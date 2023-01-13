Read full article on original website
Migrants Have a New App that Allows Them to Legally Enter the Country
Migrants trying to enter the United States have a new toy to use to gain legal access. The new idea was mentioned to President Joe Biden after he gave his immigration plan a week ago. The idea allows migrants to use the CBP One app.
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
Mayor Adams gets first-hand look at migrant crisis in Texas
Adams called on the federal government to step up and help cities dealing with an influx of migrants, like New York, El Paso, and Chicago. CBS2's Tim McNicholas reports.
China's population declines for first time in decades
Beijing — China has announced its first population decline in decades as what has been the world's most populous nation ages and its birthrate plunges, posing new challenges for the slowing economy. The National Bureau of Statistics reported Tuesday that the country had 850,000 fewer people at the end...
Ex-GOP candidate arrested in shootings at homes of Democratic New Mexico elected officials
Albuquerque police arrested a former Republican state House candidate in connection with recent shootings at the homes of Democratic lawmakers. At a news conference on Monday night, Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina announced that Solomon Pena, 39, was in police custody following a SWAT standoff in Southwest Albuquerque Monday afternoon.
U.S. expected to hit debt limit this week. What happens next?
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that the country is on track to reach the debt limit, or the cap on how much money the federal government can borrow. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joined Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to discuss the potential debt crisis and how Congress might respond.
Legal and political questions surrounding the Biden classified documents probe
Republicans in Congress are demanding answers about the classified documents found at President Biden's former office and his home in Wilmington, Delaware. CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz joins John Dickerson on "Prime Time" to discuss the probe.
China says around 60,000 people have died of COVID since early December
China says nearly 60,000 people have died of COVID-19 since the country abruptly abandoned its tight "zero-COVID" policy in early December. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer joins Anne-Marie Green to discuss concerns the virus will spread further over the busy Lunar New Year holiday season.
House Speaker McCarthy renews calls for spending cuts as federal debt limit looms
As the U.S. nears its debt limit, House Republicans are calling for negotiations and federal spending caps. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joined "Red and Blue" to discuss lawmakers' economic options, as well as the latest on the investigations into New York Rep. George Santos.
Outrage after Missouri lawmakers implement a stricter dress code for women in the state House: "Absolutely disgusting"
Missouri lawmakers on Wednesday adopted a new dress code for women in the state House, requiring them to cover their shoulders. The stricter dress code was part of a larger new rules package, and passed with a vote of 105-51. The dress code immediately drew criticism from local Missouri politicians,...
China braces for slow economic rebound ahead of GPD report
China will release its fourth-quarter GDP report shortly after ending its "zero-COVID" policy. Rebecca Walser, president of Walser Wealth Management, joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss what the report could show about China's economic recovery.
Eye on America: Re-examining juvenile sentencing, Powell's Books and more
In Maryland, we meet a top prosecutor who's working to give some people sentenced as juveniles a second chance. Then in Oregon, we tour the world's largest independent bookstore, Powell's Books, to see how it's still thriving in an online world. Watch these stories and more on "Eye on America" with host Michelle Miller.
Russia launches deadly strike on Ukrainian civilians
Dozens of people, including children, were killed over the weekend in a Russian attack on an apartment building in Dnipro. Debora Patta has the latest.
Cyprus: Searching for the money of Russian oligarchs
After Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. and its allies responded with sanctions targeting companies, oligarchs and officials with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Headlines trumpeted the trophies of Russian oligarchs seized throughout Europe - yachts in Italy, villas in the south of France and priceless art...
