed to be involved in the shooting have been towed. Minneapolis police are investigating, and no one has been arrested.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Man dies after shooting in Brooklyn Center

A man has died in a hospital after being shot in Brooklyn Center Friday afternoon. Brooklyn Center Police Department confirmed the man's death, which followed a reported shooting at around 3:15 p.m. on the 6900 block of Brooklyn Blvd. Police arrived to find the man suffering from a gunshot wound,...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police search for suspect who robbed banks in Apple Valley, Lakeville at gunpoint

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- Police say they are looking for a suspect who robbed an Apple Valley bank at gunpoint on Thursday morning, and then tried to rob a Lakeville bank hours later.The Apple Valley robbery happened around 10 a.m. at the Huntington Bank on the 7500 block of 142nd Street West. Police say the suspect entered the bank and demanded money from a clerk. He then took out a gun and told the clerk to get money from the safe.Staff members went into the safe together and locked it, leaving the suspect in the main bank area. They contacted police, but the suspect had left on foot before they arrived.   The robbery in Lakeville happened at about 1:26 p.m. at the Wells Fargo bank on the 8700 block of 207th Street.Police are still looking for the suspect, who they say was wearing a dark puffy jacket with a hood and yellow disposable face mask. Anyone with information should contact Apple Valley Detective Pogatchnik at 952-953-2895.
LAKEVILLE, MN
KARE 11

Shakopee beheading case headed toward mental illness verdict

SHAKOPEE, Minn — It was a disgusting, unthinkable crime. America Thayer, a 51-year-old woman, was beaten to death and beheaded, her body dumped on the side of a busy Shakopee street. Her boyfriend, Alexis Saborit, who was charged and later indicted for first-degree premeditated murder. Now, after two psychological...
SHAKOPEE, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

