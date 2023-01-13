Read full article on original website
Julissa Thaler: New indictment charges against mother accused of shooting her sonLavinia ThompsonOrono, MN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Suspension of art professor at Hamline University for showing image of Prophet Muhammad sparks controversyEdy ZooSaint Paul, MN
Marshalls Closes Stores in Multiple States, Financial Crisis Deepens. Are There Stores Closing Near You?Ty D.Minneapolis, MN
740thefan.com
Search underway for suspects following deadly shooting in Brooklyn Center
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot Friday afternoon in Brooklyn Center. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 42-year-old Kevin Wallace died in the hospital from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Wallace was shot near an elementary school which caused a brief lockdown.
boreal.org
Willow River man arrested, charged in Esko post office burglary
Photo: Steven Macdonald, 37, of Willow River was arrested Thursday by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges. Kendall Jarboe - Northern News Now - January 13, 2023. A man has been arrested and charged with burglarizing the Esko Post Office and several other felonies. Upon further investigation,...
Police asking for public's help in S. Mpls. hit-and-run crash
MINNEAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down the hit-and-run driver who struck a woman standing outside of her vehicle in south Minneapolis. Officers from the MPD's 5th Precinct responded around 12:30 a.m. Monday. Officers found a woman with "potentially life-threatening injuries lying on the...
Blaine man killed in Brooklyn Park rollover crash
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday in Brooklyn Park. Authorities say Bradley James Knowles, 55, of Blaine, was driving a pick-up truck on Highway 610 near Highway 252 when he drove off the road and rolled the truck in the center median.
Local restaurants support their competitors after burglars hit southwest Minneapolis eateries
MINNEAPOLIS -- Food brings people together, even if they're from different kitchens."It's a coming together of the community and neighborhood, and even in the hard times, we feel it," said Peter Campbell, owner of Red Wagon Pizza Co. "This has been beautiful."According to police, Red Wagon was one of three restaurants in southwest Minneapolis that were burglarized in the first two weeks of January. A Minneapolis police spokesperson confirmed an investigation is active and ongoing, but no arrests have been made. Campbell said Red Wagon was hit on the morning of New Year's Day."You just feel violated," he said. "Someone was...
faithit
Amber Alert for 1-Year-Old Boy Prompts a Vigilant Grandmother Into Action
When one receives an Amber Alert, they may try to keep their eyes peeled. But Barbara Gusse was vigilant when she realized a stolen car was taken near her home. This is the story of how the Minnesota grandma saved a baby. How One Minnesota Grandma Saved a Baby. One-year-old...
Monster Check From This Minnesota Cop Ended This Fleeing Suspects Day
Clearly, this cop played hockey during school as his check of this fleeing suspect not only ended the pursuit but also ended this suspect's day. The foot chase ensued after the suspect, who was seen behind the wheel of a crash minutes before, took off running from responding officers. The...
fox9.com
Man tied up workers, took over 78k during Inver Grove Heights bank robbery: Charges
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man faces felony charges for his alleged role in an Inver Grove Heights bank robbery where workers were restrained with zip ties, and a large amount of cash was taken. Prosecutors charged Deundrick Damon McIntosh, 44, with one count of aggravated robbery...
fox9.com
Lyndale Ave hit-and-run leaves woman with life-threatening injuries on ground
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A car that struck a woman, then took off on Lyndale Avenue early Monday morning, left a woman lying on the ground of the busy avenue with life-threatening injuries. According to Minneapolis Police, officers from the fifth precinct responded to the report of a vehicle crash...
Teenager Driving Stolen Vehicle Shot to Death in Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minneapolis Police are investigating the death of a teenage boy who was found with multiple gunshot wounds behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle. A news release says officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in North Minneapolis around 6:30 PM Friday. They...
twincitieslive.com
Man charged in connection to Inver Grove Heights bank robbery
A suspect in a bank robbery last month in Inver Grove Heights has now been criminally charged. Friday, 44-year-old Deundrick Damon Mcintosh was charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and two counts of kidnapping. Inver Grove Heights police say the robbery happened just before 11 a.m. on Dec. 22 at Vermillion...
hot967.fm
Mother Accused Of Killing Eli Hart Indicted For First-Degree Murder
(Hennepin County, MN) — The woman accused of killing her six-year-old son, Eli Hart, is now facing a first-degree murder charge. Julissa Thaler was already charged with second-degree murder in Hart’s death, and the new charge was added Friday. The first-degree count would carry a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of release if Thaler is convicted. Thaler has been offered a plea agreement on the second-degree charge, but hadn’t acted on it before Friday’s indictment.
Teen found in crashed stolen car in north Minneapolis dies of gunshot wounds
Minneapolis police report a teenager was found with fatal gunshot wounds inside a reported stolen car that had crashed into a snowbank on the north side of town
Man shot dead at Minneapolis homeless encampment is identified
A man who died after suffering gunshot wounds at a Minneapolis homeless encampment has been identified. Minneapolis police were called to an area near 15th Avenue South and 6th Street South at around 6:25 a.m. Thursday on a report of a shooting. The area is the site of the Samatar Crossing encampment. According to the Star Tribune, the encampment first emerged during last year’s State Fair and had around 70 occupants as of October.
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato police searching for missing person
Kathleen Jo Gimenez, Photo from Mankato Public Safety. Mankato police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing Mankato woman. Kathleen Jo Gimenez, 21, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 12 on the 500 block of Record Street in Mankato. Gimenez was wearing a red jacket, black pants, and black Converse shoes. She is described as an Asian female, approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs about 200 lbs.
Two men shot overnight in Minneapolis, one critically injured
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Two men were shot in Minneapolis around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, police say.The shooting took place at the 300 block of Second Avenue South. A man in his 30s suffered a potentially life-threatening injury and went to the hospital, according to authorities.A second man with non-life-threatening injuries went to Brooklyn Park. There, he called police and was taken by ambulance to a hospital.Police say two cars believed to be involved in the shooting have been towed. Minneapolis police are investigating, and no one has been arrested.
Man dies after shooting in Brooklyn Center
A man has died in a hospital after being shot in Brooklyn Center Friday afternoon. Brooklyn Center Police Department confirmed the man's death, which followed a reported shooting at around 3:15 p.m. on the 6900 block of Brooklyn Blvd. Police arrived to find the man suffering from a gunshot wound,...
Police search for suspect who robbed banks in Apple Valley, Lakeville at gunpoint
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- Police say they are looking for a suspect who robbed an Apple Valley bank at gunpoint on Thursday morning, and then tried to rob a Lakeville bank hours later.The Apple Valley robbery happened around 10 a.m. at the Huntington Bank on the 7500 block of 142nd Street West. Police say the suspect entered the bank and demanded money from a clerk. He then took out a gun and told the clerk to get money from the safe.Staff members went into the safe together and locked it, leaving the suspect in the main bank area. They contacted police, but the suspect had left on foot before they arrived. The robbery in Lakeville happened at about 1:26 p.m. at the Wells Fargo bank on the 8700 block of 207th Street.Police are still looking for the suspect, who they say was wearing a dark puffy jacket with a hood and yellow disposable face mask. Anyone with information should contact Apple Valley Detective Pogatchnik at 952-953-2895.
Shakopee beheading case headed toward mental illness verdict
SHAKOPEE, Minn — It was a disgusting, unthinkable crime. America Thayer, a 51-year-old woman, was beaten to death and beheaded, her body dumped on the side of a busy Shakopee street. Her boyfriend, Alexis Saborit, who was charged and later indicted for first-degree premeditated murder. Now, after two psychological...
Lawsuit: Minneapolis woman says 2 MPD officers caused brain injury
A woman is suing two Minneapolis police officers, claiming they caused a brain injury by knocking her to the ground during a protest over the police killing of Winston Smith in 2021. Amy Bligh, a licensed drug and alcohol counselor, alleges she was shoved by officers Nicholas Anderson and Andrew...
