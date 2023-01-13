ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Lisa Marie Presley dead at 54: John Travolta, Pink, others react

By Erin Keller
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uC0Fc_0kD8h95A00

Celebrities are remembering singer Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, who died Thursday at the age of 54.

Priscilla, 77, confirmed her daughter’s death in a statement to The Post on Thursday.

“Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie,” the statement read. “They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

A cause of death has not been announced.

Lisa Marie was hospitalized Thursday , with TMZ reporting she was in an induced coma and on life support with a temporary pacemaker after suffering a cardiac arrest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=123gwH_0kD8h95A00
Priscilla Presley, John Travolta and Kelly Preston pose at the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre 37th Anniversary Gala on Aug. 5, 2006.
Frazer Harrison

She appeared frail at the Golden Globes two days prior, looking wobbly at the ceremony and speaking slowly on the red carpet.

Actress Leah Remini — who, like Lisa Marie, left the Church of Scientology — was among the first of many celebrity tributes posted to Twitter.

“Thinking of and praying for Lisa Marie Presley, her three daughters, and her mom,” Remini tweeted when news broke that Presley was hospitalized.

Lisa Marie Presley 1968-2023

The former “King of Queens” star spoke out again upon the news of Lisa Marie’s death.

“I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley,” she tweeted . “Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now. Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers.”

Actor John Travolta, who recruited Priscilla into Scientology after Elvis died in 1977, also reacted to the news.

“Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry. I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley,” he wrote .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T2huU_0kD8h95A00
Billy Corgan and his then-girlfriend, Yelena, pose with Lisa Marie Presley at an MTV After Party at the Hudson Hotel in 2001.
WireImage

Lisa Marie’s fourth husband Michael Lockwood, with whom she had twin daughters with, was “devastated” by her death, his lawyer, Joe Yanny, told The Post.

Lockwood “would have hoped for a complete and speedy recovery because her girls needed her. At this point, he just wishes for everyone to pray for the girls, her mother Priscilla, and everyone else who loved Lisa,” said Yanny.

Yanny said the former couple worked well together to raise their daughters Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love, who were born in 2008.

“Certainly, they had had their differences, but they were successfully co-parenting,” he said.

“There is heartbreak and then there is sorrow,” Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan tweeted alongside a picture with Lisa Marie. The two collaborated on the song “Savior” in 2003.

“This would be sorrow and on more levels than I can count. Please send your prayers out for her family and children at this difficult time. I truly cannot find the words to express how sad this truly is. RIP,” Corgan wrote.

“Lisa marie presley… how heartbreaking. i hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms,” country singer LeAnn Rimes tweeted .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oHrUt_0kD8h95A00
Kelly Preston, John Travolta, and Priscilla Presley in 2011.
Getty Images

“My heart goes out to her family. too much grief in just a couple of years,” she wrote, seemingly referring to Presley’s son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020.

“My deepest thoughts & condolences go out to the family / friends on the loss of @LisaPresley,” singer Bret Michaels tweeted .

“So sad that we’ve lost another bright star in Lisa Marie Presley. My condolences to her loved ones and multitude of fans,” actress Octavia Spencer wrote .

“Oh, this one hurts my heart,” singer Pink wrote in an Instagram post. “Lisa Marie, you were one of a kind. Funny as s–t, smart as a whip, sensitive, talented, witty, mean, loving, generous, judgmental but always right, loyal, and you adored your children.

“My heart breaks for you and your beautiful family and your children. The world lost a rare gem today. May your soul rest in peace, friend,” she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F8kL9_0kD8h95A00
Lisa Marie Presley and singer Pink at the 2007 Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Awards Party.
KMazur
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44zdB0_0kD8h95A00
Pink and Lisa Marie Presley at a 2007 Pre-GRAMMY Awards Party.
FilmMagic

“So sad about Lisa Marie Presley. Oddly I was just at Graceland yesterday and took this picture,” actress Jennifer Tilly tweeted alongside a picture of a Presley grave at Graceland. “The guide was telling us that sometimes she would have dinners in the dining room, and once she had a party for her friends in the plane named after her. Rip sweet soul.”

“Another person I shared deep emotion with has passed away! This is so sad & shocking! Lisa and I spent hrs on the phone as she was divorcing MJ, her son Ben was like a little brother 2 me, so much loss, so much tragedy n their family, my [heart] is with the Presleys!” actor Corey Feldman tweeted , referring to Lisa Marie’s short-lived marriage to Michael Jackson, which ended in 1995.

“Our prayers are with the family [of] Lisa Marie Presley. May God rest her soul and bring comfort to her family,” former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani tweeted .

The Post contacted a spokesperson for Austin Butler, who won a Golden Globe on Tuesday for portraying Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic, “Elvis.”

Elvis died of cardiac arrhythmia in 1977 at the age of 42. A toxicology report released weeks after his death showed various prescription drugs in his blood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PtoyG_0kD8h95A00
Butler escorted Presley at the Golden Globes. Fans wondered if she is OK.
elitedaily/TikTok

Butler and the Presley women attended the Golden Globes two days prior to Lisa Marie’s death.

“Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever,” Butler said during his acceptance speech .

Comments / 4

Olivia Bouvier
4d ago

I'll give my deepest condolences to Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie's children. Rest in peace Lisa Marie Presley... I pray you're at eternal peace with the Lord tonight. ❤⚘🙏🙏🙏🙏

Reply
3
Related
musictimes.com

Lisa Marie Presley REAL Cause of Death: Cardiac Arrest Caused by Broken Heart Syndrome?

