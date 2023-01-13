ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Downtown Memphis Commission addresses safety concerns downtown

By Melissa Moon
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wgH9v_0kD8h7Ji00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Downtown Memphis Commission is excited about new projects and growth downtown last year but says it’s also concerned about the safety of those who work, live, and play downtown.

“Property crimes were an issue across the city, and downtown was also included in that,” said DMC President Paul Young. “We are working every day to solve those problems.”

During the DMC’s Annual State of Downtown at the New Daisy Theater on Thursday, President and CEO Paul Young said Beale Street brought five million people to Memphis last year, and the commission has already taken steps to make the area safer.

‘We need big ideas’ to curb downtown crime, Memphis councilman says
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rRCur_0kD8h7Ji00
Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SlKf1_0kD8h7Ji00
More lights were added to Beale to make the street safer (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

“We’ve added lighting,” said Young. “If you come down here at night, you’ll see it’s much brighter. We petitioned for traffic mitigation and worked with the city to create plans to slow down the roads where dangerous driving has previously caused safety concerns.”

City data shows just over 4,600 crimes were reported in the downtown Zip code of 38103. That number is the highest in years.

City leaders worry Downtown crime may deter investors from Memphis

Vehicle thefts, car break-ins, and vandalism make up most of the crimes reported downtown in recent months.

Young said they are looking into ways technology can be used to create safer streets and parking lots downtown and want the Blue Suede Brigade patrolling Memphis streets around the clock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PX9Oq_0kD8h7Ji00
Blue Suede Brigade team member (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c6sc2_0kD8h7Ji00
Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG

“We are recruiting an overnight shift to our Blue Suede Brigade team, and we will be asking our neighborhood associations to join us in all our efforts. Because quite simply, we have the best neighbors and because our neighborhood matters to the entire region downtown is the Memphis experience,” Young said.

Young said the DMC is also part of a task force that will complete a comprehensive analysis of downtown public safety and develop a plan to combat the issues. The task force also included the University of Memphis and MPD.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Family of Tyre Nichols demands action from Memphis police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Activists, friends, and family members of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old who died last week after a confrontation with Memphis Police, protested outside the National Civil Rights Museum as thousands gathered to mark Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. “I am a man! Tyre was a man!” protesters chanted. Family members said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores:, Jan. 10-16, 2023

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Pacific Fusion: 85 on […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WATN Local Memphis

'Taking pride in our neighborhoods' | City of Memphis opens new 'convenience center' to reduce illegal dumping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphians have seen many different efforts to stop illegal dumping across the city. The latest solution is the opening of the Convenience Center at Collins Yard in Binghampton. “Illegal dumping plagues our city,” said Jerrod Price, Downtown Neighborhood Association President Emeritus. Any plague needs long-standing...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis man working to keep his community safe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Keedran Franklin is a Memphis native and community leader, working to keep his friends family and neighbors safe. He says it’s time for the community to start looking out for one another, and he’s using the app, Cell 411, to help spread his message.
WREG

One dead in shooting at Villas at Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured following a shooting at Villas at Cordova Apartments on Sunday. According to the Memphis Police Department, at 11:10 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 8400 block of Prestine Loop.  Witnesses tell WREG that dozens of shots were fired, sounding similar to a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman dead after hit-and-run in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after a hit-and-run in southwest Memphis, police say. According to police, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on West Levi Road near Marsone Street at around 5:40 p.m. Sunday. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. She later died of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Deadly double shooting in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot and killed early Saturday morning in East Memphis. According to the Memphis Police Department, at 3:46 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the area of Mallory Avenue and Titus Road. Officers found two victims deceased in the area. Police say there is no suspect information is available at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

18-wheeler crash on I-240 causes delays

UPDATE, 4:44 p.m.: The crash has been cleared. All lanes have reopened. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers experienced delays on I-240 after a crash involving an 18-wheeler Monday. According to TDOT, the multi-vehicle crash was reported in the southbound lanes at mile marker 28.6 just before 1 p.m. The cause of the crash is unknown and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Men break into beauty store, steal hair and jewelry, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are on the run after they broke into a Memphis beauty store last week and stole hair and jewelry before taking off, police said. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just after 5 a.m. Jan. 12 to Nicole Beauty and Wigs on Riverdale Road. They discovered that two burglars had broken the front glass and damaged the interior fence before stealing jewelry and hair from inside the business.
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Tribune

AARP Tennessee Welcomes 1st African American State President

NASHVILLE, TENN. — AARP Tennessee is pleased to announce that Gerre Currie of Memphis has been selected to serve as State President, the organization’s highest volunteer position in the state. Currie becomes the first African American woman to serve in this role in Tennessee. “I am so pleased...
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Family of man killed after traffic stop retains attorney Ben Crump

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of Tyre Nichols has retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump following Nichols’ death. Nichols died on January 10 days after a traffic stop by Memphis police officers left him in the hospital. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate Nichols’ death....
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

57K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy