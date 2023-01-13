ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NoFuqSchitt
3d ago

I love how everyone's arguing about Snap but doesn't mention all the money going overseas to other countries instead of the people in our country. how about we sweep in front of our own door before we clean someone else's mess

Audrey Hodge
3d ago

if you thinking because minimum wage went up its going to help that's nothing you can't even afford these high rent prices I make 18 and with 2 kids and struggling and still told I don't make enough for a 3 bedroom can't even get snap benefits they way these prices are with food

Beth Gardner
4d ago

I depend on the extra help with the cost of food. Half the bills a person has doesn't count. They only count rent/mortgage and electricity. They neglect to allow for basic supplies like shampoo, soap, laundry detergent, deodorant, paper towels, toilet paper, trash bags, toothbrush toothpaste, and dish soap. All of this can now cost around $300. public transit costs 80 to 100 a month. cheapest rent under HUD is $300 to $400 a month. people on social security usually get $20 a month in snap. How can a person eat off that. Bills take all but $30 of social security, but they only count $600, so we must have $300 to buy groceries. WTF

