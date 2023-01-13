Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of "America's Finest Indoor Dog Parks" is in Massachusetts!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
18 Months & 1 Cross-Country Trip Later: How 'The Embrace' Finally Made It To BostonDianna CarneyBoston, MA
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Massachusetts?Ted RiversMassachusetts State
Former HBO Contestant is Now Grooming Dogs on the South ShoreDianna CarneyHanover, MA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Cavs Eye 3-Team Trade Featuring Hawks' John Collins, Jazz's Malik Beasley
The Cavaliers are reportedly pursuing a three-way trade that would result in Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley landing in Cleveland. NBA insider Marc Stein reported the Cavs have pursued a trade framework that would also feature Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins joining the Utah Jazz. The report says Cleveland's most likely trade piece in negotiations is Caris LeVert, whose contract expires after the 2022-23 season.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Spurs' Jakob Poeltl Draws Trade Interest amid Wembanyama Sweepstakes
The San Antonio Spurs could get "real significant offers" for center Jakob Poeltl ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, but the team might not want to move the productive veteran. Wojnarowski provided a breakdown on NBA Countdown:. "If you're San Antonio and you win the...
Bleacher Report
BS Meter on Latest NBA Trade Buzz
We're roughly three weeks away from the 2023 NBA trade deadline, meaning there's fresh buzz to be consumed on a daily (and sometimes hourly) basis around the league. Trying to decode who's putting information out there can be a tricky exercise, however, as there's a great deal of posturing going on between teams, players and agents.
Bleacher Report
Every NBA Team's Best Blockbuster Trade Asset Entering 2023 Deadline
Prospect of a crickets infestation entering the 2023 NBA trade deadline got you down? You're not alone. A dearth of sellers around the league continues to rear its head, suggesting we may be in for a transactional lull that's heavy on housekeeping moves, but barren of smack-you-in-the-face blockbusters. Faced with...
Bleacher Report
Bulls' Zach LaVine, Wizards' Bradley Beal Among Stars Whose Trade Restrictions Lifted
Several star NBA players are among those now eligible to be traded after restrictions were lifted Sunday, per ESPN's Bobby Marks:. Most players who sign new contracts in the offseason were eligible to be traded on Dec. 15. However, an extra set of players weren't eligible until Jan. 15 after signing new deals with a raise of at least 20 percent, per Luke Adams of Hoops Rumors. The players also had to be signed using Bird or Early Bird rights to go over the salary cap.
Bleacher Report
Grading Every NBA Team's Most Used Lineup so Far
At about the halfway point of the 2022-23 NBA season, it's time to take stock of how every team's most used lineup is performing. To do so, we'll utilize the good, old-fashioned "A+ through F" grading rubric everyone knows and loves. And the marks will be every bit as objective as your high school English teacher. That is to say, they'll be entirely subjective.
Bleacher Report
Checking In on NBA's Top 2023 Free Agents and the Teams That Might Chase Them
Halfway through January, the NBA has given us just one in-season trade, and it was a snooze-of-a-money deal with the Boston Celtics saving a few dollars of luxury tax via the San Antonio Spurs. As the February 9 trade deadline inches closer and closer, many hopeful buyers are still waiting...
Bleacher Report
Doc Rivers Says LeBron James Has Had Greatest NBA Career Ever over Michael Jordan
Ahead of Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers had substantial praise for star forward LeBron James. Rivers told reporters he believes James has distinguished himself over Michael Jordan and is well on his way to having the "greatest career of all time":
Bleacher Report
2021 WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones Reportedly Traded to Liberty from Sun
Jonquel Jones is reportedly getting her wish. According to ESPN, the Connecticut Sun are expected to finalize a trade Sunday that would send the 2021 WNBA MVP to the New York Liberty. ESPN noted Jones requested to be traded to the Big Apple. While Jones had just one more year...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Insiders Believe Kyle Kuzma Prefers New Team, Won't Sign Wizards Contract
Kyle Kuzma's future with the Washington Wizards has become quite the subject of intrigue ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Wizards "continue to push back on the idea that they are going to move Kuzma before the deadline, repeatedly insisting behind the scenes that they are prepared to pay Kuzma what it takes to stay after he becomes an unrestricted free agent in the offseason."
Bleacher Report
76ers Rumors: Jaden Springer, Furkan Korkmaz Could Be Traded for Luxury-Tax Purposes
The Philadelphia 76ers might make some trade-deadline moves in order to save money against the luxury tax, according to longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein. "There is a rising expectation that Philadelphia will look to move either Jaden Springer or Furkan Korkmaz before the Feb. 9 trade deadline in hopes of shedding luxury-tax dollars," Stein wrote Saturday.
Bleacher Report
John Collins Rumors: Hawks Give PF's Camp Permission to Do 'Own Searching' for Trade
The Atlanta Hawks have given John Collins and his camp permission to "do their own searching" for a trade partner ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 deadline, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. The news comes after The Athletic's Sam Amick reported that the asking price for Collins has "declined...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Rumors: Immanuel Quickley Generating 'Considerable' Interest on Trade Market
The New York Knicks are reportedly hesitant to part with guard Immanuel Quickley, who is receiving "considerable external interest" ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein provided the details. "The Knicks' Immanuel Quickley has generated considerable external interest, league sources say, but the strong signals...
Bleacher Report
Former WNBA All-Star Jasmine Thomas Traded to LA Sparks; Sun Receive 3 Players
Jasmine Thomas is reuniting with head coach Curt Miller on the Los Angeles Sparks. Khristina Williams of MSG Networks reported the Connecticut Sun traded Thomas and the No. 10 overall pick to the Los Angeles Sparks for Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Jasmine Walker and the rights to reserved free agent Kianna Smith.
Comments / 0