Did the Broken Heart Syndrome have something to do with Lisa Marie Presley's cardiac arrest and death?. Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley's mother, confirmed the news about the singer-songwriter's death in a statement on Thursday. The 54-year-old songstress died after being hospitalized earlier that day following a cardiac arrest. "It...
The List

What Lisa Marie Presley Was Doing In Her Final Days

Shocking music fans everywhere, Lisa Marie Presley has died. According to TMZ, she was found at home in cardiac arrest by her housekeeper. Shortly after, her ex-husband, Danny Keough, performed CPR until paramedics arrived. At the hospital, she was put into a medically-induced coma from which she never recovered, and she was pronounced dead late in the day on January 12, 2023, just a few weeks before her 55th birthday.
HollywoodLife

Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn’s Son Wyatt, 36, Looks Just Like Dad While Skiing In Aspen: Photos

Wyatt Russell is his father, actor Kurt Russell‘s, lookalike in snapshots from their Aspen, Colo. skip trip, on Wednesday, Dec. 28. In images obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the pair headed towards some ski slopes making similar fatigued facial expressions as they carried their skis on their shoulders. Wyatt, 36, is 71-year-old Kurt’s only biological son with his partner of more than 30 years, Goldie Hawn. Kurt also raised Goldie’s two kids, actor Oliver Hudson and Golden Globe-winning actress Kate Hudson.
ASPEN, CO
Taste of Country

Dolly Parton Says She and Husband Carl Dean Share ‘Warped Sense of Humor’

Dolly Parton been delighting audiences in country music for more than 55 years, and she's done it all with her husband Carl Dean by her side. The two have been married as long as she's been in the business. They met in Nashville on her very first day in town and they wed on May 30, 1966. Their union has stayed strong through the years, and Dolly Parton attributes their lasting marriage to one thing, in particular: laughter.
New York Post

Is Lisa Marie Presley’s death latest in genetic curse from first cousins marrying?

Lisa Marie Presley’s death Thursday was eerily similar to those of a long line of her relatives, including dad Elvis — which an author has blamed on a genetic curse from the marriage of the King’s first-cousin grandparents. Elvis’ only child was just 54 when she died Thursday, reportedly after suffering cardiac arrest at home in Calabasas, California. Her dad, the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, also died of heart problems in 1977, at the even tragically younger age of 42. His twin, Jesse, was stillborn. Elvis’ death had already been compared to that of his mother, Gladys Smith Presley, 19 years earlier...
CALABASAS, CA
Looper

Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson

It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
DoYouRemember?

Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up

Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
msn.com

Lisa Marie Presley spending more than $92,000 a month before death

Lisa Marie Presley was spending more than $92,000 a month before her death and may have been worth only $4 million when she passed away. Elvis’ only child, who died on Thursday (12.01.23) aged 54 from a double heart attack, also owed the taxman $1 million. Legal documents obtained...
HollywoodLife

Matilda Ledger, 17, Looks Just Like Late Dad Heath While Out With Mom Michelle Williams: Photos

The legacy of Heath Ledger lives on in his movies and his and Michelle Williams‘ daughter, Matilda Ledger. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Matilda, 17, walked alongside Michelle, 42, while wearing a pair of camo pants, an orange top, and a dark blue jacket. Michelle sported a pair of high-waisted jeans, a chic striped shirt, and a navy blue blazer. While Matilda kept her hair loose, Michelle wore hers up with a blue handkerchief wrapped around her head. In the photos, the daughter of The Dark Knight star – who passed away in 2008 at age 28 – bore a strong resemblance to her father. Matilda inherited Heath’s wavy locks and facial features, specifically his eyes.
ETOnline.com

Lisa Marie Presley to Be Laid to Rest at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest alongside her father, Elvis Presley, and other family members. A rep for Lisa Marie's daughter, Riley Keough, tells ET that the singer's final resting place will be at Elvis' former home, Graceland, in Memphis, Tennessee, next to her son, Benjamin, who died in 2020 at age 27.
MEMPHIS, TN
HollywoodLife

Melanie Griffith, 65, Rocks Jeans As She Walks Her Dog In New Photos

Melanie Griffith dressed for the chilly elements of Southern California in December on Monday (Dec. 19). The 65-year-old star of Doby Double, Working Girl, and The Disaster Artist ran some errands while rocking a pair of faded jeans and a cream leather jacket in West Hollywood. However, she wasn’t out and about by herself. Joining her for this trip was her small pup, who got some exercise after Melanie picked up lunch from Petrossian Restaurant & Boutique.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
New York Post

Ozzy Osbourne looks frail and unrecognizable amid Sharon health scare

A frail Ozzy Osbourne was spotted leaning on a cane while shopping at the luxury supermarket Erewhon Market in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The “Crazy Train” rocker, 74, looked almost unrecognizable with chin-length gray hair and a gray tartan coat paired with black trainers. A female assistant helped him maneuver his shopping cart through the store. His LA sighting comes days after his wife, Sharon, was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency while filming scenes for son Jack’s paranormal TV series. In early 2020, the Prince of Darkness publicly revealed his battle with Parkinson’s disease, though he was reportedly...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Jane Fonda, 85, Is Stunning With Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 83, & Sally Field, 76, At Premiere Of ’80 For Brady’

Jane Fonda, 85, looked vibrant and happy as she attended the latest premiere for her new film, 80 For Brady in Palm Springs, CA on Friday night. The gorgeous actress, who recently revealed the great news that her cancer has gone into remission, wore a black blazer over a sparkly silver top, black pants, and black square-toed boots as she posed with some of her co-stars, including Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 93, and Sally Field, 76. At one point, the four iconic stars held hands as they flashed smiles for the cameras.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
160K+
Followers
73K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy