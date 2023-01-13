ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?

Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
HAWAII STATE
CBS News

China's population declines for first time in decades

Beijing — China has announced its first population decline in decades as what has been the world's most populous nation ages and its birthrate plunges, posing new challenges for the slowing economy. The National Bureau of Statistics reported Tuesday that the country had 850,000 fewer people at the end...
CBS News

U.S. expected to hit debt limit this week. What happens next?

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that the country is on track to reach the debt limit, or the cap on how much money the federal government can borrow. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joined Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to discuss the potential debt crisis and how Congress might respond.
CBS News

China says around 60,000 people have died of COVID since early December

China says nearly 60,000 people have died of COVID-19 since the country abruptly abandoned its tight "zero-COVID" policy in early December. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer joins Anne-Marie Green to discuss concerns the virus will spread further over the busy Lunar New Year holiday season.
CBS News

China braces for slow economic rebound ahead of GPD report

China will release its fourth-quarter GDP report shortly after ending its "zero-COVID" policy. Rebecca Walser, president of Walser Wealth Management, joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss what the report could show about China's economic recovery.
CBS News

Cyprus: Searching for the money of Russian oligarchs

After Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. and its allies responded with sanctions targeting companies, oligarchs and officials with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Headlines trumpeted the trophies of Russian oligarchs seized throughout Europe - yachts in Italy, villas in the south of France and priceless art...
CBS News

CBS News

589K+
Followers
78K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy